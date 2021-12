This video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission Massacre at Kidafune Village in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to fight back against the Mongols at Kidafune Village and confront Jin's past with Tenzo. 00:00 - Intro 00:17 - Cutscene: Drawing the Eagle Away From the Village 01:50 - Kidafure Village 02:35 - Surveying the Battlefield 03:56 - Cutscene: The Semantics of the Massacre 05:26 - Riding to Battle 06:13 - Kidafure Fields 08:30 - Riding to the Next Fight 09:02 - A Flaming Ambush 10:58 - On Horseback Once More 11:34 - The Ghost of Iki Island 13:44 - Rescuing the Captives 14:29 - Another Push Against the Mongols 16:26 - Mongol Reinforcements 18:06 - Cutscene: The Butcher of Iki For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO