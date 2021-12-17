Jennifer Beals Didn't Know She Was in 'The Book of Boba Fett' During Filming

Boba Fett has been a popular figure in the Star Wars community for decades. The iconic character survived the Sarlacc Pit in Return of the Jedi and made his official return in The Mandalorian season 2, and now Fett continues with his own story in The Book of Boba Fett, as he attempts to take over the underworld on Tatooine after unseating Bib Fortuna. As we know, Fett has developed an alliance with assassin Fennec Shand, though it sounds like that bond may be a little shakier than we may have initially thought.

