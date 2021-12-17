ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Holiday Homes: The Robison Family

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49snhV_0dQ4RPgd00

CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) — Rounding out this year’s CBS4 Holiday Homes is the Robison Family of Coral Springs.

They participated in our virtual tour last year so this is the first time CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer has gone on-site to allow our viewers to delight in the display as if they too were there.

The display, which consists of more than 50,000 lights, has its roots with Michelle Robison’s parents and grandfather, who made it a family affair when she was a young child.

Now, Michelle, other family members and her 4 boys continue the tradition on a truly grand scale. Much of what you see in this winter wonderland in Coral Springs is completely homemade, but you would never know it if we didn’t tell you.

The Robison home is located at 8882 SW 1st Place in Coral Springs.

Directions : Palmetto/826 North to I-75 north to the Sawgrass Expwy North. Exit at W. Atlantic Blvd. (Exit 8). Turn right onto University Drive. Then left onto Riveraide Dr. Then right onto NW 92 Ave., then left onto NW 1st St., then take first right. House will be on the right..

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

CBS4 Crew Jumps Into COVID Testing Line At Tropical Park To Find Out Just How Long The Wait Is

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The wait continues at Tropical Park’s COVID-19 testing site as thousands of people squeeze in last minute tests ahead of Christmas. On Thursday, CBS4’s Ashley Dyer and her videographer went through the line themselves. They timed their experience starting at 12:30 p.m. The journey began on Bird Road, where police are helping keep traffic flowing. “It’s like being in Disney World on a busy day without the fun,” said Nick Orta, who sat in line for hours. The line zig zags through a parking lot and eventually moves on to another road where you’re directed to register for an appointment. The CBS4...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

‘Presents For Pets’ Drive To Help Dogs, Cats In Miami-Dade Shelter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When shopping for your gifts, consider picking up an item for Miami-Dade’s homeless pets to help keep them playful and entertained this holiday season. Miami-Dade County Animal Services has teamed up with the county’s library system for their first annual Presents for Pets donation drive. The county said pets in their shelter need blankets, pet beds, treats, and toys to help keep them warm, comfy, playful, and entertained while they wait for their fur-ever families this holiday season. Additionally, these gifts help provide needed supplies to ‘pet parents’ taking care of the shelter animals in the foster program. “The gifts collected...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Neighbors 4 Neighbors, Viewers Help Family Left Homeless After Fire

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – CBS4’s Neighbors 4 Neighbors and a viewer are stepping up to help a family for the holiday after a blaze ripped through their apartment. The fire happened in the 21 hundred block of NW 9th Place in Miami Gardens last week. Twenty-three people were displaced but the family of four who lived in the unit where the fire started said they got little help until CBS4 got involved. “We were smack dead in the middle of the fire,” said Trinare Clarke whose apartment at Advenir at Walden Lake went up in flames last week with her and her son inside. “We...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Reward Increased For Tips In Decades-Old Cold Case In Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS (CBSMiami) – An increased reward is now being offered for helping to solve the murder of a woman in the early 1980s in Wilton Manors. On November 7, 1982, Anna Marie Mullin was found murdered and dumped in front of St. Clement’s Catholic Church along N Andrews Ave. in Wilton Manors. Since then, the question “who killed her?” has remained unanswered. Police say before she was found dead, Mullin was at a bar in Oakland Park with an unknown man. Police have provided a sketch of a person of interest. The Wilton Manors Police Department is now offering up to $5,000 for a total of up to $10,000 in reward money for information leading to an arrest. The other $5,000 is coming from Crime Stoppers. If you know anything, you’re asked to call (954) 493-TIPS.
WILTON MANORS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Springs#Cbsmiami#Cbs4 Holiday Homes#House
CBS Miami

Miami Fire Rescue Helps Christmas Come Early For Boy Who Lost Mother In House Fire

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday morning a six-year-old boy with severe burns stood in the driveway in his Brownsville neighborhood waiting for his big surprise. Suddenly a line of Miami Fire Rescue trucks rolled up his street with lights flashing and sirens roaring. Onboard were Santa and Mrs. Claus. It brought a smile to TJ Mack’s face. Last April, Mack suffered severe burns to 25 percent of his body when his home went up in flames. Miami Fire Rescue Captain Nicholas Wohl was there. “Almost immediately one of our firefighters came out with the victim, with TJ,” said Wohl. “We immediately switched...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida COVID Testing Lines Getting Longer; At Home Kits Sold Out

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The holiday rush to get COVID testing is now underway, and it’s contributing to long lines at testing sites, nearly everywhere. “It was challenging because most of the places that I looked at were booked to capacity,” Fabrian Wright said. Wright made it a priority this holiday to be COVID free, he found a shorter line in Hollywood, but the lines at mass testing sites from Tropical Park in Miami to C.B. Smith Park in Broward County stretch for hours at a time. “I’m getting a test because outside of traveling I do have a grandma that is 96,” he...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Fire Rescue Found Body Of Missing Man Joustin Chavez

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The body of a man who was last seen on a Miami charter boat has been recovered. Miami Fire Rescue said the body of Joustin Chavez, 26, was found in the waters north of the Rickenbacker Causeway off Brickell Avenue around 7 p.m. on Saturday. Chavez was last seen getting on the charter boat at Miami Marine Stadium on Friday. His sister reported him missing at approximately 8 p.m. after discovering he wasn’t on the boat. Several agencies including the U.S. Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took part in the 23-hour search.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Sunday Morning Science Lab December Winner Esteban Rodriguez’s Mag-nificent Snack Project

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – iPrep Academy third grader Esteban Rodriguez’s focus on food helped him become this month’s CBS4 Sunday Morning Science Lab winner. His project involved something we all need, healthy snacks. Everybody likes snacks, and you are never too young to learn which ones are better for you. For his science project, Rodriguez analyzed the amount of iron in some common snack foods, and he choose some of his favorites. “Corn Pops, Little Bites, Lucky Charms, Special K, and seaweed,” he said. First, he established the hypothesis: he guessed that seaweed, as a dark green vegetable, would have the most iron. Then he...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coral Springs, FL
CBS Miami

Sunrise Gym Goefit Picking Up The Pieces After Devastating Fire

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Sunrise gym owner says a fire destroyed most of his equipment and now he’s left to pick up the pieces. “I mean it’s everything that we work for,” said Jaime Alvarado. It’s hard for Alvarado not to get emotional, his gym is his everything, but now most of it is gone. “The few pieces of equipment that were able to be saved were like the steel stuff, but everything else is covered by the smoke the dirt the water, the ceiling that broke down,” says Alvarado. Alvarado says the fire sparked inside Goefit, near NW 44 St and University Dr....
SUNRISE, FL
CBS Miami

Funeral Services Set For Saturday For Slain South Florida Woman Andreae Lloyd

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A funeral service will be held Saturday for Andreae Lloyd. Her services begin at 2 p.m. at the Covenant Baptist Church in Florida City. Police said the 27-year-old, who was six weeks pregnant, was found dead on December 8th in Homestead. Her boyfriend, 32-year-old Xavier Johnson confessed to abducting and killing her. He’s facing first-degree murder charges.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy