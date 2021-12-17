The Lightning in the Storm - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

One of the three Mythic Tales for Jin to find during Act 1 of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, this walkthrough shows you how to follow the violet flowers, defeat Kaede, and obtain Tadayori's Armor. 00:00 - Intro 00:08 - Cutscene: The Tale of Tadayori 01:56 - Searching for Violet Flowers 02:31 - Fast Travel to Arrow Peak Shrine 02:57 - Follow the Violet Flowers 05:01 - Search the Shrine 05:26 - Climb Down the Mountain 05:43 - Travel to the Next Mountain 06:55 - Crawl into Tadayori's Rest 08:02 - Investigate the Cemetary 08:45 - Duel at Tadayori's Rest 09:15 - Kaede Boss Fight 11:30 - Fast Travel to the Tangled Crossroads 11:41 - Travel to the Cliffs Overlooking Azamo Bay 12:29 - Fight the Mongols 13:44 - Rescue the Musician 14:44 - Obtain Tadayori's Armor 15:04 - Defend the Musician From the Mongols 17:23 - Speak with the Musician For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
