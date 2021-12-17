A Raider's Return - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Mythic Tale mission The Legend of Black Hand Riku in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to rescue Minato, find the glowing water, explore the mysterious cave, duel Black Hand Riku, and collect the Sarugami Armor. 00:00 - Intro 00:14 - Cutscene: The Tale of Black Hand Riku 04:03 - Searching for Minato 04:53 - Rescuing Minato 06:54 - Searching for the Glowing Water 07:20 - Climbing Down the Thunderhead Cliffs 08:08 - Following the Glowing Water 09:30 - The Mysterious Cave 10:02 - Exploring the Cave 14:49 - Duel in the Pit of Darkness 15:44 - Black Hand Riku Boss Fight 17:20 - The Sarugami Armor 18:22 - A Pirate's Betrayal For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
Comments / 0