The Legacy of Kazumasa Sakai - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

Get your first look at War of Dragnarox, which is, according to its developers at Triune Studio, "focused heavily on creating the feeling of danger, socialization and exploration of classic MMORPGs. The team aims to keep things fresh for players by leveraging their Dynamic Warfare system, in which developers will approximate the role of the dungeon master to alter the world, create events, and spawn unique mobs in real-time for players as they play. The trailer is the first part of this video, followed by a developer-narrated gameplay walkthrough.
Comments / 0