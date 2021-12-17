The Tale of Lady Masako - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission The Fate of Tsushima in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to ride into battle with Yuna and Lord Shimura, retake Castle Shimura, and discuss the next steps with Jin's uncle. 00:00 - Intro 00:02 - Cutscene: The Shogun's Reinforcements 00:51 - Meditation Before Battle 01:48 - Cutscene: Meeting With Yuna 03:11 - Sensei Ishikawa's Wisdom 03:53 - Lady Masoko's Wisdom 04:29 - Cutscene: Lord Oga 04:51 - Riding With Lord Oga 06:10 - Cutscene: Moments Before Battle With Lord Shimura 07:31 - Cutscene: Meanwhile, At Castle Shimura 07:55 - Riding to War 08:31 - Assault on the Gates 10:47 - Reclaiming the Gates 12:04 - Pushing Further into the Castle 14:41 - Cutscene: Seeing What Jin Sakai Has Become 15:47 - Dealing with the Flaming Arrows 16:43 - Raining Fire Once More 18:42 - Back on the Front Lines 19:44 - To the Bridge 20:58 - Cutscene: Devastation on the Bridge 22:39 - Cutscene: Heavy is the Head For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO