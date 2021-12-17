Letter: Boebert and real Christian values

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. It cannot escape notice that the Supreme Court of the United States heard arguments for the case Dobbs v. Jackson during Advent, a time of growing darkness when we prepare for the coming of the light of the world. “In him was life, and the life was the light of men. And the light shineth in darkness, and the darkness did not comprehend it,” ( John 1: 4-5). Two thousand years ago life, light and love came to men through the birth of the Christ child.
