Figure of the week: The role of good governance in eradicating poverty and promoting development

If there is any question as to how integral information and communications technology (ICT) is to global development, the evidence is in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Seven of the indicators across four SDGs relate to digital capabilities. Beyond that, to capture the full scope of ICTs as an enabler of development, the Partnership for Measuring ICT for Development has identified another 26 ICT indicators covering 10 of the 17 SDGs. Further, the Digital Impact Alliance (DIAL) and International Telecommunication Union (ITU) developed the SDG Digital Investment Framework, designed as an introduction to how digital capabilities can advance specific SDGs.

INDIA ・ 9 DAYS AGO