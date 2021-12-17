ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

All Haiku Locations - Ghost of Tsushima Guide

By Best Games
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video shows you how to find all of the haiku locations in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. Searching for haikus is made easier when using the Vanity...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Halo Infinite Foundation collectibles locations guide

Trying to find the Foundation collectibles locations in Halo Infinite? You can't go back and replay individual missions in the campaign so you'll want to make sure you pick up all the items the first time—unless, of course, you're planning on another playthrough. We also have a Halo Infinite skulls guide in one place, if you're only interested in the game modifiers.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Aether Current locations – FFXIV: Endwalker guide

To unlock flying in the new FFXIV: Endwalker zones, you’ll need to collect 10 Aether Currents for each map. Our FF14 guide will map out where to find all 10 Aether Currents for Thavnair, Labyrinthos, Garlemald, and the other zones. How to find and attune to Aether Currents. Aether...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite Campaign Guide - All Spartan Core Locations

A collection of every Spartan Core upgrade in the Halo Infinite campaign. Spartan Cores can be used to upgrade Master Chief's gear, including the Grappleshot, Shield, and Threat Tracker. For more on Halo Infinite, including multiplayer tips and all the Halo Infinite Skull locations, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/halo-infinite.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ghosts From the Past - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission A New Horizon in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to find the Sakai clan armor, pay respects to Jin's father, reunite with Yuriko, and obtain the blowgun. 00:00 - Intro 00:10 - Cutscene: A House of Ghosts 01:31 - Following Yuriko 02:59 - Paying Respects to Lord Sakai 03:35 - A Haiku of Legacy 05:01 - Back to the Estate 05:50 - Cutscene: Lord Sakai's Armor 07:46 - Standing off Against Ronin 09:01 - Yuriko's Poisons 11:03 - Procuring the Reeds 14:37 - Returning to Yuriko 14:51 - Cutscene: Yuriko's Grief 15:37 - Riding to the Gardens 17:43 - Poisonous Flowers 18:57 - Poison Darts and the Blowgun 19:27 - Cutscene: More to Come from Yuriko For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghost Of Tsushima#Kushi#Sago#Vanity Gear
gamepur.com

All Spartan Core locations in Graveyards in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite’s open world is split into different island-like chunks with their own set of collectibles, including spartan cores. The Graveyards location opens up after finishing the Spire mission, causing Master Chief and Echo 216 to crash-land in the area. The spartan cores are used to upgrade various aspects of Master Chief such as his shield core and grappleshot ability.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Halo Infinite Mjolnir Lockers Locations Guide

Halo Infinite just launched its Campaign and players aren’t only getting a huge Halo story to take in but also some extra bonuses for use in multiplayer as well. As you progress through Halo Infinite’s campaign mode, you’ll stumble upon Mjolnir lockers. These chests contain loot to be used in multiplayer, and there is a ton to find. Unfortunately, many have been hidden quite well.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Iron Hook - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission The Iron Hook in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to help Ryuzo and his group of straw hat Ronin by using Taka's grappling hook to free the Mongol captives. 00:00 - Intro 00:11 - Cutscene: Discussions of a Ghost 00:41 - Off to See Taka 01:40 - Cutscene: The Iron Hook 03:21 - Riding with Ryuzo 05:48 - Cutscene: What's Left of the Straw Hat Ronin 06:23 - On the Road Once More 08:12 - Scaling the Walls 09:44 - Freeing the Straw Hats 12:17 - Finishing the Mongols 15:00 - Signal to Ryuzo 15:25 - The Mongol Clean-up Crew 16:35 - Well-Fed Captives For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

Honor and Ash - Ghost of Tsushima Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission Honor and Ash in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to escape the Shogun's men, ride to the North, meet up with Yuna and find a new stronghold. 00:00 - Intro 00:53 - Kenji's Help 01:22 - Cutscene: Kenji Returns 02:31 - Escape! 03:37 - To the Stables 04:16 - Cutscene: A Noble Horse 06:46 - To the North 07:17 - Avoiding the Mongols 08:44 - Looking for Yuna 09:35 - Cutscene: Poison Arrows 11:31 - Back in Business 12:18 - A New Base of Operations 12:57 - Riding with Yuna 16:09 - Rescuing the Prisoners 18:03 - The Frozen Lake 21:02 - Defeating the Warlord 22:40 - Saving the Captives 23:01 - Cutscene: Yuna's Plans For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

The Tale of Lady Masako - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission The Tale of Lady Masako in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to recruit Lady Masako to Jin's side in the fight against the Mongols. 00:00 - Intro 00:14 - Investigate the Estate 00:59 - Defeat the Intruders 02:04 - Search the Stables 02:16 - Follow the Tracks 03:07 - Cutscene: Lady Masako 05:08 - Ride with Lady Masako 06:03 - Honoring the Dead 08:03 - Entering the Golden Temple 09:00 - Speak with the Monk, Sogen 10:19 - Acquire the Samurai Clan Armor 11:24 - Reuniting with Lady Masako 12:32 - Spying on Sogen 15:28 - Sogen's Hideout 15:51 - Kill the Assassins 17:22 - Searching the Inn 17:32 - Cutscene: Confronting a Murderer 19:33 - Cutscene: Masako's List For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

The Blessing of Death - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission the Blessing of Death in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to fight through the Eagle's visions, defeat the Mongols on Sanjo Gorge, and duel the Eagle on the beaches of Iki Island. 00:00 - Intro 00:13 - Cutscene: Lord Sakai Returns 02:05 - Joining Tenzo's Scouts 03:52 - The Eagle's Arrival 04:07 - A Fight in a Dream 05:21 - Cutscene: Outwitted by the Eagle 05:44 - Riding to the Gorge 06:32 - Defeating the Mongols at Senjo Gorge 08:40 - Hunting the Eagle 13:43 - Splitting Up 14:08 - Cutscene: The Place My Father Died 15:04 - The Eagle Boss Fight 16:53 - Cutscene: The Judgement of Jin's Ancestors 20:08 - The Eagle Boss Fight (Continued) 21:17 - Cutscene: the Eagle Defeated 22:04 - Cutscene: Letting Go of the Past 23:18 - A Final Haiku 24:43 - Epilogue: Last Words For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
segmentnext.com

Halo Infinite Forerunner Artifacts Locations Guide

Halo Infinite has one of the biggest explorable open-world spaces of the franchise. So, it’s safe to say that there is a lot to do and find out in the open world. In this guide, we’ll be showing you all the Halo Infinite Forerunner Artifacts Locations. Halo Infinite...
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Ghost of Tsushima patch 2.14 addresses Legends issues, notes here

Ghost of Tsushima update 2.14 on PS4, or 2.014.000 on PS5, is going to be released soon, and it is going to address some issues with the Legends content. These fixes include certain abilities not triggering, players getting stuck in stunlocks, weapons not appearing, and adding descriptions for the weekly Nightmare modifiers. The list is not that long but should improve the experience of Legends for players.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Genshin Impact guide: Inazuma weapon blueprint locations

Genshin Impact has diagrams and forging blueprints for a variety of weapons, but if you want the weapons from Inazuma, you’ll need to complete various world quests. Our Genshin Impact guide shows you how to get every Inazuma weapon and which world quests give you Inazuman weapons. There’s a...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Legend of Tadayori - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

One of the three Mythic Tales for Jin to find during Act 1 of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, this walkthrough shows you how to follow the violet flowers, defeat Kaede, and obtain Tadayori's Armor. 00:00 - Intro 00:08 - Cutscene: The Tale of Tadayori 01:56 - Searching for Violet Flowers 02:31 - Fast Travel to Arrow Peak Shrine 02:57 - Follow the Violet Flowers 05:01 - Search the Shrine 05:26 - Climb Down the Mountain 05:43 - Travel to the Next Mountain 06:55 - Crawl into Tadayori's Rest 08:02 - Investigate the Cemetary 08:45 - Duel at Tadayori's Rest 09:15 - Kaede Boss Fight 11:30 - Fast Travel to the Tangled Crossroads 11:41 - Travel to the Cliffs Overlooking Azamo Bay 12:29 - Fight the Mongols 13:44 - Rescue the Musician 14:44 - Obtain Tadayori's Armor 15:04 - Defend the Musician From the Mongols 17:23 - Speak with the Musician For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

All Collectible Records Locations - Ghost of Tsushima Guide

This video shows you how to find and collect all of the Records in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. Searching for Records is made easier when wearing the Traveler's Attire as it causes the controller to vibrate when Jin is within 30 meters of a hidden collectible. 00:00 - Intro 00:08 - Conversations with the Khan 1 00:34 - True Observations 01:03 - Deliver to Sensei Ishikawa 01:33 - Music Stories to Remember 02:04 - What Happened in Komoda 02:29 - Conversations with the Khan 2 02:49 - Conversations with the Khan 3 03:09 - Conversations with the Khan 4 03:30 - First Meeting 03:53 - Black Sands 04:18 - To Genzo in Komatsu Forge 04:41 - Conversations with the Khan 5 05:07 - Stolen Memories 05:31 - Meet Us in Umugi Cove 05:45 - Conversations with the Khan 6 06:10 - To My Love 06:41 - Hochi and the Warrior Monks 07:12 - Healing Lessons 07:44 - To Momiji in Akashima Village 08:20 - The Healers of Akashima 08:50 - Conversations with the Khan 7 09:35 - Conversations with the Khan 8 09:51 - The Ritual of Nukabukuro 10:20 - Outcasts 10:46 - Necessary for Survival 11:12 - Rationing in Yarikawa Stronghold 11:40 - To My Brother 12:09 - Report to Steward Ujimasa 12:46 - Conversations with the Khan 9 13:15 - Deaf Ears 13:37 - Remembrance 14:08 - Come Home 14:42 - Farewell 15:16 - Cry For Help 15:57 - Conversations with the Khan 10 16:19 - Watch Her 16:50 - The Dye House 17:33 - Lady Hana 18:05 - Conversations with the Khan 11 18:38 - Conversations with the Khan 12 For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
MUSIC
IGN

The Tale of Ryuzo - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission The Tale of Ryuzo in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to help Ryuzo and his group of straw hat Ronin by retaking the docks. 00:00 - Intro 00:09 - Cutscene: Making a Plan 00:48 - Following Ryuzo 01:18 - The Watchtower 03:02 - Battle With the Strawhats 05:37 - Cutscene: Making a New Plan 06:40 - Surveying the Docks 07:56 - The Attack on the Docks 08:53 - To the Sea 09:22 - Searching the Ship for Food 10:02 - Fight on the Boat 12:04 - Splitting up From Ryuzo 12:49 - The Bare Necessities 14:36 - Mongol War Plans 15:21 - Saving Ryuzo 15:36 - Returning Home Empty-handed For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
Twinfinite

Far Cry 6 Triada Blessings Quest Guide: How to Get Oluso Amigo & All Triada Relic Locations

Oluso is easily the coolest Amigo in Far Cry 6, essentially a supernatural jaguar that can melt into the shadows and darkness and tear your enemies limb from limb. It also just loos bad-ass and Yarans will comment on how mystical it looks as you walk past them. Getting it, however, requires you to complete the Far Cry 6 Triada Blessings quest, though, and we’ll talk you through how to complete it here.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

A Reckoning in Blood - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission A New Horizon in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to find the fort Ryuzo is camped out in, escape the Khan's captivity, and bury a true warrior. 00:00 - Intro 00:09 - Cutscene: Shimura's Army 01:27 - Cutscene: Yuna's Departure 03:08 - Surveying Fort Koyasan 03:32 - Cutscene: Unexpected Help 04:13 - Taka's Diversion 04:57 - Fighting to the Keep 07:36 - Cutscene: Continued Betrayal 08:17 - Cutscene: Khan's Choice 12:19 - Breaking Free 13:01 - Revenge for a Friend 14:10 - Cutscene: Not Leaving Him 16:16 - Avenging the Dead 18:41 - Cutscene: A Proper Burial For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

Ghost of Tsushima Update 2.14 Brings Further Fixes To Legends

Sucker Punch has continued to update Ghost of Tsushima bringing some fixes to the Legends mode while sneaking in new content as well. The Ghost of Tsushima update that has been released today is mostly aimed at resolving some of the issues that were clarified earlier this week by Sucker Punch. In a tweet, the developers mentioned that an update is due out soon that will resolve issues with the Legends mode.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy