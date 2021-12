HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes are in the home stretch of their winter donation drive. Strawberry Square in Harrisburg is hosting the Coats in the Cart Campaign. The donation drive is looking for new or gently used coats, scarves, mittens, and socks. The clothing will be split between the YWCA, the Salvation Army, […]

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO