Jin From Yarikawa - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission the Blessing of Death in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to fight through the Eagle's visions, defeat the Mongols on Sanjo Gorge, and duel the Eagle on the beaches of Iki Island. 00:00 - Intro 00:13 - Cutscene: Lord Sakai Returns 02:05 - Joining Tenzo's Scouts 03:52 - The Eagle's Arrival 04:07 - A Fight in a Dream 05:21 - Cutscene: Outwitted by the Eagle 05:44 - Riding to the Gorge 06:32 - Defeating the Mongols at Senjo Gorge 08:40 - Hunting the Eagle 13:43 - Splitting Up 14:08 - Cutscene: The Place My Father Died 15:04 - The Eagle Boss Fight 16:53 - Cutscene: The Judgement of Jin's Ancestors 20:08 - The Eagle Boss Fight (Continued) 21:17 - Cutscene: the Eagle Defeated 22:04 - Cutscene: Letting Go of the Past 23:18 - A Final Haiku 24:43 - Epilogue: Last Words For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO