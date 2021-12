This video shows you how to beat the Mythic Tale mission The Spirit of Yarikawa's Vengeance in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to locate the four shrines in Old Yarikawa, find the Garden of the Gods, and duel the Spirit of Yarikawa. 00:00 - Intro 00:33 - Cutscene: The Tale of the Spirit of Yarikawa 03:11 - Searching For the First Shrine 04:04 - The Traitor at Camp 06:25 - Searching For the Second Shrine 08:12 - The Mongol Camp 09:41 - Searching For the Third Shrine 10:49 - The Sound of a Fight 11:38 - Investigating the House 12:52 - Searching For the Fourth Shrine 13:22 - The Garden of the Gods 15:11 - Yarikawa's Vengeance 16:13 - The Spirit of Yarikawa Boss Fight 17:10 - The Dance of Wrath For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.

