MMOs are generally about getting the shiniest equipment to boost your effectiveness in battle, and Final Fantasy XIV is no different. The path to acquiring endgame gear in Endwalker isn’t too different to previous expansions, though there are a few key differences this time around due to how certain gear is being handed out. In this guide, we’ll get you up to speed on kitting out each of your battle jobs at level 90 ahead of the upcoming raids. Here's how to get your Endwalker Gear together for endgame play in 6.0!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO