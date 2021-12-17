Ghosts From the Past - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission A New Horizon in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to defend the city of Yarikawa from the Mongol invaders by defeating General Temuge and driving them out of the keep with Yuna and Taka, ultimately recruiting the warriors of the city to lord Shimura's cause. 00:00 - Intro 00:07 - Cutscene: Preparing Taka For What's to Come 00:45 - Meeting With Yuna 02:03 - Cutscene: The Calm Before the Storm 04:55 - The Seige on Yarikawa 07:00 - The Second Gate 08:59 - Cutscene: Seige Weapons 09:34 - Taking Care of the Trebuchets 11:57 - Cutscene: Through Broken Walls 12:11 - Pushing Back to the Keep 13:59 - The Mongol General Temuge 14:39 - General Temuge Boss Fight 15:41 - Cutscene: The Ghost of Tsushima 15:55 - Becoming the Ghost 17:20 - Cutscene: Not Soldiers; Warriors 19:16 - Cutscene: Meanwhile, at Castle Shimura For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO