The Tale of Lady Masako - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

By Best Games
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video shows you how to beat the main story mission The Tale of Lady Masako in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to recruit Lady Masako to Jin's...

www.ign.com

IGN

Ghosts From the Past - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission A New Horizon in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to find the Sakai clan armor, pay respects to Jin's father, reunite with Yuriko, and obtain the blowgun. 00:00 - Intro 00:10 - Cutscene: A House of Ghosts 01:31 - Following Yuriko 02:59 - Paying Respects to Lord Sakai 03:35 - A Haiku of Legacy 05:01 - Back to the Estate 05:50 - Cutscene: Lord Sakai's Armor 07:46 - Standing off Against Ronin 09:01 - Yuriko's Poisons 11:03 - Procuring the Reeds 14:37 - Returning to Yuriko 14:51 - Cutscene: Yuriko's Grief 15:37 - Riding to the Gardens 17:43 - Poisonous Flowers 18:57 - Poison Darts and the Blowgun 19:27 - Cutscene: More to Come from Yuriko For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Legend of Tadayori - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

One of the three Mythic Tales for Jin to find during Act 1 of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, this walkthrough shows you how to follow the violet flowers, defeat Kaede, and obtain Tadayori's Armor. 00:00 - Intro 00:08 - Cutscene: The Tale of Tadayori 01:56 - Searching for Violet Flowers 02:31 - Fast Travel to Arrow Peak Shrine 02:57 - Follow the Violet Flowers 05:01 - Search the Shrine 05:26 - Climb Down the Mountain 05:43 - Travel to the Next Mountain 06:55 - Crawl into Tadayori's Rest 08:02 - Investigate the Cemetary 08:45 - Duel at Tadayori's Rest 09:15 - Kaede Boss Fight 11:30 - Fast Travel to the Tangled Crossroads 11:41 - Travel to the Cliffs Overlooking Azamo Bay 12:29 - Fight the Mongols 13:44 - Rescue the Musician 14:44 - Obtain Tadayori's Armor 15:04 - Defend the Musician From the Mongols 17:23 - Speak with the Musician For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

The Curse of Uchitsune - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

One of the three Mythic tales for Jin to find during Act 1 of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, this walkthrough shows you how to follow the blue flowers, defeat the Tengu Demon, and obtain the longbow. 00:00 - Intro 00:06 - Cutsene: The Tale of Uchitsune 02:22 - Searching for Blue Flowers 03:32 - Hyoshi Coast Cave 04:27 - Cutscene: A Deadly Warning 04:39 - Back on the Hunt for Blue Flowers 07:11 - Hyoshi Coast Cliffs 09:53 - The Blue Island 10:24 - Investigating the Island 10:45 - Cutscene: Another Warning 11:19 - Travel to the Jade Hills Survivor Camp 11:43 - A Mountain Covered in Flowers 12:53 - Duel of Demons 13:33 - Tengu Demon Boss Fight 15:26 - The Cursed Bow For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

The Legend of Black Hand Riku - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Mythic Tale mission The Legend of Black Hand Riku in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to rescue Minato, find the glowing water, explore the mysterious cave, duel Black Hand Riku, and collect the Sarugami Armor. 00:00 - Intro 00:14 - Cutscene: The Tale of Black Hand Riku 04:03 - Searching for Minato 04:53 - Rescuing Minato 06:54 - Searching for the Glowing Water 07:20 - Climbing Down the Thunderhead Cliffs 08:08 - Following the Glowing Water 09:30 - The Mysterious Cave 10:02 - Exploring the Cave 14:49 - Duel in the Pit of Darkness 15:44 - Black Hand Riku Boss Fight 17:20 - The Sarugami Armor 18:22 - A Pirate's Betrayal For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

A Raider's Return - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission A Raider's Return in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to meet up with Tenzo, defeat some unsuspecting Mongols, and climb to Fune's Refuge. 00:00 - Intro 00:07 - Cutscene: Tenzo's Bodies 01:24 - Riding With Tenzo 02:14 - Ambushing the Mongol's 03:20 - Cutscene: The Blocked Passage 03:49 - Going Around Back 04:31 - Iki's White Beaches 06:40 - Fune's Refuge 08:32 - Cutscene: Nothing To Lose For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

A Plague Tale: Requiem on First Gameplay - It's Even Darker

During The Game Awards, the first gameplay from the action-adventure game A Plague Tale: Requiem was shown. During The Game Awards we've seen the first gameplay trailer for A Plague Tale: Requiem. It presents the protagonists traversing destroyed areas and avoiding hordes of rats. You can watch the whole trailer below. No exact release date has been announced so far.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Undying Flame - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Mythic Tale mission The Undying Flame in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to climb Mount Jogaku, duel Bettomaru, and acquire the Undying Flame. 00:00 - Intro 00:20 - Cutscene: The Tale of the Undying Flame 02:58 - Climbing Mount Jogaku 05:06 - Cutscene: Speaking With the Traveler 05:33 - Continuing the Ascent 08:12 - The Mountaintop Dojo 08:24 - Cutscene: A Flaming Introduction 09:19 - Duel on the Mountain 09:49 - Bettomaru Boss Fight 11:02 - The Undying Flame 11:40 - The Base of the Mountain For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay reveal trailer, screenshots

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Asobo Studio have released the gameplay reveal trailer for A Plague Tale: Innocence sequel A Plague Tale: Requiem. Get the latest details below, via Focus Entertainment. Asobo Studio and Focus Entertainment are thrilled to reveal the first gameplay of A Plague Tale: Requiem, sequel to...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Tale of Sensei Ishikawa - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut walkthrough shows you how to recruit Sensei Ishikawa to Jin's side in the fight against the Mongols. 00:00 - Intro 00:08 - Ask About Ishikawa at the Inn 00:21 - Following the Innkeeper 01:40 - Climbing to Sensei Ishikawa's Dojo 02:27 - Investigate the Dojo 02:56 - Follow the Blood Trail 03:12 - Cutscene: Speaking with Sensei Ishikawa 04:29 - Follow the Sensei 05:24 - Defeat the Mongols 06:07 - Regrouping with Sensei Ishikawa 06:31 - Investigating the Camp 08:06 - Sensei's Gift 09:07 - Tracking the Mongols 09:46 - Scouting Fort Nakayama 11:32 - Ambush 12:25 - Clearing the Fortress 15:14 - Investigating the Remains 18:02 - Cutscene: Sensei's Lie For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

All Armor Sets - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Guide

This video shows you all of the collectible armor sets in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. Many can be acquired by simply playing through the Main Quest, however, some require optional missions. 00:00 - Intro 00:16 - Samurai Clan Armor 00:29 - Broken Armor 00:43 - Hero of Tsushima Armor 00:58 - Tadayori's Armor 01:11 - Ronin Attire 01:26 - Gosaku's Armor 01:42 - Sakai Clan Armor 01:56 - Kensei Armor 02:10 - Ghost Armor 02:26 - Mongol Commander's Armor 02:42 - Traveler's Attire 02:56 - Fundoshi 03:11 - Sarugami Armor For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Fate of Tsushima - Ghost of Tsushima Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission The Fate of Tsushima in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to ride into battle with Yuna and Lord Shimura, retake Castle Shimura, and discuss the next steps with Jin's uncle. 00:00 - Intro 00:02 - Cutscene: The Shogun's Reinforcements 00:51 - Meditation Before Battle 01:48 - Cutscene: Meeting With Yuna 03:11 - Sensei Ishikawa's Wisdom 03:53 - Lady Masoko's Wisdom 04:29 - Cutscene: Lord Oga 04:51 - Riding With Lord Oga 06:10 - Cutscene: Moments Before Battle With Lord Shimura 07:31 - Cutscene: Meanwhile, At Castle Shimura 07:55 - Riding to War 08:31 - Assault on the Gates 10:47 - Reclaiming the Gates 12:04 - Pushing Further into the Castle 14:41 - Cutscene: Seeing What Jin Sakai Has Become 15:47 - Dealing with the Flaming Arrows 16:43 - Raining Fire Once More 18:42 - Back on the Front Lines 19:44 - To the Bridge 20:58 - Cutscene: Devastation on the Bridge 22:39 - Cutscene: Heavy is the Head For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

The Unbreakable Gosaku - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Mythic Tale mission The Unbreakable Gosaku in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to locate the armor of Gosaku, climb the hill it's hidden on, and take care of the Mongols guarding it. 00:00 - Intro 00:23 - Cutscene: The Tale of Gosaku 03:08 - Liberate the Six Farmsteads 03:20 - Travel to the Hill in Akashima 04:36 - Using the Six Keys 04:51 - Climbing the Hill 05:50 - Gosaku's Armor For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Blessing of Death - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission the Blessing of Death in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to fight through the Eagle's visions, defeat the Mongols on Sanjo Gorge, and duel the Eagle on the beaches of Iki Island. 00:00 - Intro 00:13 - Cutscene: Lord Sakai Returns 02:05 - Joining Tenzo's Scouts 03:52 - The Eagle's Arrival 04:07 - A Fight in a Dream 05:21 - Cutscene: Outwitted by the Eagle 05:44 - Riding to the Gorge 06:32 - Defeating the Mongols at Senjo Gorge 08:40 - Hunting the Eagle 13:43 - Splitting Up 14:08 - Cutscene: The Place My Father Died 15:04 - The Eagle Boss Fight 16:53 - Cutscene: The Judgement of Jin's Ancestors 20:08 - The Eagle Boss Fight (Continued) 21:17 - Cutscene: the Eagle Defeated 22:04 - Cutscene: Letting Go of the Past 23:18 - A Final Haiku 24:43 - Epilogue: Last Words For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

War of Dragnorox: Reveal Trailer + Gameplay Walkthrough

Get your first look at War of Dragnarox, which is, according to its developers at Triune Studio, "focused heavily on creating the feeling of danger, socialization and exploration of classic MMORPGs. The team aims to keep things fresh for players by leveraging their Dynamic Warfare system, in which developers will approximate the role of the dungeon master to alter the world, create events, and spawn unique mobs in real-time for players as they play. The trailer is the first part of this video, followed by a developer-narrated gameplay walkthrough.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

A Message in Fire - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission A New Horizon in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to find Goro to make him honor his debt, storm Fort Mitodake with Lord Shimura, and successfully allow Goro to pass through the Mongol blockade to get to the mainland. 00:00 - Intro 00:07 - Following the Ronin 00:47 - Cutscene: A Meeting With Lady Sanjo 01:28 - Finding Goro 02:24 - Goro's Debt 04:02 - Lord Shimura's Camp 04:11 - Cutscene: Getting Goro to the Mainland 05:04 - Riding with Shimura 06:28 - Cutscene: The Plan 07:12 - To the Fortress 08:39 - A Frontal Assault 11:43 - Into the Fire 14:28 - Cutscene: A Flaming Plan 15:09 - Raining Fire 16:45 - Cutscene: Father and Son For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Spirit of Yarikawa's Vengeance - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Mythic Tale mission The Spirit of Yarikawa's Vengeance in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to locate the four shrines in Old Yarikawa, find the Garden of the Gods, and duel the Spirit of Yarikawa. 00:00 - Intro 00:33 - Cutscene: The Tale of the Spirit of Yarikawa 03:11 - Searching For the First Shrine 04:04 - The Traitor at Camp 06:25 - Searching For the Second Shrine 08:12 - The Mongol Camp 09:41 - Searching For the Third Shrine 10:49 - The Sound of a Fight 11:38 - Investigating the House 12:52 - Searching For the Fourth Shrine 13:22 - The Garden of the Gods 15:11 - Yarikawa's Vengeance 16:13 - The Spirit of Yarikawa Boss Fight 17:10 - The Dance of Wrath For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Heavenly Strike - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

One of the three Mythic Tales for Jin to find during Act 1 of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, this walkthrough shows you how to find the white-leafed trees, find Shigenori's Rest, and obtain the Heavenly Strike. 00:00 - Intro 00:28 - Cutscene: The Tale of the Heavenly Strike 02:37 - Examine the Bridge 03:05 - Speak with the Crying Woman 03:31 - Follow Yasuhira's Trail 04:30 - Clear Out the Mongols 06:15 - Speak with the Prisoners 06:46 - Search the Watchtower 07:43 - Follow the Ashes to the White-Leafed Trees 08:36 - Climb the Plum Blossom Shrine 09:46 - Honor the Shrine 10:17 - Approach the Plum Blossom Tree 11:23 - Explore the Grove 11:58 - Rescue The Mongol's Hostage 13:44 - Speak With the Hostage 14:15 - Travel to Shigenori's Rest 15:34 - Dispose of the Mongol's in Shigenori's Rest 16:48 - The Heavenly Strike 18:06 - Yasuhira Koga Boss Fight 19:14 - Burying a Warrior For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

A Reckoning in Blood - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission A New Horizon in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to find the fort Ryuzo is camped out in, escape the Khan's captivity, and bury a true warrior. 00:00 - Intro 00:09 - Cutscene: Shimura's Army 01:27 - Cutscene: Yuna's Departure 03:08 - Surveying Fort Koyasan 03:32 - Cutscene: Unexpected Help 04:13 - Taka's Diversion 04:57 - Fighting to the Keep 07:36 - Cutscene: Continued Betrayal 08:17 - Cutscene: Khan's Choice 12:19 - Breaking Free 13:01 - Revenge for a Friend 14:10 - Cutscene: Not Leaving Him 16:16 - Avenging the Dead 18:41 - Cutscene: A Proper Burial For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES

