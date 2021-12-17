ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swagger’s stirring season finale goes down to the wire [Apple TV+ recap]

By Scout Tafoya
Cult of Mac
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam Swagger goes to the nationals in the stunning finale of Apple TV+’s incredible show about a basketball team and its players and satellites. Reggie Rock Bythewood and the incredible team of Swagger writers are prepared to send Ike, Jace, Jenna, Crystal and the rest of the team out with a...

www.cultofmac.com

TVLine

CSI: Vegas Finale: Will Sara and Gil Return for Any Possible Season 2? And Was That [Spoiler] in Final Teaser?

The following contains spoilers from the CSI: Vegas season finale. This Wednesday in the CSI: Vegas season finale, Max’s team diligently worked with Sara and Gil to get the goods on Anson Wix and also find/save Hodges. After running into dead end after dead end, it was a smudge of counterfeit casino fragrance that led the CSIs to a beaten but breathing Hodges, whose testimony will put wily Wix behind bars on a variety of charges. While Max celebrated the big win by reclaiming her office at the lab, Sara and Gil opted for the thrill of a ride on his favorite...
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know About The Apple TV Series “Swagger”

If you’re a sports fan who’s looking for a new show to watch, Apple TV’s Swagger is exactly what you’re looking for. The show centers around a middle school basketball star named Jace Carson (Isaiah Hill) who is considered the best player in his area and a future NBA prospect. Although Isaiah has a bright future ahead of him, he still has to deal with the everyday challenges of being a teenager. Although many of the show’s cast members are relative newcomers to the entertainment industry, they have done a great job bringing their characters to life. Once you start watching the first episode, you’ll probably be hooked. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Swagger.
State
Florida State
Cult of Mac

Dickinson finally faces its essential truth [Apple TV+ recap]

Dickinson, Apple TV+’s soon-to-be-missed show about the great poet, arrives at its moment of truth this week. The episode, titled “My Life had stood – a Loaded Gun -,” is the one the entire show has been building toward — and there are still two left to go before this final season concludes.
Cult of Mac

Swan Song is smart sci-fi done right [Apple TV+ review]

Just before the end of the year, Apple TV+ has one more prestige item to push. New sci-fi movie Swan Song stars multiple Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali and multiple Academy Award nominee Glenn Close. Swan Song, which premieres Friday on Apple TV+, is a number of things: an inspirational...
Variety

‘Servant’ Renewed for Fourth and Final Season at Apple TV Plus

UPDATED: Apple TV Plus announced that “Servant,” the psychological thriller series from M. Night Shyamalan, has been renewed for a fourth season. Shyamalan later tweeted that the show would end with Season 4. “Happy to announce (in my very fitting Jericho t-shirt) that @Servant is greenlit for its 4th & final season,” he wrote. “I set the goal to tell 1 story in 40 episodes knowing there was no guarantee we would achieve it. It was a huge risk. Thanks @AppleTVPlus & #Servant cast, crew, & fans.” The news comes ahead of the premiere of Season 3 on Jan. 21, 2022. Set in...
cartermatt.com

Swagger season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

After the big finale arriving today, can you expect a Swagger season 2 renewal over at Apple TV+? Or, are we getting close to the end here?. We suppose we’ll start things off here with where we are right now: For the time being, nothing has been decided on the future of the series. Is there potential for a lot more here? Absolutely. The story is inspired by the experiences of NBA superstar Kevin Durant, and in general, we think there’s so much that people don’t know about when it comes to youth sports and the overall culture around them. This series hones in on community involvement, family drama, and everything else that comes with trying to make a career out of this sport at an early age. It’s got a fantastic cast and a perspective you don’t get anywhere else.
Person
Tobe Hooper
Person
Demetrius Grosse
Person
Tessa Ferrer
Person
Reggie Rock Bythewood
The Ringer

‘The Watch’ Recap of the ‘Succession’ Season Finale

Chris and Andy break down the season finale of Succession. They talk about the reveal that Kendall lived and how that affected their feelings about the show (1:00), the Roy kids finally banding together only to not get what they want (20:35), and where the show goes from here (39:41).
cartermatt.com

Dickinson season 3 episode 10 spoilers: The series finale on Apple TV+

Next week on Apple TV+, it is here: Dickinson season 3 episode 10, otherwise known as the huge series finale. For the entirety of this season, we’ve known that the Hailee Steinfeld series is building to this point. It’s never pretended as though we’d get another season, and the show instead has only worked to complete this particular chapter of Emily Dickinson’s life.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Atlanta’ Finally Sets Season 3 Premiere on FX

The third season of Atlanta on FX has a premiere date — at long last. The critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning series will return to FX on March 24, almost four years after its second season concluded. Atlanta‘s second season premiered March 1, 2018 and finished May 10 of that year. We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24,” said FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.” Season three will also stream on Hulu the day after it airs...
#Police Brutality
TVLine

Snowfall Gets Season 5 Premiere Date at FX — See First Photo

Snowfall fans can expect a richer, meaner and more endangered Franklin when the FX drama’s fifth season kicks off — and we just learned when that will be. Season 5 will premiere Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 10/9c with the first two episodes, the cabler announced on Tuesday. Plus, a new teaser trailer will drop Christmas Day on ESPN and ABC during the two networks’ slate of NBA games. The new season is set in the summer of 1986 and will, of course, center on Franklin Saint (series star Damson Idris) and his entire family, who are now wealthy beyond their wildest...
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
thatgrapejuice.net

TV Preview: ‘Insecure’ [Final EVER Episode]

‘Insecure’ is bowing out with its fifth and final season. And while it’s been hard for fans to say goodbye, they’ve been treated to a rollercoaster ride. The HBO comedy has struck a chord with millions thanks to its wonderfully witty and immersive take on the story of two friends – Issa and Molly.
film-book.com

BIG SKY: Season 2, Episode 8: The End Has No End TV Show Trailer [ABC]

ABC‘s Big Sky: Season 2, Episode 8: The End Has No End TV show trailer has been released. Big Sky stars Janina Gavankar, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Madelyn Kientz, Troy Johnson, Lola Reid, Jeremy Taylor, Arturo Del Puerto, Kylie Bunbury, Katheryn Winnick, John Carroll Lynch, Brian Geraghty, Jesse James Keitel, Valerie Mahaffey, and Dedee Pfeiffer.
TVLine

TV Ratings: Survivor Season Finale Outdraws The Masked Singer's

In the latest TV ratings, Survivor‘s three-hour finale event on Wednesday averaged 5.1 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, down a tick from its previous December finale but delivering the night’s largest audience and tying Masked Singer in the demo. TVLine readers gave both Season 41 and its finale average grades of “C-“; get caught up on Nick Caruso’s ongoing Survivor finale coverage. Fox’s two-hour Masked Singer finale averaged 4.5 mil and a 0.9 (reader grade “B+”); read recap. Among NBC’s special holiday episodes, Young Rock drew 3 mil/0.5, followed by Kenan‘s 2.1 mil/0.3 and Mr. Mayor‘s 1.9 mil/0.3. Leading out of (groan) A Very Chrisley Christmas (1.5 mil/0.2), a rerun of a Kelly Clarkson special did 1.9 mil/0.2. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!
Cult of Mac

Get a lifetime of streaming documentaries and VPN protection at 87% off

If you’ve run out of great new TV series and films to stream, we’ve found the ultimate deal. Right now, you can grab a MagellanTV Documentary Streaming Service & KeepSolid VPN Unlimited Lifetime Subscription on sale for just $249. That’s an 87% discount off the combined regular price...
