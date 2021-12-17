ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elijah Mitchell's Knee to Hold Him Out vs. Falcons, Maybe Longer

The San Francisco 49ers will be without ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿ for the second-straight game. The rookie has been in the concussion protocol after taking a hit to the head in Week 13 and notably, is also working through a knee injury sustained in the same game. Mitchell is...

When the San Francisco 49ers take on the Tennessee Titans this Thursday night, they’ll be without running back Elijah Mitchell. On Wednesday afternoon, the 49ers officially ruled out Mitchell for this week’s contest. The talented rookie is still nursing a knee injury that has sidelined him since Week 13.
The San Jose Mercury’s Cam Inman reports that 49ers general manager John Lynch said Elijah Mitchell will be a game-time decision in Week 16 against the Titans. Mitchell has been battling a knee injury since Week 13, but San Francisco is hopeful that he’ll be able to play Thursday. The Niner’s back was also dealing with a brain injury but cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol. Despite only playing nine games this season, Mitchell leads the 49ers with 759 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. San Fran is coming off two straight wins, where Jeff Wilson Jr. led the team in rushing both times. Wilson has 249 rushing yards through six games this season. At 8-6, the 49ers are third in the NFC West, so every remaining game is crucial.
