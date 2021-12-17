ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Undying Flame - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

IGN
Cover picture for the articleThis video shows you how to beat the Mythic Tale mission The Undying Flame in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to...

IGN

Ghosts From the Past - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission A New Horizon in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to find the Sakai clan armor, pay respects to Jin's father, reunite with Yuriko, and obtain the blowgun. 00:00 - Intro 00:10 - Cutscene: A House of Ghosts 01:31 - Following Yuriko 02:59 - Paying Respects to Lord Sakai 03:35 - A Haiku of Legacy 05:01 - Back to the Estate 05:50 - Cutscene: Lord Sakai's Armor 07:46 - Standing off Against Ronin 09:01 - Yuriko's Poisons 11:03 - Procuring the Reeds 14:37 - Returning to Yuriko 14:51 - Cutscene: Yuriko's Grief 15:37 - Riding to the Gardens 17:43 - Poisonous Flowers 18:57 - Poison Darts and the Blowgun 19:27 - Cutscene: More to Come from Yuriko For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

The Legacy of Kazumasa Sakai - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Mythic Tale mission The Legacy of Kazumasa Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how hear the story of Jin's father, sneak back into the village to hear the rest of the tale, locate the Sakai Horse armor, and save the village from the Mongol threat. 00:00 - Intro 00:15 - Cutscene: The Tale of Kazumasa Sakai 02:58 - Sneaking Back to Hear the Story 03:43 - Cutscene: The Rest of the Story 05:28 - Beginning the Search 06:32 - Navigating the Ship Graveyard 09:59 - Staying Above the Crashing Waves 10:55 - Reclaiming the Sakai Horse Armor 11:38 - A Valiant Steed 12:01 - Saving the Village from Mongols 14:09 - Thankful Villagers For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

The Legend of Tadayori - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

One of the three Mythic Tales for Jin to find during Act 1 of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, this walkthrough shows you how to follow the violet flowers, defeat Kaede, and obtain Tadayori's Armor. 00:00 - Intro 00:08 - Cutscene: The Tale of Tadayori 01:56 - Searching for Violet Flowers 02:31 - Fast Travel to Arrow Peak Shrine 02:57 - Follow the Violet Flowers 05:01 - Search the Shrine 05:26 - Climb Down the Mountain 05:43 - Travel to the Next Mountain 06:55 - Crawl into Tadayori's Rest 08:02 - Investigate the Cemetary 08:45 - Duel at Tadayori's Rest 09:15 - Kaede Boss Fight 11:30 - Fast Travel to the Tangled Crossroads 11:41 - Travel to the Cliffs Overlooking Azamo Bay 12:29 - Fight the Mongols 13:44 - Rescue the Musician 14:44 - Obtain Tadayori's Armor 15:04 - Defend the Musician From the Mongols 17:23 - Speak with the Musician For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

The Tale of Lady Masako - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission The Tale of Lady Masako in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to recruit Lady Masako to Jin's side in the fight against the Mongols. 00:00 - Intro 00:14 - Investigate the Estate 00:59 - Defeat the Intruders 02:04 - Search the Stables 02:16 - Follow the Tracks 03:07 - Cutscene: Lady Masako 05:08 - Ride with Lady Masako 06:03 - Honoring the Dead 08:03 - Entering the Golden Temple 09:00 - Speak with the Monk, Sogen 10:19 - Acquire the Samurai Clan Armor 11:24 - Reuniting with Lady Masako 12:32 - Spying on Sogen 15:28 - Sogen's Hideout 15:51 - Kill the Assassins 17:22 - Searching the Inn 17:32 - Cutscene: Confronting a Murderer 19:33 - Cutscene: Masako's List For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

The Curse of Uchitsune - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

One of the three Mythic tales for Jin to find during Act 1 of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, this walkthrough shows you how to follow the blue flowers, defeat the Tengu Demon, and obtain the longbow. 00:00 - Intro 00:06 - Cutsene: The Tale of Uchitsune 02:22 - Searching for Blue Flowers 03:32 - Hyoshi Coast Cave 04:27 - Cutscene: A Deadly Warning 04:39 - Back on the Hunt for Blue Flowers 07:11 - Hyoshi Coast Cliffs 09:53 - The Blue Island 10:24 - Investigating the Island 10:45 - Cutscene: Another Warning 11:19 - Travel to the Jade Hills Survivor Camp 11:43 - A Mountain Covered in Flowers 12:53 - Duel of Demons 13:33 - Tengu Demon Boss Fight 15:26 - The Cursed Bow For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

Journey into the Past - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission Journey into the Past in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to interrogate the Mongols about the Eagle, sail to Iki Island, and wash up on the shores. 00:00 - Intro 00:04 - Investigate the Settlement 00:49 - Investivage the Mongol Yurt 01:23 - Cutscene: The Eagle's Call 01:49 - Fight the Mongols 04:17 - Cutscene: The Eagle of Iki Island 06:43 - To the Sea 08:31 - Cutscene: An Unexpected Swim 09:37 - Iki Island For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

Jin From Yarikawa - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission Jin From Yarikawa in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to fight your way to the shore with Tenzo, destroy the Mongol's canons, ambush them at sea and confront Tenzo about Jin's lineage. 00:00 - Intro 00:18 - Cutscene: Meeting With Tenzo 01:22 - To the Shores 04:06 - Cutscene: Pinned Down 04:18 - Taking Out the Canons 09:12 - Cutscene: Riding into the Fleet 09:47 - Ambushing the Mongols 12:39 - Cutscene: Victory at Sea 13:18 - Cutscene: The Sakai Clan on Iki Once More For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

The Warrior's Code - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission The Warrior's Code in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to use Jin's Focused Hearing while he begins to question the values he was raised on. 00:00 - Intro 00:14 - Meeting up with Yuna 00:49 - The Ride to the Mongol Camp 02:28 - Scouting out the Camp 04:04 - Approaching at Nightfall 04:57 - Cutscene: A Knife in the Back 05:48 - Flashback: Pursuing the Wounded Bear 09:25 - Learning How to Listen 12:40 - Freeing the Prisoner 13:03 - Fleeing the Camp 14:00 - Cutscene: A Conversation With Yuna and the Prisoner 15:27 - Cutscene: Castle Kaneda For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

A Raider's Return - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission A Raider's Return in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to meet up with Tenzo, defeat some unsuspecting Mongols, and climb to Fune's Refuge. 00:00 - Intro 00:07 - Cutscene: Tenzo's Bodies 01:24 - Riding With Tenzo 02:14 - Ambushing the Mongol's 03:20 - Cutscene: The Blocked Passage 03:49 - Going Around Back 04:31 - Iki's White Beaches 06:40 - Fune's Refuge 08:32 - Cutscene: Nothing To Lose For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

The Unbreakable Gosaku - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Mythic Tale mission The Unbreakable Gosaku in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to locate the armor of Gosaku, climb the hill it's hidden on, and take care of the Mongols guarding it. 00:00 - Intro 00:23 - Cutscene: The Tale of Gosaku 03:08 - Liberate the Six Farmsteads 03:20 - Travel to the Hill in Akashima 04:36 - Using the Six Keys 04:51 - Climbing the Hill 05:50 - Gosaku's Armor For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

The Iron Hook - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission The Iron Hook in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to help Ryuzo and his group of straw hat Ronin by using Taka's grappling hook to free the Mongol captives. 00:00 - Intro 00:11 - Cutscene: Discussions of a Ghost 00:41 - Off to See Taka 01:40 - Cutscene: The Iron Hook 03:21 - Riding with Ryuzo 05:48 - Cutscene: What's Left of the Straw Hat Ronin 06:23 - On the Road Once More 08:12 - Scaling the Walls 09:44 - Freeing the Straw Hats 12:17 - Finishing the Mongols 15:00 - Signal to Ryuzo 15:25 - The Mongol Clean-up Crew 16:35 - Well-Fed Captives For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

A Reckoning in Blood - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission A New Horizon in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to find the fort Ryuzo is camped out in, escape the Khan's captivity, and bury a true warrior. 00:00 - Intro 00:09 - Cutscene: Shimura's Army 01:27 - Cutscene: Yuna's Departure 03:08 - Surveying Fort Koyasan 03:32 - Cutscene: Unexpected Help 04:13 - Taka's Diversion 04:57 - Fighting to the Keep 07:36 - Cutscene: Continued Betrayal 08:17 - Cutscene: Khan's Choice 12:19 - Breaking Free 13:01 - Revenge for a Friend 14:10 - Cutscene: Not Leaving Him 16:16 - Avenging the Dead 18:41 - Cutscene: A Proper Burial For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

The Ghost of Yarikawa - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission A New Horizon in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to defend the city of Yarikawa from the Mongol invaders by defeating General Temuge and driving them out of the keep with Yuna and Taka, ultimately recruiting the warriors of the city to lord Shimura's cause. 00:00 - Intro 00:07 - Cutscene: Preparing Taka For What's to Come 00:45 - Meeting With Yuna 02:03 - Cutscene: The Calm Before the Storm 04:55 - The Seige on Yarikawa 07:00 - The Second Gate 08:59 - Cutscene: Seige Weapons 09:34 - Taking Care of the Trebuchets 11:57 - Cutscene: Through Broken Walls 12:11 - Pushing Back to the Keep 13:59 - The Mongol General Temuge 14:39 - General Temuge Boss Fight 15:41 - Cutscene: The Ghost of Tsushima 15:55 - Becoming the Ghost 17:20 - Cutscene: Not Soldiers; Warriors 19:16 - Cutscene: Meanwhile, at Castle Shimura For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

The Tale of Sensei Ishikawa - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut walkthrough shows you how to recruit Sensei Ishikawa to Jin's side in the fight against the Mongols. 00:00 - Intro 00:08 - Ask About Ishikawa at the Inn 00:21 - Following the Innkeeper 01:40 - Climbing to Sensei Ishikawa's Dojo 02:27 - Investigate the Dojo 02:56 - Follow the Blood Trail 03:12 - Cutscene: Speaking with Sensei Ishikawa 04:29 - Follow the Sensei 05:24 - Defeat the Mongols 06:07 - Regrouping with Sensei Ishikawa 06:31 - Investigating the Camp 08:06 - Sensei's Gift 09:07 - Tracking the Mongols 09:46 - Scouting Fort Nakayama 11:32 - Ambush 12:25 - Clearing the Fortress 15:14 - Investigating the Remains 18:02 - Cutscene: Sensei's Lie For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

Eternal Blue Sky - Ghost of Tsushima Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission Eternal Blue Sky in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to prepare for the final assault on Port Izumi, take the fight to the Mongols, and finally face Khoto Khan. 00:00 - Intro 00:09 - Cutscene: Before the Storm 01:06 - Speaking with Friends Before War 04:49 - Cutscene: Jin and Yuna's Bond 06:30 - Cutscene: Going Over the Plan One Final Time 07:32 - Head-on Assualt 10:31 - Meeting with Norio 11:35 - Sneaking into Port Izumi 12:17 - To the Watchtower 13:22 - Cutscene: Shimura's Aide 13:51 - One Last Push 16:22 - Cutscene: The Khan 17:30 - Khoto Khan Boss Fight 19:06 - Cutscene: Jin's Own Weapons 19:24 - Stopping the Khan's Escape 20:47 - The Khan's Last Stand 24:56 - Cutscene: Who History Will Remember 27:13 - Riding with Yuna 27:56 - Cutscene: Shimura's Meeting For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

The Heavenly Strike - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

One of the three Mythic Tales for Jin to find during Act 1 of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, this walkthrough shows you how to find the white-leafed trees, find Shigenori's Rest, and obtain the Heavenly Strike. 00:00 - Intro 00:28 - Cutscene: The Tale of the Heavenly Strike 02:37 - Examine the Bridge 03:05 - Speak with the Crying Woman 03:31 - Follow Yasuhira's Trail 04:30 - Clear Out the Mongols 06:15 - Speak with the Prisoners 06:46 - Search the Watchtower 07:43 - Follow the Ashes to the White-Leafed Trees 08:36 - Climb the Plum Blossom Shrine 09:46 - Honor the Shrine 10:17 - Approach the Plum Blossom Tree 11:23 - Explore the Grove 11:58 - Rescue The Mongol's Hostage 13:44 - Speak With the Hostage 14:15 - Travel to Shigenori's Rest 15:34 - Dispose of the Mongol's in Shigenori's Rest 16:48 - The Heavenly Strike 18:06 - Yasuhira Koga Boss Fight 19:14 - Burying a Warrior For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

All Armor Sets - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Guide

This video shows you all of the collectible armor sets in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. Many can be acquired by simply playing through the Main Quest, however, some require optional missions. 00:00 - Intro 00:16 - Samurai Clan Armor 00:29 - Broken Armor 00:43 - Hero of Tsushima Armor 00:58 - Tadayori's Armor 01:11 - Ronin Attire 01:26 - Gosaku's Armor 01:42 - Sakai Clan Armor 01:56 - Kensei Armor 02:10 - Ghost Armor 02:26 - Mongol Commander's Armor 02:42 - Traveler's Attire 02:56 - Fundoshi 03:11 - Sarugami Armor For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

Massacre at Kidafure Village - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission Massacre at Kidafune Village in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to fight back against the Mongols at Kidafune Village and confront Jin's past with Tenzo. 00:00 - Intro 00:17 - Cutscene: Drawing the Eagle Away From the Village 01:50 - Kidafure Village 02:35 - Surveying the Battlefield 03:56 - Cutscene: The Semantics of the Massacre 05:26 - Riding to Battle 06:13 - Kidafure Fields 08:30 - Riding to the Next Fight 09:02 - A Flaming Ambush 10:58 - On Horseback Once More 11:34 - The Ghost of Iki Island 13:44 - Rescuing the Captives 14:29 - Another Push Against the Mongols 16:26 - Mongol Reinforcements 18:06 - Cutscene: The Butcher of Iki For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

The Tale of Ryuzo - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission The Tale of Ryuzo in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to help Ryuzo and his group of straw hat Ronin by retaking the docks. 00:00 - Intro 00:09 - Cutscene: Making a Plan 00:48 - Following Ryuzo 01:18 - The Watchtower 03:02 - Battle With the Strawhats 05:37 - Cutscene: Making a New Plan 06:40 - Surveying the Docks 07:56 - The Attack on the Docks 08:53 - To the Sea 09:22 - Searching the Ship for Food 10:02 - Fight on the Boat 12:04 - Splitting up From Ryuzo 12:49 - The Bare Necessities 14:36 - Mongol War Plans 15:21 - Saving Ryuzo 15:36 - Returning Home Empty-handed For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
