CINCINNATI (Legal Newsline) -The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has dissolved the Fifth Circuit’s stay on President Biden’s OSHA vaccine mandate, 2-1. The mandate's suspension, which had been in place since November, was lifted late Friday. The stay had been the result of a petition filed in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals by Louisiana business owner Brandon Trosclair and a group of Texas workers at CaptiveAire Systems.

