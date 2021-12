After a terrible start to the 2021 season, the Philadelphia Eagles find themselves just outside the NFC playoff picture. At 7-7 the Eagles have a shot at making the postseason with a strong finish. Don't look now, but much of the team's late-season success can be attributed to second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts. That's right, despite what you may think, Hurts might actually be the future of the franchise.

