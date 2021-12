Montana's unemployment rate fell last month to a record low. That's only part of the state's overall workforce picture. Gov. Greg Gianforte announced that the unemployment rate hit 2.8 percent in November. He also reported the creation of 3,000 new jobs the same month, according to the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, Montana's unemployment rate has more than rebounded after it peaked in the early days of the pandemic. Gianforte says he'll continue to push his "pro-jobs, pro-growth agenda," iinto the new year.

