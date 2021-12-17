The Undying Flame - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

One of the three Mythic Tales for Jin to find during Act 1 of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, this walkthrough shows you how to find the white-leafed trees, find Shigenori's Rest, and obtain the Heavenly Strike. 00:00 - Intro 00:28 - Cutscene: The Tale of the Heavenly Strike 02:37 - Examine the Bridge 03:05 - Speak with the Crying Woman 03:31 - Follow Yasuhira's Trail 04:30 - Clear Out the Mongols 06:15 - Speak with the Prisoners 06:46 - Search the Watchtower 07:43 - Follow the Ashes to the White-Leafed Trees 08:36 - Climb the Plum Blossom Shrine 09:46 - Honor the Shrine 10:17 - Approach the Plum Blossom Tree 11:23 - Explore the Grove 11:58 - Rescue The Mongol's Hostage 13:44 - Speak With the Hostage 14:15 - Travel to Shigenori's Rest 15:34 - Dispose of the Mongol's in Shigenori's Rest 16:48 - The Heavenly Strike 18:06 - Yasuhira Koga Boss Fight 19:14 - Burying a Warrior For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
