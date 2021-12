As cybercriminals scan for susceptible servers, there are steps you can take to mitigate the Log4j critical vulnerability. The Log4j security vulnerability known as Log4Shell is shaping up to be one of the worst security flaws of the year, potentially affecting millions of applications and painting a bullseye on unpatched systems that hackers can compromise and control. Fortunately, there are steps you can take to make sure your own systems are protected.

SOFTWARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO