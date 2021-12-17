ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Legacy of Kazumasa Sakai - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

By Best Games
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video shows you how to beat the Mythic Tale mission The Legacy of Kazumasa Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how hear the story of...

www.ign.com

IGN

Ghosts From the Past - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission A New Horizon in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to find the Sakai clan armor, pay respects to Jin's father, reunite with Yuriko, and obtain the blowgun. 00:00 - Intro 00:10 - Cutscene: A House of Ghosts 01:31 - Following Yuriko 02:59 - Paying Respects to Lord Sakai 03:35 - A Haiku of Legacy 05:01 - Back to the Estate 05:50 - Cutscene: Lord Sakai's Armor 07:46 - Standing off Against Ronin 09:01 - Yuriko's Poisons 11:03 - Procuring the Reeds 14:37 - Returning to Yuriko 14:51 - Cutscene: Yuriko's Grief 15:37 - Riding to the Gardens 17:43 - Poisonous Flowers 18:57 - Poison Darts and the Blowgun 19:27 - Cutscene: More to Come from Yuriko For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Legend of Tadayori - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

One of the three Mythic Tales for Jin to find during Act 1 of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, this walkthrough shows you how to follow the violet flowers, defeat Kaede, and obtain Tadayori's Armor. 00:00 - Intro 00:08 - Cutscene: The Tale of Tadayori 01:56 - Searching for Violet Flowers 02:31 - Fast Travel to Arrow Peak Shrine 02:57 - Follow the Violet Flowers 05:01 - Search the Shrine 05:26 - Climb Down the Mountain 05:43 - Travel to the Next Mountain 06:55 - Crawl into Tadayori's Rest 08:02 - Investigate the Cemetary 08:45 - Duel at Tadayori's Rest 09:15 - Kaede Boss Fight 11:30 - Fast Travel to the Tangled Crossroads 11:41 - Travel to the Cliffs Overlooking Azamo Bay 12:29 - Fight the Mongols 13:44 - Rescue the Musician 14:44 - Obtain Tadayori's Armor 15:04 - Defend the Musician From the Mongols 17:23 - Speak with the Musician For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

The Iron Hook - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission The Iron Hook in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to help Ryuzo and his group of straw hat Ronin by using Taka's grappling hook to free the Mongol captives. 00:00 - Intro 00:11 - Cutscene: Discussions of a Ghost 00:41 - Off to See Taka 01:40 - Cutscene: The Iron Hook 03:21 - Riding with Ryuzo 05:48 - Cutscene: What's Left of the Straw Hat Ronin 06:23 - On the Road Once More 08:12 - Scaling the Walls 09:44 - Freeing the Straw Hats 12:17 - Finishing the Mongols 15:00 - Signal to Ryuzo 15:25 - The Mongol Clean-up Crew 16:35 - Well-Fed Captives For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

The Curse of Uchitsune - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

One of the three Mythic tales for Jin to find during Act 1 of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, this walkthrough shows you how to follow the blue flowers, defeat the Tengu Demon, and obtain the longbow. 00:00 - Intro 00:06 - Cutsene: The Tale of Uchitsune 02:22 - Searching for Blue Flowers 03:32 - Hyoshi Coast Cave 04:27 - Cutscene: A Deadly Warning 04:39 - Back on the Hunt for Blue Flowers 07:11 - Hyoshi Coast Cliffs 09:53 - The Blue Island 10:24 - Investigating the Island 10:45 - Cutscene: Another Warning 11:19 - Travel to the Jade Hills Survivor Camp 11:43 - A Mountain Covered in Flowers 12:53 - Duel of Demons 13:33 - Tengu Demon Boss Fight 15:26 - The Cursed Bow For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

The Spirit of Yarikawa's Vengeance - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Mythic Tale mission The Spirit of Yarikawa's Vengeance in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to locate the four shrines in Old Yarikawa, find the Garden of the Gods, and duel the Spirit of Yarikawa. 00:00 - Intro 00:33 - Cutscene: The Tale of the Spirit of Yarikawa 03:11 - Searching For the First Shrine 04:04 - The Traitor at Camp 06:25 - Searching For the Second Shrine 08:12 - The Mongol Camp 09:41 - Searching For the Third Shrine 10:49 - The Sound of a Fight 11:38 - Investigating the House 12:52 - Searching For the Fourth Shrine 13:22 - The Garden of the Gods 15:11 - Yarikawa's Vengeance 16:13 - The Spirit of Yarikawa Boss Fight 17:10 - The Dance of Wrath For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Tale of Sensei Ishikawa - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut walkthrough shows you how to recruit Sensei Ishikawa to Jin's side in the fight against the Mongols. 00:00 - Intro 00:08 - Ask About Ishikawa at the Inn 00:21 - Following the Innkeeper 01:40 - Climbing to Sensei Ishikawa's Dojo 02:27 - Investigate the Dojo 02:56 - Follow the Blood Trail 03:12 - Cutscene: Speaking with Sensei Ishikawa 04:29 - Follow the Sensei 05:24 - Defeat the Mongols 06:07 - Regrouping with Sensei Ishikawa 06:31 - Investigating the Camp 08:06 - Sensei's Gift 09:07 - Tracking the Mongols 09:46 - Scouting Fort Nakayama 11:32 - Ambush 12:25 - Clearing the Fortress 15:14 - Investigating the Remains 18:02 - Cutscene: Sensei's Lie For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

The Legend of Black Hand Riku - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Mythic Tale mission The Legend of Black Hand Riku in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to rescue Minato, find the glowing water, explore the mysterious cave, duel Black Hand Riku, and collect the Sarugami Armor. 00:00 - Intro 00:14 - Cutscene: The Tale of Black Hand Riku 04:03 - Searching for Minato 04:53 - Rescuing Minato 06:54 - Searching for the Glowing Water 07:20 - Climbing Down the Thunderhead Cliffs 08:08 - Following the Glowing Water 09:30 - The Mysterious Cave 10:02 - Exploring the Cave 14:49 - Duel in the Pit of Darkness 15:44 - Black Hand Riku Boss Fight 17:20 - The Sarugami Armor 18:22 - A Pirate's Betrayal For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

Shadow of the Samurai - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission Shadow of the Samurai in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to storm the gates of Castle Kaneda, duel the Straw Hat Ronin, and rescue Lord Shimura. 00:00 - Intro 00:06 - Cutscene: Another Meeting with Yuna 00:35 - Cutscene: Meanwhile in Castle Kaneda 01:57 - Preparing for the Seige 03:32 - Making a Plan 04:43 - Scaling Castle Kaneda's Walls 05:28 - The First Gates 07:19 - Regrouping and Assigning Roles 07:35 - Lady Masako and the Upper Courtyard 09:57 - Yuna and the Bridge 12:57 - Past the Bridge 16:31 - Cutscene: Return of the Ronin 17:50 - Ryuzo Boss Fight 18:55 - Cutscene: A Friend's Betrayal 19:37 - Pushing to the Castle 23:44 - Cutscene: Lord Shimura 24:39 - Retaking Castle Kaneda 26:34 - Cutscene: A Rescued Lord 27:13 - Cutscene: In the North For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Ghost of Yarikawa - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission A New Horizon in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to defend the city of Yarikawa from the Mongol invaders by defeating General Temuge and driving them out of the keep with Yuna and Taka, ultimately recruiting the warriors of the city to lord Shimura's cause. 00:00 - Intro 00:07 - Cutscene: Preparing Taka For What's to Come 00:45 - Meeting With Yuna 02:03 - Cutscene: The Calm Before the Storm 04:55 - The Seige on Yarikawa 07:00 - The Second Gate 08:59 - Cutscene: Seige Weapons 09:34 - Taking Care of the Trebuchets 11:57 - Cutscene: Through Broken Walls 12:11 - Pushing Back to the Keep 13:59 - The Mongol General Temuge 14:39 - General Temuge Boss Fight 15:41 - Cutscene: The Ghost of Tsushima 15:55 - Becoming the Ghost 17:20 - Cutscene: Not Soldiers; Warriors 19:16 - Cutscene: Meanwhile, at Castle Shimura For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Lightning in the Storm - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission The Lightning in the Storm in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to retake Fort Sakai from the Mongols and win the Khunbish boss fight duel. 00:00 - Intro 00:09 - Cutscene: The Plan to Retake Fort Sakai 03:54 - Retaking Fort Sakai 04:40 - Freeing the Prisoners 05:31 - Pushing Forward 10:37 - One Final Push to the Keep 13:12 - The Duel for Fort Sakai 14:20 - Khunbish Boss Fight 16:00 - Driving the Mongols Out 17:06 - Cutscene: Finishing Khunbish For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

A Raider's Return - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission A Raider's Return in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to meet up with Tenzo, defeat some unsuspecting Mongols, and climb to Fune's Refuge. 00:00 - Intro 00:07 - Cutscene: Tenzo's Bodies 01:24 - Riding With Tenzo 02:14 - Ambushing the Mongol's 03:20 - Cutscene: The Blocked Passage 03:49 - Going Around Back 04:31 - Iki's White Beaches 06:40 - Fune's Refuge 08:32 - Cutscene: Nothing To Lose For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

A Message in Fire - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission A New Horizon in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to find Goro to make him honor his debt, storm Fort Mitodake with Lord Shimura, and successfully allow Goro to pass through the Mongol blockade to get to the mainland. 00:00 - Intro 00:07 - Following the Ronin 00:47 - Cutscene: A Meeting With Lady Sanjo 01:28 - Finding Goro 02:24 - Goro's Debt 04:02 - Lord Shimura's Camp 04:11 - Cutscene: Getting Goro to the Mainland 05:04 - Riding with Shimura 06:28 - Cutscene: The Plan 07:12 - To the Fortress 08:39 - A Frontal Assault 11:43 - Into the Fire 14:28 - Cutscene: A Flaming Plan 15:09 - Raining Fire 16:45 - Cutscene: Father and Son For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Jin From Yarikawa - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission Jin From Yarikawa in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to fight your way to the shore with Tenzo, destroy the Mongol's canons, ambush them at sea and confront Tenzo about Jin's lineage. 00:00 - Intro 00:18 - Cutscene: Meeting With Tenzo 01:22 - To the Shores 04:06 - Cutscene: Pinned Down 04:18 - Taking Out the Canons 09:12 - Cutscene: Riding into the Fleet 09:47 - Ambushing the Mongols 12:39 - Cutscene: Victory at Sea 13:18 - Cutscene: The Sakai Clan on Iki Once More For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

War of Dragnorox: Reveal Trailer + Gameplay Walkthrough

Get your first look at War of Dragnarox, which is, according to its developers at Triune Studio, "focused heavily on creating the feeling of danger, socialization and exploration of classic MMORPGs. The team aims to keep things fresh for players by leveraging their Dynamic Warfare system, in which developers will approximate the role of the dungeon master to alter the world, create events, and spawn unique mobs in real-time for players as they play. The trailer is the first part of this video, followed by a developer-narrated gameplay walkthrough.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Unbreakable Gosaku - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Mythic Tale mission The Unbreakable Gosaku in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to locate the armor of Gosaku, climb the hill it's hidden on, and take care of the Mongols guarding it. 00:00 - Intro 00:23 - Cutscene: The Tale of Gosaku 03:08 - Liberate the Six Farmsteads 03:20 - Travel to the Hill in Akashima 04:36 - Using the Six Keys 04:51 - Climbing the Hill 05:50 - Gosaku's Armor For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Tale of Ryuzo - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission The Tale of Ryuzo in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to help Ryuzo and his group of straw hat Ronin by retaking the docks. 00:00 - Intro 00:09 - Cutscene: Making a Plan 00:48 - Following Ryuzo 01:18 - The Watchtower 03:02 - Battle With the Strawhats 05:37 - Cutscene: Making a New Plan 06:40 - Surveying the Docks 07:56 - The Attack on the Docks 08:53 - To the Sea 09:22 - Searching the Ship for Food 10:02 - Fight on the Boat 12:04 - Splitting up From Ryuzo 12:49 - The Bare Necessities 14:36 - Mongol War Plans 15:21 - Saving Ryuzo 15:36 - Returning Home Empty-handed For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

The Heavenly Strike - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

One of the three Mythic Tales for Jin to find during Act 1 of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, this walkthrough shows you how to find the white-leafed trees, find Shigenori's Rest, and obtain the Heavenly Strike. 00:00 - Intro 00:28 - Cutscene: The Tale of the Heavenly Strike 02:37 - Examine the Bridge 03:05 - Speak with the Crying Woman 03:31 - Follow Yasuhira's Trail 04:30 - Clear Out the Mongols 06:15 - Speak with the Prisoners 06:46 - Search the Watchtower 07:43 - Follow the Ashes to the White-Leafed Trees 08:36 - Climb the Plum Blossom Shrine 09:46 - Honor the Shrine 10:17 - Approach the Plum Blossom Tree 11:23 - Explore the Grove 11:58 - Rescue The Mongol's Hostage 13:44 - Speak With the Hostage 14:15 - Travel to Shigenori's Rest 15:34 - Dispose of the Mongol's in Shigenori's Rest 16:48 - The Heavenly Strike 18:06 - Yasuhira Koga Boss Fight 19:14 - Burying a Warrior For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

A Reckoning in Blood - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission A New Horizon in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to find the fort Ryuzo is camped out in, escape the Khan's captivity, and bury a true warrior. 00:00 - Intro 00:09 - Cutscene: Shimura's Army 01:27 - Cutscene: Yuna's Departure 03:08 - Surveying Fort Koyasan 03:32 - Cutscene: Unexpected Help 04:13 - Taka's Diversion 04:57 - Fighting to the Keep 07:36 - Cutscene: Continued Betrayal 08:17 - Cutscene: Khan's Choice 12:19 - Breaking Free 13:01 - Revenge for a Friend 14:10 - Cutscene: Not Leaving Him 16:16 - Avenging the Dead 18:41 - Cutscene: A Proper Burial For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Eagle's Cry - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission A Lost Friend in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to try and reclaim Fort Sakai from the Mongols, drink the Eagle's poison, escape Fort Sakai and Jin's dreams, and meet Tenzo. 00:00 - Intro 00:03 - Defend the Villagers 01:09 - Retaking Fort Sakai...Alone 02:58 - Taken Captive By Mongols 03:28 - Cutscene: Face-to-Face With the Eagle 06:08 - Cutscene: Yuna to the Rescue 06:40 - Escaping Fort Sakai 08:30 - Cutscene: The Eagle's Visions 10:07 - Falling into Jin's Dreams 12:11 - Cutscene: An Unlikely Ally For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES

