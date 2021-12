Viterbo to hold commencement ceremony Saturday

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — UW-La Crosse will celebrate nearly 600 undergraduates and 140 graduate students during two ceremonies Sunday at the La Crosse Center. News 8 Now will broadcast the ceremonies on its 8.2 channel, as well as on News8000+, the News 8 Now Facebook page and right here on News8000.com. It will be available on-demand on our website, VuIt,...

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO