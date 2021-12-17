ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Raider's Return - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

By Best Games
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission A Raider's Return in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

IGN

The Blessing of Death - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission the Blessing of Death in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to fight through the Eagle's visions, defeat the Mongols on Sanjo Gorge, and duel the Eagle on the beaches of Iki Island. 00:00 - Intro 00:13 - Cutscene: Lord Sakai Returns 02:05 - Joining Tenzo's Scouts 03:52 - The Eagle's Arrival 04:07 - A Fight in a Dream 05:21 - Cutscene: Outwitted by the Eagle 05:44 - Riding to the Gorge 06:32 - Defeating the Mongols at Senjo Gorge 08:40 - Hunting the Eagle 13:43 - Splitting Up 14:08 - Cutscene: The Place My Father Died 15:04 - The Eagle Boss Fight 16:53 - Cutscene: The Judgement of Jin's Ancestors 20:08 - The Eagle Boss Fight (Continued) 21:17 - Cutscene: the Eagle Defeated 22:04 - Cutscene: Letting Go of the Past 23:18 - A Final Haiku 24:43 - Epilogue: Last Words For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

Ghosts From the Past - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission A New Horizon in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to find the Sakai clan armor, pay respects to Jin's father, reunite with Yuriko, and obtain the blowgun. 00:00 - Intro 00:10 - Cutscene: A House of Ghosts 01:31 - Following Yuriko 02:59 - Paying Respects to Lord Sakai 03:35 - A Haiku of Legacy 05:01 - Back to the Estate 05:50 - Cutscene: Lord Sakai's Armor 07:46 - Standing off Against Ronin 09:01 - Yuriko's Poisons 11:03 - Procuring the Reeds 14:37 - Returning to Yuriko 14:51 - Cutscene: Yuriko's Grief 15:37 - Riding to the Gardens 17:43 - Poisonous Flowers 18:57 - Poison Darts and the Blowgun 19:27 - Cutscene: More to Come from Yuriko For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

The Legend of Tadayori - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

One of the three Mythic Tales for Jin to find during Act 1 of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, this walkthrough shows you how to follow the violet flowers, defeat Kaede, and obtain Tadayori's Armor. 00:00 - Intro 00:08 - Cutscene: The Tale of Tadayori 01:56 - Searching for Violet Flowers 02:31 - Fast Travel to Arrow Peak Shrine 02:57 - Follow the Violet Flowers 05:01 - Search the Shrine 05:26 - Climb Down the Mountain 05:43 - Travel to the Next Mountain 06:55 - Crawl into Tadayori's Rest 08:02 - Investigate the Cemetary 08:45 - Duel at Tadayori's Rest 09:15 - Kaede Boss Fight 11:30 - Fast Travel to the Tangled Crossroads 11:41 - Travel to the Cliffs Overlooking Azamo Bay 12:29 - Fight the Mongols 13:44 - Rescue the Musician 14:44 - Obtain Tadayori's Armor 15:04 - Defend the Musician From the Mongols 17:23 - Speak with the Musician For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

The Spirit of Yarikawa's Vengeance - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Mythic Tale mission The Spirit of Yarikawa's Vengeance in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to locate the four shrines in Old Yarikawa, find the Garden of the Gods, and duel the Spirit of Yarikawa. 00:00 - Intro 00:33 - Cutscene: The Tale of the Spirit of Yarikawa 03:11 - Searching For the First Shrine 04:04 - The Traitor at Camp 06:25 - Searching For the Second Shrine 08:12 - The Mongol Camp 09:41 - Searching For the Third Shrine 10:49 - The Sound of a Fight 11:38 - Investigating the House 12:52 - Searching For the Fourth Shrine 13:22 - The Garden of the Gods 15:11 - Yarikawa's Vengeance 16:13 - The Spirit of Yarikawa Boss Fight 17:10 - The Dance of Wrath For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
GamesRadar+

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut gets a new update for a slate of bug fixes

A brand new Ghost of Tsushima update is here to fix bugs and glitches throughout the Director's Cut version of the game. Earlier this week on December 13, Sucker Punch announced that a Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut update would be made available over the coming few days. This update is now live as of December 16, and is primarily aimed at fixing a slew of bugs and glitches throughout both the base game, and the online Legends mode.
IGN

The Eagle's Cry - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission A Lost Friend in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to try and reclaim Fort Sakai from the Mongols, drink the Eagle's poison, escape Fort Sakai and Jin's dreams, and meet Tenzo. 00:00 - Intro 00:03 - Defend the Villagers 01:09 - Retaking Fort Sakai...Alone 02:58 - Taken Captive By Mongols 03:28 - Cutscene: Face-to-Face With the Eagle 06:08 - Cutscene: Yuna to the Rescue 06:40 - Escaping Fort Sakai 08:30 - Cutscene: The Eagle's Visions 10:07 - Falling into Jin's Dreams 12:11 - Cutscene: An Unlikely Ally For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

The Curse of Uchitsune - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

One of the three Mythic tales for Jin to find during Act 1 of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, this walkthrough shows you how to follow the blue flowers, defeat the Tengu Demon, and obtain the longbow. 00:00 - Intro 00:06 - Cutsene: The Tale of Uchitsune 02:22 - Searching for Blue Flowers 03:32 - Hyoshi Coast Cave 04:27 - Cutscene: A Deadly Warning 04:39 - Back on the Hunt for Blue Flowers 07:11 - Hyoshi Coast Cliffs 09:53 - The Blue Island 10:24 - Investigating the Island 10:45 - Cutscene: Another Warning 11:19 - Travel to the Jade Hills Survivor Camp 11:43 - A Mountain Covered in Flowers 12:53 - Duel of Demons 13:33 - Tengu Demon Boss Fight 15:26 - The Cursed Bow For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

The Undying Flame - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Mythic Tale mission The Undying Flame in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to climb Mount Jogaku, duel Bettomaru, and acquire the Undying Flame. 00:00 - Intro 00:20 - Cutscene: The Tale of the Undying Flame 02:58 - Climbing Mount Jogaku 05:06 - Cutscene: Speaking With the Traveler 05:33 - Continuing the Ascent 08:12 - The Mountaintop Dojo 08:24 - Cutscene: A Flaming Introduction 09:19 - Duel on the Mountain 09:49 - Bettomaru Boss Fight 11:02 - The Undying Flame 11:40 - The Base of the Mountain For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

The Warrior's Code - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission The Warrior's Code in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to use Jin's Focused Hearing while he begins to question the values he was raised on. 00:00 - Intro 00:14 - Meeting up with Yuna 00:49 - The Ride to the Mongol Camp 02:28 - Scouting out the Camp 04:04 - Approaching at Nightfall 04:57 - Cutscene: A Knife in the Back 05:48 - Flashback: Pursuing the Wounded Bear 09:25 - Learning How to Listen 12:40 - Freeing the Prisoner 13:03 - Fleeing the Camp 14:00 - Cutscene: A Conversation With Yuna and the Prisoner 15:27 - Cutscene: Castle Kaneda For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

The Legend of Black Hand Riku - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Mythic Tale mission The Legend of Black Hand Riku in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to rescue Minato, find the glowing water, explore the mysterious cave, duel Black Hand Riku, and collect the Sarugami Armor. 00:00 - Intro 00:14 - Cutscene: The Tale of Black Hand Riku 04:03 - Searching for Minato 04:53 - Rescuing Minato 06:54 - Searching for the Glowing Water 07:20 - Climbing Down the Thunderhead Cliffs 08:08 - Following the Glowing Water 09:30 - The Mysterious Cave 10:02 - Exploring the Cave 14:49 - Duel in the Pit of Darkness 15:44 - Black Hand Riku Boss Fight 17:20 - The Sarugami Armor 18:22 - A Pirate's Betrayal For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

Jin From Yarikawa - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission Jin From Yarikawa in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to fight your way to the shore with Tenzo, destroy the Mongol's canons, ambush them at sea and confront Tenzo about Jin's lineage. 00:00 - Intro 00:18 - Cutscene: Meeting With Tenzo 01:22 - To the Shores 04:06 - Cutscene: Pinned Down 04:18 - Taking Out the Canons 09:12 - Cutscene: Riding into the Fleet 09:47 - Ambushing the Mongols 12:39 - Cutscene: Victory at Sea 13:18 - Cutscene: The Sakai Clan on Iki Once More For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

A Lost Friend - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission A Lost Friend in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to investigate the wrecked ship, track down Jin's horse, and learn the Horse Charge technique. 00:00 - Intro 00:05 - Investigating the Boat 00:35 - Following the Horse Tracks 01:36 - Cutscene: Have You Seen My Horse? 02:10 - Back on the Trail 02:59 - Cleaning Up a Horse's Mess 03:36 - Cutscene: Reunited With a Friend 03:54 - Horse Charge For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

A New Horizon - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission A New Horizon in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to speak with Lord Shimura about his plans to retake Tsushima, retake Fort Ito, and meet the lost monk Norio. 00:00 - Intro 00:13 - Cutscene: Summoned by Lord Shimura 00:39 - Keeping Yuna Around 01:18 - Cutscene: Meeting with the Lord 02:57 - Checking In With Friends 03:16 - Sensei Ishikawa's Teaching 03:54 - Cutscene: Yuna's Frustration 04:31 - Riding with Shimura 07:19 - Taking Care of Roaming Mongols 08:11 - Back on the Horses 08:35 - Retaking Fort Ito 12:22 - Yuna's Helping Hand 13:24 - Cutscene: Shimura's Promise to Yuna 14:10 - Climbing the Lighthouse 15:00 - Cutscene: The Next Steps 16:10 - A Lost Monk 17:47 - Norio's Captivity 18:13 - Cutscene: A Promise of Help For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

A Reckoning in Blood - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission A New Horizon in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to find the fort Ryuzo is camped out in, escape the Khan's captivity, and bury a true warrior. 00:00 - Intro 00:09 - Cutscene: Shimura's Army 01:27 - Cutscene: Yuna's Departure 03:08 - Surveying Fort Koyasan 03:32 - Cutscene: Unexpected Help 04:13 - Taka's Diversion 04:57 - Fighting to the Keep 07:36 - Cutscene: Continued Betrayal 08:17 - Cutscene: Khan's Choice 12:19 - Breaking Free 13:01 - Revenge for a Friend 14:10 - Cutscene: Not Leaving Him 16:16 - Avenging the Dead 18:41 - Cutscene: A Proper Burial For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

The Ghost of Yarikawa - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission A New Horizon in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to defend the city of Yarikawa from the Mongol invaders by defeating General Temuge and driving them out of the keep with Yuna and Taka, ultimately recruiting the warriors of the city to lord Shimura's cause. 00:00 - Intro 00:07 - Cutscene: Preparing Taka For What's to Come 00:45 - Meeting With Yuna 02:03 - Cutscene: The Calm Before the Storm 04:55 - The Seige on Yarikawa 07:00 - The Second Gate 08:59 - Cutscene: Seige Weapons 09:34 - Taking Care of the Trebuchets 11:57 - Cutscene: Through Broken Walls 12:11 - Pushing Back to the Keep 13:59 - The Mongol General Temuge 14:39 - General Temuge Boss Fight 15:41 - Cutscene: The Ghost of Tsushima 15:55 - Becoming the Ghost 17:20 - Cutscene: Not Soldiers; Warriors 19:16 - Cutscene: Meanwhile, at Castle Shimura For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

Journey into the Past - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission Journey into the Past in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to interrogate the Mongols about the Eagle, sail to Iki Island, and wash up on the shores. 00:00 - Intro 00:04 - Investigate the Settlement 00:49 - Investivage the Mongol Yurt 01:23 - Cutscene: The Eagle's Call 01:49 - Fight the Mongols 04:17 - Cutscene: The Eagle of Iki Island 06:43 - To the Sea 08:31 - Cutscene: An Unexpected Swim 09:37 - Iki Island For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

The Unbreakable Gosaku - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Mythic Tale mission The Unbreakable Gosaku in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to locate the armor of Gosaku, climb the hill it's hidden on, and take care of the Mongols guarding it. 00:00 - Intro 00:23 - Cutscene: The Tale of Gosaku 03:08 - Liberate the Six Farmsteads 03:20 - Travel to the Hill in Akashima 04:36 - Using the Six Keys 04:51 - Climbing the Hill 05:50 - Gosaku's Armor For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

All Armor Sets - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Guide

This video shows you all of the collectible armor sets in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. Many can be acquired by simply playing through the Main Quest, however, some require optional missions. 00:00 - Intro 00:16 - Samurai Clan Armor 00:29 - Broken Armor 00:43 - Hero of Tsushima Armor 00:58 - Tadayori's Armor 01:11 - Ronin Attire 01:26 - Gosaku's Armor 01:42 - Sakai Clan Armor 01:56 - Kensei Armor 02:10 - Ghost Armor 02:26 - Mongol Commander's Armor 02:42 - Traveler's Attire 02:56 - Fundoshi 03:11 - Sarugami Armor For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
IGN

Eternal Blue Sky - Ghost of Tsushima Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission Eternal Blue Sky in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to prepare for the final assault on Port Izumi, take the fight to the Mongols, and finally face Khoto Khan. 00:00 - Intro 00:09 - Cutscene: Before the Storm 01:06 - Speaking with Friends Before War 04:49 - Cutscene: Jin and Yuna's Bond 06:30 - Cutscene: Going Over the Plan One Final Time 07:32 - Head-on Assualt 10:31 - Meeting with Norio 11:35 - Sneaking into Port Izumi 12:17 - To the Watchtower 13:22 - Cutscene: Shimura's Aide 13:51 - One Last Push 16:22 - Cutscene: The Khan 17:30 - Khoto Khan Boss Fight 19:06 - Cutscene: Jin's Own Weapons 19:24 - Stopping the Khan's Escape 20:47 - The Khan's Last Stand 24:56 - Cutscene: Who History Will Remember 27:13 - Riding with Yuna 27:56 - Cutscene: Shimura's Meeting For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
TheSixthAxis

Ghost of Tsushima patch 2.14 addresses Legends issues, notes here

Ghost of Tsushima update 2.14 on PS4, or 2.014.000 on PS5, is going to be released soon, and it is going to address some issues with the Legends content. These fixes include certain abilities not triggering, players getting stuck in stunlocks, weapons not appearing, and adding descriptions for the weekly Nightmare modifiers. The list is not that long but should improve the experience of Legends for players.
