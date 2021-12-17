All Haiku Locations - Ghost of Tsushima Guide

This video shows you how to find and collect all of the Records in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. Searching for Records is made easier when wearing the Traveler's Attire as it causes the controller to vibrate when Jin is within 30 meters of a hidden collectible. 00:00 - Intro 00:08 - Conversations with the Khan 1 00:34 - True Observations 01:03 - Deliver to Sensei Ishikawa 01:33 - Music Stories to Remember 02:04 - What Happened in Komoda 02:29 - Conversations with the Khan 2 02:49 - Conversations with the Khan 3 03:09 - Conversations with the Khan 4 03:30 - First Meeting 03:53 - Black Sands 04:18 - To Genzo in Komatsu Forge 04:41 - Conversations with the Khan 5 05:07 - Stolen Memories 05:31 - Meet Us in Umugi Cove 05:45 - Conversations with the Khan 6 06:10 - To My Love 06:41 - Hochi and the Warrior Monks 07:12 - Healing Lessons 07:44 - To Momiji in Akashima Village 08:20 - The Healers of Akashima 08:50 - Conversations with the Khan 7 09:35 - Conversations with the Khan 8 09:51 - The Ritual of Nukabukuro 10:20 - Outcasts 10:46 - Necessary for Survival 11:12 - Rationing in Yarikawa Stronghold 11:40 - To My Brother 12:09 - Report to Steward Ujimasa 12:46 - Conversations with the Khan 9 13:15 - Deaf Ears 13:37 - Remembrance 14:08 - Come Home 14:42 - Farewell 15:16 - Cry For Help 15:57 - Conversations with the Khan 10 16:19 - Watch Her 16:50 - The Dye House 17:33 - Lady Hana 18:05 - Conversations with the Khan 11 18:38 - Conversations with the Khan 12 For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.

