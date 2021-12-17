ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tale of Ryuzo - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

By Best Games
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video shows you how to beat the main story mission The Tale of Ryuzo in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to help Ryuzo and his...

www.ign.com

IGN

Ghosts From the Past - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission A New Horizon in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to find the Sakai clan armor, pay respects to Jin's father, reunite with Yuriko, and obtain the blowgun. 00:00 - Intro 00:10 - Cutscene: A House of Ghosts 01:31 - Following Yuriko 02:59 - Paying Respects to Lord Sakai 03:35 - A Haiku of Legacy 05:01 - Back to the Estate 05:50 - Cutscene: Lord Sakai's Armor 07:46 - Standing off Against Ronin 09:01 - Yuriko's Poisons 11:03 - Procuring the Reeds 14:37 - Returning to Yuriko 14:51 - Cutscene: Yuriko's Grief 15:37 - Riding to the Gardens 17:43 - Poisonous Flowers 18:57 - Poison Darts and the Blowgun 19:27 - Cutscene: More to Come from Yuriko For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Tale of Lady Masako - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission The Tale of Lady Masako in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to recruit Lady Masako to Jin's side in the fight against the Mongols. 00:00 - Intro 00:14 - Investigate the Estate 00:59 - Defeat the Intruders 02:04 - Search the Stables 02:16 - Follow the Tracks 03:07 - Cutscene: Lady Masako 05:08 - Ride with Lady Masako 06:03 - Honoring the Dead 08:03 - Entering the Golden Temple 09:00 - Speak with the Monk, Sogen 10:19 - Acquire the Samurai Clan Armor 11:24 - Reuniting with Lady Masako 12:32 - Spying on Sogen 15:28 - Sogen's Hideout 15:51 - Kill the Assassins 17:22 - Searching the Inn 17:32 - Cutscene: Confronting a Murderer 19:33 - Cutscene: Masako's List For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

The Tale of Sensei Ishikawa - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut walkthrough shows you how to recruit Sensei Ishikawa to Jin's side in the fight against the Mongols. 00:00 - Intro 00:08 - Ask About Ishikawa at the Inn 00:21 - Following the Innkeeper 01:40 - Climbing to Sensei Ishikawa's Dojo 02:27 - Investigate the Dojo 02:56 - Follow the Blood Trail 03:12 - Cutscene: Speaking with Sensei Ishikawa 04:29 - Follow the Sensei 05:24 - Defeat the Mongols 06:07 - Regrouping with Sensei Ishikawa 06:31 - Investigating the Camp 08:06 - Sensei's Gift 09:07 - Tracking the Mongols 09:46 - Scouting Fort Nakayama 11:32 - Ambush 12:25 - Clearing the Fortress 15:14 - Investigating the Remains 18:02 - Cutscene: Sensei's Lie For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

The Iron Hook - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission The Iron Hook in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to help Ryuzo and his group of straw hat Ronin by using Taka's grappling hook to free the Mongol captives. 00:00 - Intro 00:11 - Cutscene: Discussions of a Ghost 00:41 - Off to See Taka 01:40 - Cutscene: The Iron Hook 03:21 - Riding with Ryuzo 05:48 - Cutscene: What's Left of the Straw Hat Ronin 06:23 - On the Road Once More 08:12 - Scaling the Walls 09:44 - Freeing the Straw Hats 12:17 - Finishing the Mongols 15:00 - Signal to Ryuzo 15:25 - The Mongol Clean-up Crew 16:35 - Well-Fed Captives For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
gamepressure.com

A Plague Tale: Requiem on First Gameplay - It's Even Darker

During The Game Awards, the first gameplay from the action-adventure game A Plague Tale: Requiem was shown. During The Game Awards we've seen the first gameplay trailer for A Plague Tale: Requiem. It presents the protagonists traversing destroyed areas and avoiding hordes of rats. You can watch the whole trailer below. No exact release date has been announced so far.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Legend of Tadayori - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

One of the three Mythic Tales for Jin to find during Act 1 of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, this walkthrough shows you how to follow the violet flowers, defeat Kaede, and obtain Tadayori's Armor. 00:00 - Intro 00:08 - Cutscene: The Tale of Tadayori 01:56 - Searching for Violet Flowers 02:31 - Fast Travel to Arrow Peak Shrine 02:57 - Follow the Violet Flowers 05:01 - Search the Shrine 05:26 - Climb Down the Mountain 05:43 - Travel to the Next Mountain 06:55 - Crawl into Tadayori's Rest 08:02 - Investigate the Cemetary 08:45 - Duel at Tadayori's Rest 09:15 - Kaede Boss Fight 11:30 - Fast Travel to the Tangled Crossroads 11:41 - Travel to the Cliffs Overlooking Azamo Bay 12:29 - Fight the Mongols 13:44 - Rescue the Musician 14:44 - Obtain Tadayori's Armor 15:04 - Defend the Musician From the Mongols 17:23 - Speak with the Musician For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
psu.com

A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Reveals Stunning Locations And Brutal Combat

Asobo Studio and Focus Entertainment has lifted the wraps off the debut gameplay trailer for A Plague Tale: Requiem, which showcases everything from beautifully detailed environments to brutal combat. There’s also swarms of rats returning, which you’d expect if you played the first game. In this new trailer,...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

War of Dragnorox: Reveal Trailer + Gameplay Walkthrough

Get your first look at War of Dragnarox, which is, according to its developers at Triune Studio, "focused heavily on creating the feeling of danger, socialization and exploration of classic MMORPGs. The team aims to keep things fresh for players by leveraging their Dynamic Warfare system, in which developers will approximate the role of the dungeon master to alter the world, create events, and spawn unique mobs in real-time for players as they play. The trailer is the first part of this video, followed by a developer-narrated gameplay walkthrough.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Blessing of Death - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission the Blessing of Death in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to fight through the Eagle's visions, defeat the Mongols on Sanjo Gorge, and duel the Eagle on the beaches of Iki Island. 00:00 - Intro 00:13 - Cutscene: Lord Sakai Returns 02:05 - Joining Tenzo's Scouts 03:52 - The Eagle's Arrival 04:07 - A Fight in a Dream 05:21 - Cutscene: Outwitted by the Eagle 05:44 - Riding to the Gorge 06:32 - Defeating the Mongols at Senjo Gorge 08:40 - Hunting the Eagle 13:43 - Splitting Up 14:08 - Cutscene: The Place My Father Died 15:04 - The Eagle Boss Fight 16:53 - Cutscene: The Judgement of Jin's Ancestors 20:08 - The Eagle Boss Fight (Continued) 21:17 - Cutscene: the Eagle Defeated 22:04 - Cutscene: Letting Go of the Past 23:18 - A Final Haiku 24:43 - Epilogue: Last Words For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

The Fate of Tsushima - Ghost of Tsushima Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission The Fate of Tsushima in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to ride into battle with Yuna and Lord Shimura, retake Castle Shimura, and discuss the next steps with Jin's uncle. 00:00 - Intro 00:02 - Cutscene: The Shogun's Reinforcements 00:51 - Meditation Before Battle 01:48 - Cutscene: Meeting With Yuna 03:11 - Sensei Ishikawa's Wisdom 03:53 - Lady Masoko's Wisdom 04:29 - Cutscene: Lord Oga 04:51 - Riding With Lord Oga 06:10 - Cutscene: Moments Before Battle With Lord Shimura 07:31 - Cutscene: Meanwhile, At Castle Shimura 07:55 - Riding to War 08:31 - Assault on the Gates 10:47 - Reclaiming the Gates 12:04 - Pushing Further into the Castle 14:41 - Cutscene: Seeing What Jin Sakai Has Become 15:47 - Dealing with the Flaming Arrows 16:43 - Raining Fire Once More 18:42 - Back on the Front Lines 19:44 - To the Bridge 20:58 - Cutscene: Devastation on the Bridge 22:39 - Cutscene: Heavy is the Head For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

Prologue (2/2) - Ghost of Tsushima Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the second half of the prologue in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to fight your way to the seemingly unstoppable force that is Khotun Khan and reunite with Yuna following Jin's defeat. 00:00 - Intro 00:26 - Defeating the Mongol 01:24 - Fighting to the Stables 03:51 - The Samurai Horses 04:43 - Castle Kaneda 09:28 - Standoff on the Bridge 11:30 - An Unwinnable Battle 12:36 - The End of Lord Sakai 16:23 - Cutscene: The Wind Behind Jin's Back 17:25 - Follow the Wind 18:11 - Reunited with Yuna 20:04 - Calling a Samurai Horse 21:37 - Ghost of Tsushima Title Card For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
Collider

'Trek to Yomi' Gameplay Trailer Reveals a Cinematic Side-Scrolling Samurai Tale

Game developer Flying Wild Hog and publisher Devolver Digital have released a closer look at gameplay for their upcoming game, Trek to Yomi, a new samurai tale. The trailer debuted with beautiful graphics for the side-scrolling action and a stunning black and white color that adds to the somberness of the overall cinematic presentation. A release date is expected to be announced in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Legacy of Kazumasa Sakai - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Mythic Tale mission The Legacy of Kazumasa Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how hear the story of Jin's father, sneak back into the village to hear the rest of the tale, locate the Sakai Horse armor, and save the village from the Mongol threat. 00:00 - Intro 00:15 - Cutscene: The Tale of Kazumasa Sakai 02:58 - Sneaking Back to Hear the Story 03:43 - Cutscene: The Rest of the Story 05:28 - Beginning the Search 06:32 - Navigating the Ship Graveyard 09:59 - Staying Above the Crashing Waves 10:55 - Reclaiming the Sakai Horse Armor 11:38 - A Valiant Steed 12:01 - Saving the Village from Mongols 14:09 - Thankful Villagers For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

A Reckoning in Blood - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission A New Horizon in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to find the fort Ryuzo is camped out in, escape the Khan's captivity, and bury a true warrior. 00:00 - Intro 00:09 - Cutscene: Shimura's Army 01:27 - Cutscene: Yuna's Departure 03:08 - Surveying Fort Koyasan 03:32 - Cutscene: Unexpected Help 04:13 - Taka's Diversion 04:57 - Fighting to the Keep 07:36 - Cutscene: Continued Betrayal 08:17 - Cutscene: Khan's Choice 12:19 - Breaking Free 13:01 - Revenge for a Friend 14:10 - Cutscene: Not Leaving Him 16:16 - Avenging the Dead 18:41 - Cutscene: A Proper Burial For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Ghost of Tsushima patch 2.14 addresses Legends issues, notes here

Ghost of Tsushima update 2.14 on PS4, or 2.014.000 on PS5, is going to be released soon, and it is going to address some issues with the Legends content. These fixes include certain abilities not triggering, players getting stuck in stunlocks, weapons not appearing, and adding descriptions for the weekly Nightmare modifiers. The list is not that long but should improve the experience of Legends for players.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Shadow of the Samurai - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission Shadow of the Samurai in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to storm the gates of Castle Kaneda, duel the Straw Hat Ronin, and rescue Lord Shimura. 00:00 - Intro 00:06 - Cutscene: Another Meeting with Yuna 00:35 - Cutscene: Meanwhile in Castle Kaneda 01:57 - Preparing for the Seige 03:32 - Making a Plan 04:43 - Scaling Castle Kaneda's Walls 05:28 - The First Gates 07:19 - Regrouping and Assigning Roles 07:35 - Lady Masako and the Upper Courtyard 09:57 - Yuna and the Bridge 12:57 - Past the Bridge 16:31 - Cutscene: Return of the Ronin 17:50 - Ryuzo Boss Fight 18:55 - Cutscene: A Friend's Betrayal 19:37 - Pushing to the Castle 23:44 - Cutscene: Lord Shimura 24:39 - Retaking Castle Kaneda 26:34 - Cutscene: A Rescued Lord 27:13 - Cutscene: In the North For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Jin From Yarikawa - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission Jin From Yarikawa in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to fight your way to the shore with Tenzo, destroy the Mongol's canons, ambush them at sea and confront Tenzo about Jin's lineage. 00:00 - Intro 00:18 - Cutscene: Meeting With Tenzo 01:22 - To the Shores 04:06 - Cutscene: Pinned Down 04:18 - Taking Out the Canons 09:12 - Cutscene: Riding into the Fleet 09:47 - Ambushing the Mongols 12:39 - Cutscene: Victory at Sea 13:18 - Cutscene: The Sakai Clan on Iki Once More For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Warrior's Code - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission The Warrior's Code in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to use Jin's Focused Hearing while he begins to question the values he was raised on. 00:00 - Intro 00:14 - Meeting up with Yuna 00:49 - The Ride to the Mongol Camp 02:28 - Scouting out the Camp 04:04 - Approaching at Nightfall 04:57 - Cutscene: A Knife in the Back 05:48 - Flashback: Pursuing the Wounded Bear 09:25 - Learning How to Listen 12:40 - Freeing the Prisoner 13:03 - Fleeing the Camp 14:00 - Cutscene: A Conversation With Yuna and the Prisoner 15:27 - Cutscene: Castle Kaneda For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES

