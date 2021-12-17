ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Ghosts From the Past - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

By Best Games
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video shows you how to beat the main story mission A New Horizon in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to find the Sakai clan armor, pay...

www.ign.com

Twinfinite

Demon Slayer Shows Free Playable Enmu and Yushiro & Tamayo With New Trailers & Screenshots

Today Sega and Aniplex revealed the last pair of playable characters that will be added for free to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles. While I said “pair,” they’re actually a trio, Enmu, Yushiro, and Tamayo, but Yushiro and Tamayo fight together as a single character with the former acting as the main fighter and the latter as support.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Legend of Tadayori - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

One of the three Mythic Tales for Jin to find during Act 1 of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, this walkthrough shows you how to follow the violet flowers, defeat Kaede, and obtain Tadayori's Armor. 00:00 - Intro 00:08 - Cutscene: The Tale of Tadayori 01:56 - Searching for Violet Flowers 02:31 - Fast Travel to Arrow Peak Shrine 02:57 - Follow the Violet Flowers 05:01 - Search the Shrine 05:26 - Climb Down the Mountain 05:43 - Travel to the Next Mountain 06:55 - Crawl into Tadayori's Rest 08:02 - Investigate the Cemetary 08:45 - Duel at Tadayori's Rest 09:15 - Kaede Boss Fight 11:30 - Fast Travel to the Tangled Crossroads 11:41 - Travel to the Cliffs Overlooking Azamo Bay 12:29 - Fight the Mongols 13:44 - Rescue the Musician 14:44 - Obtain Tadayori's Armor 15:04 - Defend the Musician From the Mongols 17:23 - Speak with the Musician For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
GamesRadar+

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut gets a new update for a slate of bug fixes

A brand new Ghost of Tsushima update is here to fix bugs and glitches throughout the Director's Cut version of the game. Earlier this week on December 13, Sucker Punch announced that a Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut update would be made available over the coming few days. This update is now live as of December 16, and is primarily aimed at fixing a slew of bugs and glitches throughout both the base game, and the online Legends mode.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Tale of Lady Masako - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission The Tale of Lady Masako in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to recruit Lady Masako to Jin's side in the fight against the Mongols. 00:00 - Intro 00:14 - Investigate the Estate 00:59 - Defeat the Intruders 02:04 - Search the Stables 02:16 - Follow the Tracks 03:07 - Cutscene: Lady Masako 05:08 - Ride with Lady Masako 06:03 - Honoring the Dead 08:03 - Entering the Golden Temple 09:00 - Speak with the Monk, Sogen 10:19 - Acquire the Samurai Clan Armor 11:24 - Reuniting with Lady Masako 12:32 - Spying on Sogen 15:28 - Sogen's Hideout 15:51 - Kill the Assassins 17:22 - Searching the Inn 17:32 - Cutscene: Confronting a Murderer 19:33 - Cutscene: Masako's List For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

Prologue (2/2) - Ghost of Tsushima Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the second half of the prologue in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to fight your way to the seemingly unstoppable force that is Khotun Khan and reunite with Yuna following Jin's defeat. 00:00 - Intro 00:26 - Defeating the Mongol 01:24 - Fighting to the Stables 03:51 - The Samurai Horses 04:43 - Castle Kaneda 09:28 - Standoff on the Bridge 11:30 - An Unwinnable Battle 12:36 - The End of Lord Sakai 16:23 - Cutscene: The Wind Behind Jin's Back 17:25 - Follow the Wind 18:11 - Reunited with Yuna 20:04 - Calling a Samurai Horse 21:37 - Ghost of Tsushima Title Card For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

The Iron Hook - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission The Iron Hook in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to help Ryuzo and his group of straw hat Ronin by using Taka's grappling hook to free the Mongol captives. 00:00 - Intro 00:11 - Cutscene: Discussions of a Ghost 00:41 - Off to See Taka 01:40 - Cutscene: The Iron Hook 03:21 - Riding with Ryuzo 05:48 - Cutscene: What's Left of the Straw Hat Ronin 06:23 - On the Road Once More 08:12 - Scaling the Walls 09:44 - Freeing the Straw Hats 12:17 - Finishing the Mongols 15:00 - Signal to Ryuzo 15:25 - The Mongol Clean-up Crew 16:35 - Well-Fed Captives For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

The Fate of Tsushima - Ghost of Tsushima Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission The Fate of Tsushima in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to ride into battle with Yuna and Lord Shimura, retake Castle Shimura, and discuss the next steps with Jin's uncle. 00:00 - Intro 00:02 - Cutscene: The Shogun's Reinforcements 00:51 - Meditation Before Battle 01:48 - Cutscene: Meeting With Yuna 03:11 - Sensei Ishikawa's Wisdom 03:53 - Lady Masoko's Wisdom 04:29 - Cutscene: Lord Oga 04:51 - Riding With Lord Oga 06:10 - Cutscene: Moments Before Battle With Lord Shimura 07:31 - Cutscene: Meanwhile, At Castle Shimura 07:55 - Riding to War 08:31 - Assault on the Gates 10:47 - Reclaiming the Gates 12:04 - Pushing Further into the Castle 14:41 - Cutscene: Seeing What Jin Sakai Has Become 15:47 - Dealing with the Flaming Arrows 16:43 - Raining Fire Once More 18:42 - Back on the Front Lines 19:44 - To the Bridge 20:58 - Cutscene: Devastation on the Bridge 22:39 - Cutscene: Heavy is the Head For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

From the Darkness - Ghost of Tsushima Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission From the Darkness in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to get the Ghost Armor, poison the Mongols, and defeat Ryuzo. 00:00 - Intro 00:20 - Cutscene: Taka's Final Gift 02:08 - Crossing the Bridge 03:14 - Taking Out the Mongols Quietly 04:10 - Securing the Infiltration Route 04:47 - The Garden Path 06:06 - Poisoning the Mongols 06:45 - Cutscene: Woundless Death 07:37 - To the Keep 08:03 - Cutscene: Ryuzo's Offer 09:40 - Ryuzo Boss Fight 10:55 - Cutscene: A Final Goodbye 11:35 - Cutscene: The Shogun Needs Someone's Head 14:35 - Cutscene: Back in Captivity For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Ghost of Tsushima patch 2.14 addresses Legends issues, notes here

Ghost of Tsushima update 2.14 on PS4, or 2.014.000 on PS5, is going to be released soon, and it is going to address some issues with the Legends content. These fixes include certain abilities not triggering, players getting stuck in stunlocks, weapons not appearing, and adding descriptions for the weekly Nightmare modifiers. The list is not that long but should improve the experience of Legends for players.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Tale of Ryuzo - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission The Tale of Ryuzo in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to help Ryuzo and his group of straw hat Ronin by retaking the docks. 00:00 - Intro 00:09 - Cutscene: Making a Plan 00:48 - Following Ryuzo 01:18 - The Watchtower 03:02 - Battle With the Strawhats 05:37 - Cutscene: Making a New Plan 06:40 - Surveying the Docks 07:56 - The Attack on the Docks 08:53 - To the Sea 09:22 - Searching the Ship for Food 10:02 - Fight on the Boat 12:04 - Splitting up From Ryuzo 12:49 - The Bare Necessities 14:36 - Mongol War Plans 15:21 - Saving Ryuzo 15:36 - Returning Home Empty-handed For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

Jin From Yarikawa - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission Jin From Yarikawa in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to fight your way to the shore with Tenzo, destroy the Mongol's canons, ambush them at sea and confront Tenzo about Jin's lineage. 00:00 - Intro 00:18 - Cutscene: Meeting With Tenzo 01:22 - To the Shores 04:06 - Cutscene: Pinned Down 04:18 - Taking Out the Canons 09:12 - Cutscene: Riding into the Fleet 09:47 - Ambushing the Mongols 12:39 - Cutscene: Victory at Sea 13:18 - Cutscene: The Sakai Clan on Iki Once More For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Ghost of Yarikawa - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission A New Horizon in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to defend the city of Yarikawa from the Mongol invaders by defeating General Temuge and driving them out of the keep with Yuna and Taka, ultimately recruiting the warriors of the city to lord Shimura's cause. 00:00 - Intro 00:07 - Cutscene: Preparing Taka For What's to Come 00:45 - Meeting With Yuna 02:03 - Cutscene: The Calm Before the Storm 04:55 - The Seige on Yarikawa 07:00 - The Second Gate 08:59 - Cutscene: Seige Weapons 09:34 - Taking Care of the Trebuchets 11:57 - Cutscene: Through Broken Walls 12:11 - Pushing Back to the Keep 13:59 - The Mongol General Temuge 14:39 - General Temuge Boss Fight 15:41 - Cutscene: The Ghost of Tsushima 15:55 - Becoming the Ghost 17:20 - Cutscene: Not Soldiers; Warriors 19:16 - Cutscene: Meanwhile, at Castle Shimura For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Legend of Black Hand Riku - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Mythic Tale mission The Legend of Black Hand Riku in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to rescue Minato, find the glowing water, explore the mysterious cave, duel Black Hand Riku, and collect the Sarugami Armor. 00:00 - Intro 00:14 - Cutscene: The Tale of Black Hand Riku 04:03 - Searching for Minato 04:53 - Rescuing Minato 06:54 - Searching for the Glowing Water 07:20 - Climbing Down the Thunderhead Cliffs 08:08 - Following the Glowing Water 09:30 - The Mysterious Cave 10:02 - Exploring the Cave 14:49 - Duel in the Pit of Darkness 15:44 - Black Hand Riku Boss Fight 17:20 - The Sarugami Armor 18:22 - A Pirate's Betrayal For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

The Blessing of Death - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission the Blessing of Death in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to fight through the Eagle's visions, defeat the Mongols on Sanjo Gorge, and duel the Eagle on the beaches of Iki Island. 00:00 - Intro 00:13 - Cutscene: Lord Sakai Returns 02:05 - Joining Tenzo's Scouts 03:52 - The Eagle's Arrival 04:07 - A Fight in a Dream 05:21 - Cutscene: Outwitted by the Eagle 05:44 - Riding to the Gorge 06:32 - Defeating the Mongols at Senjo Gorge 08:40 - Hunting the Eagle 13:43 - Splitting Up 14:08 - Cutscene: The Place My Father Died 15:04 - The Eagle Boss Fight 16:53 - Cutscene: The Judgement of Jin's Ancestors 20:08 - The Eagle Boss Fight (Continued) 21:17 - Cutscene: the Eagle Defeated 22:04 - Cutscene: Letting Go of the Past 23:18 - A Final Haiku 24:43 - Epilogue: Last Words For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

The Undying Flame - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Mythic Tale mission The Undying Flame in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to climb Mount Jogaku, duel Bettomaru, and acquire the Undying Flame. 00:00 - Intro 00:20 - Cutscene: The Tale of the Undying Flame 02:58 - Climbing Mount Jogaku 05:06 - Cutscene: Speaking With the Traveler 05:33 - Continuing the Ascent 08:12 - The Mountaintop Dojo 08:24 - Cutscene: A Flaming Introduction 09:19 - Duel on the Mountain 09:49 - Bettomaru Boss Fight 11:02 - The Undying Flame 11:40 - The Base of the Mountain For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Unbreakable Gosaku - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Mythic Tale mission The Unbreakable Gosaku in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to locate the armor of Gosaku, climb the hill it's hidden on, and take care of the Mongols guarding it. 00:00 - Intro 00:23 - Cutscene: The Tale of Gosaku 03:08 - Liberate the Six Farmsteads 03:20 - Travel to the Hill in Akashima 04:36 - Using the Six Keys 04:51 - Climbing the Hill 05:50 - Gosaku's Armor For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

A New Horizon - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission A New Horizon in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to speak with Lord Shimura about his plans to retake Tsushima, retake Fort Ito, and meet the lost monk Norio. 00:00 - Intro 00:13 - Cutscene: Summoned by Lord Shimura 00:39 - Keeping Yuna Around 01:18 - Cutscene: Meeting with the Lord 02:57 - Checking In With Friends 03:16 - Sensei Ishikawa's Teaching 03:54 - Cutscene: Yuna's Frustration 04:31 - Riding with Shimura 07:19 - Taking Care of Roaming Mongols 08:11 - Back on the Horses 08:35 - Retaking Fort Ito 12:22 - Yuna's Helping Hand 13:24 - Cutscene: Shimura's Promise to Yuna 14:10 - Climbing the Lighthouse 15:00 - Cutscene: The Next Steps 16:10 - A Lost Monk 17:47 - Norio's Captivity 18:13 - Cutscene: A Promise of Help For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES

