Swagger’s stirring season finale goes down to the wire [Apple TV+ recap]

After the big finale arriving today, can you expect a Swagger season 2 renewal over at Apple TV+? Or, are we getting close to the end here?. We suppose we’ll start things off here with where we are right now: For the time being, nothing has been decided on the future of the series. Is there potential for a lot more here? Absolutely. The story is inspired by the experiences of NBA superstar Kevin Durant, and in general, we think there’s so much that people don’t know about when it comes to youth sports and the overall culture around them. This series hones in on community involvement, family drama, and everything else that comes with trying to make a career out of this sport at an early age. It’s got a fantastic cast and a perspective you don’t get anywhere else.

