The Curse of Uchitsune - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

By Best Games
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the three Mythic tales for Jin to find during Act 1 of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, this walkthrough shows you how to follow the blue flowers, defeat the...

www.ign.com

IGN

The Legend of Tadayori - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

One of the three Mythic Tales for Jin to find during Act 1 of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, this walkthrough shows you how to follow the violet flowers, defeat Kaede, and obtain Tadayori's Armor. 00:00 - Intro 00:08 - Cutscene: The Tale of Tadayori 01:56 - Searching for Violet Flowers 02:31 - Fast Travel to Arrow Peak Shrine 02:57 - Follow the Violet Flowers 05:01 - Search the Shrine 05:26 - Climb Down the Mountain 05:43 - Travel to the Next Mountain 06:55 - Crawl into Tadayori's Rest 08:02 - Investigate the Cemetary 08:45 - Duel at Tadayori's Rest 09:15 - Kaede Boss Fight 11:30 - Fast Travel to the Tangled Crossroads 11:41 - Travel to the Cliffs Overlooking Azamo Bay 12:29 - Fight the Mongols 13:44 - Rescue the Musician 14:44 - Obtain Tadayori's Armor 15:04 - Defend the Musician From the Mongols 17:23 - Speak with the Musician For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

The Iron Hook - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission The Iron Hook in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to help Ryuzo and his group of straw hat Ronin by using Taka's grappling hook to free the Mongol captives. 00:00 - Intro 00:11 - Cutscene: Discussions of a Ghost 00:41 - Off to See Taka 01:40 - Cutscene: The Iron Hook 03:21 - Riding with Ryuzo 05:48 - Cutscene: What's Left of the Straw Hat Ronin 06:23 - On the Road Once More 08:12 - Scaling the Walls 09:44 - Freeing the Straw Hats 12:17 - Finishing the Mongols 15:00 - Signal to Ryuzo 15:25 - The Mongol Clean-up Crew 16:35 - Well-Fed Captives For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

The Tale of Lady Masako - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission The Tale of Lady Masako in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to recruit Lady Masako to Jin's side in the fight against the Mongols. 00:00 - Intro 00:14 - Investigate the Estate 00:59 - Defeat the Intruders 02:04 - Search the Stables 02:16 - Follow the Tracks 03:07 - Cutscene: Lady Masako 05:08 - Ride with Lady Masako 06:03 - Honoring the Dead 08:03 - Entering the Golden Temple 09:00 - Speak with the Monk, Sogen 10:19 - Acquire the Samurai Clan Armor 11:24 - Reuniting with Lady Masako 12:32 - Spying on Sogen 15:28 - Sogen's Hideout 15:51 - Kill the Assassins 17:22 - Searching the Inn 17:32 - Cutscene: Confronting a Murderer 19:33 - Cutscene: Masako's List For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

The Legend of Black Hand Riku - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Mythic Tale mission The Legend of Black Hand Riku in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to rescue Minato, find the glowing water, explore the mysterious cave, duel Black Hand Riku, and collect the Sarugami Armor. 00:00 - Intro 00:14 - Cutscene: The Tale of Black Hand Riku 04:03 - Searching for Minato 04:53 - Rescuing Minato 06:54 - Searching for the Glowing Water 07:20 - Climbing Down the Thunderhead Cliffs 08:08 - Following the Glowing Water 09:30 - The Mysterious Cave 10:02 - Exploring the Cave 14:49 - Duel in the Pit of Darkness 15:44 - Black Hand Riku Boss Fight 17:20 - The Sarugami Armor 18:22 - A Pirate's Betrayal For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

The Tale of Ryuzo - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission The Tale of Ryuzo in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to help Ryuzo and his group of straw hat Ronin by retaking the docks. 00:00 - Intro 00:09 - Cutscene: Making a Plan 00:48 - Following Ryuzo 01:18 - The Watchtower 03:02 - Battle With the Strawhats 05:37 - Cutscene: Making a New Plan 06:40 - Surveying the Docks 07:56 - The Attack on the Docks 08:53 - To the Sea 09:22 - Searching the Ship for Food 10:02 - Fight on the Boat 12:04 - Splitting up From Ryuzo 12:49 - The Bare Necessities 14:36 - Mongol War Plans 15:21 - Saving Ryuzo 15:36 - Returning Home Empty-handed For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

The Spirit of Yarikawa's Vengeance - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Mythic Tale mission The Spirit of Yarikawa's Vengeance in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to locate the four shrines in Old Yarikawa, find the Garden of the Gods, and duel the Spirit of Yarikawa. 00:00 - Intro 00:33 - Cutscene: The Tale of the Spirit of Yarikawa 03:11 - Searching For the First Shrine 04:04 - The Traitor at Camp 06:25 - Searching For the Second Shrine 08:12 - The Mongol Camp 09:41 - Searching For the Third Shrine 10:49 - The Sound of a Fight 11:38 - Investigating the House 12:52 - Searching For the Fourth Shrine 13:22 - The Garden of the Gods 15:11 - Yarikawa's Vengeance 16:13 - The Spirit of Yarikawa Boss Fight 17:10 - The Dance of Wrath For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

The Tale of Sensei Ishikawa - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut walkthrough shows you how to recruit Sensei Ishikawa to Jin's side in the fight against the Mongols. 00:00 - Intro 00:08 - Ask About Ishikawa at the Inn 00:21 - Following the Innkeeper 01:40 - Climbing to Sensei Ishikawa's Dojo 02:27 - Investigate the Dojo 02:56 - Follow the Blood Trail 03:12 - Cutscene: Speaking with Sensei Ishikawa 04:29 - Follow the Sensei 05:24 - Defeat the Mongols 06:07 - Regrouping with Sensei Ishikawa 06:31 - Investigating the Camp 08:06 - Sensei's Gift 09:07 - Tracking the Mongols 09:46 - Scouting Fort Nakayama 11:32 - Ambush 12:25 - Clearing the Fortress 15:14 - Investigating the Remains 18:02 - Cutscene: Sensei's Lie For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

The Heavenly Strike - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

One of the three Mythic Tales for Jin to find during Act 1 of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, this walkthrough shows you how to find the white-leafed trees, find Shigenori's Rest, and obtain the Heavenly Strike. 00:00 - Intro 00:28 - Cutscene: The Tale of the Heavenly Strike 02:37 - Examine the Bridge 03:05 - Speak with the Crying Woman 03:31 - Follow Yasuhira's Trail 04:30 - Clear Out the Mongols 06:15 - Speak with the Prisoners 06:46 - Search the Watchtower 07:43 - Follow the Ashes to the White-Leafed Trees 08:36 - Climb the Plum Blossom Shrine 09:46 - Honor the Shrine 10:17 - Approach the Plum Blossom Tree 11:23 - Explore the Grove 11:58 - Rescue The Mongol's Hostage 13:44 - Speak With the Hostage 14:15 - Travel to Shigenori's Rest 15:34 - Dispose of the Mongol's in Shigenori's Rest 16:48 - The Heavenly Strike 18:06 - Yasuhira Koga Boss Fight 19:14 - Burying a Warrior For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

The Undying Flame - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Mythic Tale mission The Undying Flame in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to climb Mount Jogaku, duel Bettomaru, and acquire the Undying Flame. 00:00 - Intro 00:20 - Cutscene: The Tale of the Undying Flame 02:58 - Climbing Mount Jogaku 05:06 - Cutscene: Speaking With the Traveler 05:33 - Continuing the Ascent 08:12 - The Mountaintop Dojo 08:24 - Cutscene: A Flaming Introduction 09:19 - Duel on the Mountain 09:49 - Bettomaru Boss Fight 11:02 - The Undying Flame 11:40 - The Base of the Mountain For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

The Blessing of Death - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission the Blessing of Death in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to fight through the Eagle's visions, defeat the Mongols on Sanjo Gorge, and duel the Eagle on the beaches of Iki Island. 00:00 - Intro 00:13 - Cutscene: Lord Sakai Returns 02:05 - Joining Tenzo's Scouts 03:52 - The Eagle's Arrival 04:07 - A Fight in a Dream 05:21 - Cutscene: Outwitted by the Eagle 05:44 - Riding to the Gorge 06:32 - Defeating the Mongols at Senjo Gorge 08:40 - Hunting the Eagle 13:43 - Splitting Up 14:08 - Cutscene: The Place My Father Died 15:04 - The Eagle Boss Fight 16:53 - Cutscene: The Judgement of Jin's Ancestors 20:08 - The Eagle Boss Fight (Continued) 21:17 - Cutscene: the Eagle Defeated 22:04 - Cutscene: Letting Go of the Past 23:18 - A Final Haiku 24:43 - Epilogue: Last Words For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

War of Dragnorox: Reveal Trailer + Gameplay Walkthrough

Get your first look at War of Dragnarox, which is, according to its developers at Triune Studio, "focused heavily on creating the feeling of danger, socialization and exploration of classic MMORPGs. The team aims to keep things fresh for players by leveraging their Dynamic Warfare system, in which developers will approximate the role of the dungeon master to alter the world, create events, and spawn unique mobs in real-time for players as they play. The trailer is the first part of this video, followed by a developer-narrated gameplay walkthrough.
IGN

Shadow of the Samurai - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission Shadow of the Samurai in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to storm the gates of Castle Kaneda, duel the Straw Hat Ronin, and rescue Lord Shimura. 00:00 - Intro 00:06 - Cutscene: Another Meeting with Yuna 00:35 - Cutscene: Meanwhile in Castle Kaneda 01:57 - Preparing for the Seige 03:32 - Making a Plan 04:43 - Scaling Castle Kaneda's Walls 05:28 - The First Gates 07:19 - Regrouping and Assigning Roles 07:35 - Lady Masako and the Upper Courtyard 09:57 - Yuna and the Bridge 12:57 - Past the Bridge 16:31 - Cutscene: Return of the Ronin 17:50 - Ryuzo Boss Fight 18:55 - Cutscene: A Friend's Betrayal 19:37 - Pushing to the Castle 23:44 - Cutscene: Lord Shimura 24:39 - Retaking Castle Kaneda 26:34 - Cutscene: A Rescued Lord 27:13 - Cutscene: In the North For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

The Ghost of Yarikawa - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission A New Horizon in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to defend the city of Yarikawa from the Mongol invaders by defeating General Temuge and driving them out of the keep with Yuna and Taka, ultimately recruiting the warriors of the city to lord Shimura's cause. 00:00 - Intro 00:07 - Cutscene: Preparing Taka For What's to Come 00:45 - Meeting With Yuna 02:03 - Cutscene: The Calm Before the Storm 04:55 - The Seige on Yarikawa 07:00 - The Second Gate 08:59 - Cutscene: Seige Weapons 09:34 - Taking Care of the Trebuchets 11:57 - Cutscene: Through Broken Walls 12:11 - Pushing Back to the Keep 13:59 - The Mongol General Temuge 14:39 - General Temuge Boss Fight 15:41 - Cutscene: The Ghost of Tsushima 15:55 - Becoming the Ghost 17:20 - Cutscene: Not Soldiers; Warriors 19:16 - Cutscene: Meanwhile, at Castle Shimura For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

A Reckoning in Blood - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission A New Horizon in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to find the fort Ryuzo is camped out in, escape the Khan's captivity, and bury a true warrior. 00:00 - Intro 00:09 - Cutscene: Shimura's Army 01:27 - Cutscene: Yuna's Departure 03:08 - Surveying Fort Koyasan 03:32 - Cutscene: Unexpected Help 04:13 - Taka's Diversion 04:57 - Fighting to the Keep 07:36 - Cutscene: Continued Betrayal 08:17 - Cutscene: Khan's Choice 12:19 - Breaking Free 13:01 - Revenge for a Friend 14:10 - Cutscene: Not Leaving Him 16:16 - Avenging the Dead 18:41 - Cutscene: A Proper Burial For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

The Unbreakable Gosaku - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Mythic Tale mission The Unbreakable Gosaku in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to locate the armor of Gosaku, climb the hill it's hidden on, and take care of the Mongols guarding it. 00:00 - Intro 00:23 - Cutscene: The Tale of Gosaku 03:08 - Liberate the Six Farmsteads 03:20 - Travel to the Hill in Akashima 04:36 - Using the Six Keys 04:51 - Climbing the Hill 05:50 - Gosaku's Armor For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

A Raider's Return - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission A Raider's Return in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to meet up with Tenzo, defeat some unsuspecting Mongols, and climb to Fune's Refuge. 00:00 - Intro 00:07 - Cutscene: Tenzo's Bodies 01:24 - Riding With Tenzo 02:14 - Ambushing the Mongol's 03:20 - Cutscene: The Blocked Passage 03:49 - Going Around Back 04:31 - Iki's White Beaches 06:40 - Fune's Refuge 08:32 - Cutscene: Nothing To Lose For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

Massacre at Kidafure Village - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission Massacre at Kidafune Village in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to fight back against the Mongols at Kidafune Village and confront Jin's past with Tenzo. 00:00 - Intro 00:17 - Cutscene: Drawing the Eagle Away From the Village 01:50 - Kidafure Village 02:35 - Surveying the Battlefield 03:56 - Cutscene: The Semantics of the Massacre 05:26 - Riding to Battle 06:13 - Kidafure Fields 08:30 - Riding to the Next Fight 09:02 - A Flaming Ambush 10:58 - On Horseback Once More 11:34 - The Ghost of Iki Island 13:44 - Rescuing the Captives 14:29 - Another Push Against the Mongols 16:26 - Mongol Reinforcements 18:06 - Cutscene: The Butcher of Iki For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
