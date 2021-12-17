ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meta Hires Former Broadcom, Intel Vet Bjorlin As VP, Infrastructure Hardware Engineering

By Laurie Sullivan
mediapost.com
 6 days ago

Meta has announced it has hired former Broadcom and Intel veteran Alexis Björlin as its vice president of infrastructure hardware engineering, reporting to Meta Vice President of Infrastructure Jason Taylor. The appointment is significant because Broadcom and Intel are known for being leaders in chip manufacturing -- in...

