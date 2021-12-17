ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jin From Yarikawa - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

By Best Games
IGN
 6 days ago

This video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission Jin From Yarikawa in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how...

www.ign.com

IGN

Ghosts From the Past - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission A New Horizon in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to find the Sakai clan armor, pay respects to Jin's father, reunite with Yuriko, and obtain the blowgun. 00:00 - Intro 00:10 - Cutscene: A House of Ghosts 01:31 - Following Yuriko 02:59 - Paying Respects to Lord Sakai 03:35 - A Haiku of Legacy 05:01 - Back to the Estate 05:50 - Cutscene: Lord Sakai's Armor 07:46 - Standing off Against Ronin 09:01 - Yuriko's Poisons 11:03 - Procuring the Reeds 14:37 - Returning to Yuriko 14:51 - Cutscene: Yuriko's Grief 15:37 - Riding to the Gardens 17:43 - Poisonous Flowers 18:57 - Poison Darts and the Blowgun 19:27 - Cutscene: More to Come from Yuriko For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

Massacre at Kidafure Village - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission Massacre at Kidafune Village in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to fight back against the Mongols at Kidafune Village and confront Jin's past with Tenzo. 00:00 - Intro 00:17 - Cutscene: Drawing the Eagle Away From the Village 01:50 - Kidafure Village 02:35 - Surveying the Battlefield 03:56 - Cutscene: The Semantics of the Massacre 05:26 - Riding to Battle 06:13 - Kidafure Fields 08:30 - Riding to the Next Fight 09:02 - A Flaming Ambush 10:58 - On Horseback Once More 11:34 - The Ghost of Iki Island 13:44 - Rescuing the Captives 14:29 - Another Push Against the Mongols 16:26 - Mongol Reinforcements 18:06 - Cutscene: The Butcher of Iki For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

The Iron Hook - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission The Iron Hook in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to help Ryuzo and his group of straw hat Ronin by using Taka's grappling hook to free the Mongol captives. 00:00 - Intro 00:11 - Cutscene: Discussions of a Ghost 00:41 - Off to See Taka 01:40 - Cutscene: The Iron Hook 03:21 - Riding with Ryuzo 05:48 - Cutscene: What's Left of the Straw Hat Ronin 06:23 - On the Road Once More 08:12 - Scaling the Walls 09:44 - Freeing the Straw Hats 12:17 - Finishing the Mongols 15:00 - Signal to Ryuzo 15:25 - The Mongol Clean-up Crew 16:35 - Well-Fed Captives For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

The Legacy of Kazumasa Sakai - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Mythic Tale mission The Legacy of Kazumasa Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how hear the story of Jin's father, sneak back into the village to hear the rest of the tale, locate the Sakai Horse armor, and save the village from the Mongol threat. 00:00 - Intro 00:15 - Cutscene: The Tale of Kazumasa Sakai 02:58 - Sneaking Back to Hear the Story 03:43 - Cutscene: The Rest of the Story 05:28 - Beginning the Search 06:32 - Navigating the Ship Graveyard 09:59 - Staying Above the Crashing Waves 10:55 - Reclaiming the Sakai Horse Armor 11:38 - A Valiant Steed 12:01 - Saving the Village from Mongols 14:09 - Thankful Villagers For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

A Raider's Return - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission A Raider's Return in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to meet up with Tenzo, defeat some unsuspecting Mongols, and climb to Fune's Refuge. 00:00 - Intro 00:07 - Cutscene: Tenzo's Bodies 01:24 - Riding With Tenzo 02:14 - Ambushing the Mongol's 03:20 - Cutscene: The Blocked Passage 03:49 - Going Around Back 04:31 - Iki's White Beaches 06:40 - Fune's Refuge 08:32 - Cutscene: Nothing To Lose For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

A Lost Friend - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission A Lost Friend in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to investigate the wrecked ship, track down Jin's horse, and learn the Horse Charge technique. 00:00 - Intro 00:05 - Investigating the Boat 00:35 - Following the Horse Tracks 01:36 - Cutscene: Have You Seen My Horse? 02:10 - Back on the Trail 02:59 - Cleaning Up a Horse's Mess 03:36 - Cutscene: Reunited With a Friend 03:54 - Horse Charge For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
GamesRadar+

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut gets a new update for a slate of bug fixes

A brand new Ghost of Tsushima update is here to fix bugs and glitches throughout the Director's Cut version of the game. Earlier this week on December 13, Sucker Punch announced that a Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut update would be made available over the coming few days. This update is now live as of December 16, and is primarily aimed at fixing a slew of bugs and glitches throughout both the base game, and the online Legends mode.
IGN

A New Horizon - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission A New Horizon in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to speak with Lord Shimura about his plans to retake Tsushima, retake Fort Ito, and meet the lost monk Norio. 00:00 - Intro 00:13 - Cutscene: Summoned by Lord Shimura 00:39 - Keeping Yuna Around 01:18 - Cutscene: Meeting with the Lord 02:57 - Checking In With Friends 03:16 - Sensei Ishikawa's Teaching 03:54 - Cutscene: Yuna's Frustration 04:31 - Riding with Shimura 07:19 - Taking Care of Roaming Mongols 08:11 - Back on the Horses 08:35 - Retaking Fort Ito 12:22 - Yuna's Helping Hand 13:24 - Cutscene: Shimura's Promise to Yuna 14:10 - Climbing the Lighthouse 15:00 - Cutscene: The Next Steps 16:10 - A Lost Monk 17:47 - Norio's Captivity 18:13 - Cutscene: A Promise of Help For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

The Legend of Tadayori - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

One of the three Mythic Tales for Jin to find during Act 1 of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, this walkthrough shows you how to follow the violet flowers, defeat Kaede, and obtain Tadayori's Armor. 00:00 - Intro 00:08 - Cutscene: The Tale of Tadayori 01:56 - Searching for Violet Flowers 02:31 - Fast Travel to Arrow Peak Shrine 02:57 - Follow the Violet Flowers 05:01 - Search the Shrine 05:26 - Climb Down the Mountain 05:43 - Travel to the Next Mountain 06:55 - Crawl into Tadayori's Rest 08:02 - Investigate the Cemetary 08:45 - Duel at Tadayori's Rest 09:15 - Kaede Boss Fight 11:30 - Fast Travel to the Tangled Crossroads 11:41 - Travel to the Cliffs Overlooking Azamo Bay 12:29 - Fight the Mongols 13:44 - Rescue the Musician 14:44 - Obtain Tadayori's Armor 15:04 - Defend the Musician From the Mongols 17:23 - Speak with the Musician For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

The Tale of Lady Masako - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission The Tale of Lady Masako in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to recruit Lady Masako to Jin's side in the fight against the Mongols. 00:00 - Intro 00:14 - Investigate the Estate 00:59 - Defeat the Intruders 02:04 - Search the Stables 02:16 - Follow the Tracks 03:07 - Cutscene: Lady Masako 05:08 - Ride with Lady Masako 06:03 - Honoring the Dead 08:03 - Entering the Golden Temple 09:00 - Speak with the Monk, Sogen 10:19 - Acquire the Samurai Clan Armor 11:24 - Reuniting with Lady Masako 12:32 - Spying on Sogen 15:28 - Sogen's Hideout 15:51 - Kill the Assassins 17:22 - Searching the Inn 17:32 - Cutscene: Confronting a Murderer 19:33 - Cutscene: Masako's List For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

The Curse of Uchitsune - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

One of the three Mythic tales for Jin to find during Act 1 of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, this walkthrough shows you how to follow the blue flowers, defeat the Tengu Demon, and obtain the longbow. 00:00 - Intro 00:06 - Cutsene: The Tale of Uchitsune 02:22 - Searching for Blue Flowers 03:32 - Hyoshi Coast Cave 04:27 - Cutscene: A Deadly Warning 04:39 - Back on the Hunt for Blue Flowers 07:11 - Hyoshi Coast Cliffs 09:53 - The Blue Island 10:24 - Investigating the Island 10:45 - Cutscene: Another Warning 11:19 - Travel to the Jade Hills Survivor Camp 11:43 - A Mountain Covered in Flowers 12:53 - Duel of Demons 13:33 - Tengu Demon Boss Fight 15:26 - The Cursed Bow For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

All Armor Sets - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Guide

This video shows you all of the collectible armor sets in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. Many can be acquired by simply playing through the Main Quest, however, some require optional missions. 00:00 - Intro 00:16 - Samurai Clan Armor 00:29 - Broken Armor 00:43 - Hero of Tsushima Armor 00:58 - Tadayori's Armor 01:11 - Ronin Attire 01:26 - Gosaku's Armor 01:42 - Sakai Clan Armor 01:56 - Kensei Armor 02:10 - Ghost Armor 02:26 - Mongol Commander's Armor 02:42 - Traveler's Attire 02:56 - Fundoshi 03:11 - Sarugami Armor For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

The Blessing of Death - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission the Blessing of Death in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to fight through the Eagle's visions, defeat the Mongols on Sanjo Gorge, and duel the Eagle on the beaches of Iki Island. 00:00 - Intro 00:13 - Cutscene: Lord Sakai Returns 02:05 - Joining Tenzo's Scouts 03:52 - The Eagle's Arrival 04:07 - A Fight in a Dream 05:21 - Cutscene: Outwitted by the Eagle 05:44 - Riding to the Gorge 06:32 - Defeating the Mongols at Senjo Gorge 08:40 - Hunting the Eagle 13:43 - Splitting Up 14:08 - Cutscene: The Place My Father Died 15:04 - The Eagle Boss Fight 16:53 - Cutscene: The Judgement of Jin's Ancestors 20:08 - The Eagle Boss Fight (Continued) 21:17 - Cutscene: the Eagle Defeated 22:04 - Cutscene: Letting Go of the Past 23:18 - A Final Haiku 24:43 - Epilogue: Last Words For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
twistedvoxel.com

Ghost of Tsushima Update 2.14 Brings Further Fixes To Legends

Sucker Punch has continued to update Ghost of Tsushima bringing some fixes to the Legends mode while sneaking in new content as well. The Ghost of Tsushima update that has been released today is mostly aimed at resolving some of the issues that were clarified earlier this week by Sucker Punch. In a tweet, the developers mentioned that an update is due out soon that will resolve issues with the Legends mode.
IGN

Prologue (2/2) - Ghost of Tsushima Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the second half of the prologue in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to fight your way to the seemingly unstoppable force that is Khotun Khan and reunite with Yuna following Jin's defeat. 00:00 - Intro 00:26 - Defeating the Mongol 01:24 - Fighting to the Stables 03:51 - The Samurai Horses 04:43 - Castle Kaneda 09:28 - Standoff on the Bridge 11:30 - An Unwinnable Battle 12:36 - The End of Lord Sakai 16:23 - Cutscene: The Wind Behind Jin's Back 17:25 - Follow the Wind 18:11 - Reunited with Yuna 20:04 - Calling a Samurai Horse 21:37 - Ghost of Tsushima Title Card For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

A Message in Fire - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission A New Horizon in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to find Goro to make him honor his debt, storm Fort Mitodake with Lord Shimura, and successfully allow Goro to pass through the Mongol blockade to get to the mainland. 00:00 - Intro 00:07 - Following the Ronin 00:47 - Cutscene: A Meeting With Lady Sanjo 01:28 - Finding Goro 02:24 - Goro's Debt 04:02 - Lord Shimura's Camp 04:11 - Cutscene: Getting Goro to the Mainland 05:04 - Riding with Shimura 06:28 - Cutscene: The Plan 07:12 - To the Fortress 08:39 - A Frontal Assault 11:43 - Into the Fire 14:28 - Cutscene: A Flaming Plan 15:09 - Raining Fire 16:45 - Cutscene: Father and Son For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
TheSixthAxis

Ghost of Tsushima patch 2.14 addresses Legends issues, notes here

Ghost of Tsushima update 2.14 on PS4, or 2.014.000 on PS5, is going to be released soon, and it is going to address some issues with the Legends content. These fixes include certain abilities not triggering, players getting stuck in stunlocks, weapons not appearing, and adding descriptions for the weekly Nightmare modifiers. The list is not that long but should improve the experience of Legends for players.
IGN

A Reckoning in Blood - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission A New Horizon in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to find the fort Ryuzo is camped out in, escape the Khan's captivity, and bury a true warrior. 00:00 - Intro 00:09 - Cutscene: Shimura's Army 01:27 - Cutscene: Yuna's Departure 03:08 - Surveying Fort Koyasan 03:32 - Cutscene: Unexpected Help 04:13 - Taka's Diversion 04:57 - Fighting to the Keep 07:36 - Cutscene: Continued Betrayal 08:17 - Cutscene: Khan's Choice 12:19 - Breaking Free 13:01 - Revenge for a Friend 14:10 - Cutscene: Not Leaving Him 16:16 - Avenging the Dead 18:41 - Cutscene: A Proper Burial For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
