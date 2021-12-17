ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Eagle's Cry - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

By Best Games
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission A Lost Friend in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

The Blessing of Death - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission the Blessing of Death in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to fight through the Eagle's visions, defeat the Mongols on Sanjo Gorge, and duel the Eagle on the beaches of Iki Island. 00:00 - Intro 00:13 - Cutscene: Lord Sakai Returns 02:05 - Joining Tenzo's Scouts 03:52 - The Eagle's Arrival 04:07 - A Fight in a Dream 05:21 - Cutscene: Outwitted by the Eagle 05:44 - Riding to the Gorge 06:32 - Defeating the Mongols at Senjo Gorge 08:40 - Hunting the Eagle 13:43 - Splitting Up 14:08 - Cutscene: The Place My Father Died 15:04 - The Eagle Boss Fight 16:53 - Cutscene: The Judgement of Jin's Ancestors 20:08 - The Eagle Boss Fight (Continued) 21:17 - Cutscene: the Eagle Defeated 22:04 - Cutscene: Letting Go of the Past 23:18 - A Final Haiku 24:43 - Epilogue: Last Words For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

Ghosts From the Past - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission A New Horizon in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to find the Sakai clan armor, pay respects to Jin's father, reunite with Yuriko, and obtain the blowgun. 00:00 - Intro 00:10 - Cutscene: A House of Ghosts 01:31 - Following Yuriko 02:59 - Paying Respects to Lord Sakai 03:35 - A Haiku of Legacy 05:01 - Back to the Estate 05:50 - Cutscene: Lord Sakai's Armor 07:46 - Standing off Against Ronin 09:01 - Yuriko's Poisons 11:03 - Procuring the Reeds 14:37 - Returning to Yuriko 14:51 - Cutscene: Yuriko's Grief 15:37 - Riding to the Gardens 17:43 - Poisonous Flowers 18:57 - Poison Darts and the Blowgun 19:27 - Cutscene: More to Come from Yuriko For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Iki Island DLC - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Iki Island DLC. This walkthrough shows you how to travel to Iki Island, confront the Eagle, and reckon with Jin's past as the son of the Butcher of Iki. 00:00:00 - Intro 00:00:07 - Journey Into the Past 00:11:41 - A Lost Friend 00:17:24 - The Eagle's Cry 00:32:22 - A Raider's Return 00:43:12 - Jin From Yarikawa 00:58:48 - Lightning in the Storm 01:16:47 - Massacre at Kidafure Village 01:37:27 - The Blessing of Death 02:02:13 - Epilogue For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Iron Hook - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission The Iron Hook in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to help Ryuzo and his group of straw hat Ronin by using Taka's grappling hook to free the Mongol captives. 00:00 - Intro 00:11 - Cutscene: Discussions of a Ghost 00:41 - Off to See Taka 01:40 - Cutscene: The Iron Hook 03:21 - Riding with Ryuzo 05:48 - Cutscene: What's Left of the Straw Hat Ronin 06:23 - On the Road Once More 08:12 - Scaling the Walls 09:44 - Freeing the Straw Hats 12:17 - Finishing the Mongols 15:00 - Signal to Ryuzo 15:25 - The Mongol Clean-up Crew 16:35 - Well-Fed Captives For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagle#Ghost Of Tsushima#Gameplay#Mongols
IGN

Journey into the Past - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission Journey into the Past in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to interrogate the Mongols about the Eagle, sail to Iki Island, and wash up on the shores. 00:00 - Intro 00:04 - Investigate the Settlement 00:49 - Investivage the Mongol Yurt 01:23 - Cutscene: The Eagle's Call 01:49 - Fight the Mongols 04:17 - Cutscene: The Eagle of Iki Island 06:43 - To the Sea 08:31 - Cutscene: An Unexpected Swim 09:37 - Iki Island For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

A Raider's Return - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission A Raider's Return in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to meet up with Tenzo, defeat some unsuspecting Mongols, and climb to Fune's Refuge. 00:00 - Intro 00:07 - Cutscene: Tenzo's Bodies 01:24 - Riding With Tenzo 02:14 - Ambushing the Mongol's 03:20 - Cutscene: The Blocked Passage 03:49 - Going Around Back 04:31 - Iki's White Beaches 06:40 - Fune's Refuge 08:32 - Cutscene: Nothing To Lose For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Legend of Tadayori - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

One of the three Mythic Tales for Jin to find during Act 1 of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, this walkthrough shows you how to follow the violet flowers, defeat Kaede, and obtain Tadayori's Armor. 00:00 - Intro 00:08 - Cutscene: The Tale of Tadayori 01:56 - Searching for Violet Flowers 02:31 - Fast Travel to Arrow Peak Shrine 02:57 - Follow the Violet Flowers 05:01 - Search the Shrine 05:26 - Climb Down the Mountain 05:43 - Travel to the Next Mountain 06:55 - Crawl into Tadayori's Rest 08:02 - Investigate the Cemetary 08:45 - Duel at Tadayori's Rest 09:15 - Kaede Boss Fight 11:30 - Fast Travel to the Tangled Crossroads 11:41 - Travel to the Cliffs Overlooking Azamo Bay 12:29 - Fight the Mongols 13:44 - Rescue the Musician 14:44 - Obtain Tadayori's Armor 15:04 - Defend the Musician From the Mongols 17:23 - Speak with the Musician For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
mp1st.com

Evil West Gameplay Debuts, and It’s Action-Packed

During The Game Awards pre-show, Focus Entertainment showcased our first gameplay look at Flying Wild Hog’s (Shadow Warrior) “Evil West,” and it looks like an action-packed affair. Check out the new Evil West gameplay debut footage below. Evil West delivers a thunder-packed uppercut of adrenaline, featuring fast-paced,...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
IGN

Massacre at Kidafure Village - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission Massacre at Kidafune Village in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to fight back against the Mongols at Kidafune Village and confront Jin's past with Tenzo. 00:00 - Intro 00:17 - Cutscene: Drawing the Eagle Away From the Village 01:50 - Kidafure Village 02:35 - Surveying the Battlefield 03:56 - Cutscene: The Semantics of the Massacre 05:26 - Riding to Battle 06:13 - Kidafure Fields 08:30 - Riding to the Next Fight 09:02 - A Flaming Ambush 10:58 - On Horseback Once More 11:34 - The Ghost of Iki Island 13:44 - Rescuing the Captives 14:29 - Another Push Against the Mongols 16:26 - Mongol Reinforcements 18:06 - Cutscene: The Butcher of Iki For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Tale of Lady Masako - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission The Tale of Lady Masako in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to recruit Lady Masako to Jin's side in the fight against the Mongols. 00:00 - Intro 00:14 - Investigate the Estate 00:59 - Defeat the Intruders 02:04 - Search the Stables 02:16 - Follow the Tracks 03:07 - Cutscene: Lady Masako 05:08 - Ride with Lady Masako 06:03 - Honoring the Dead 08:03 - Entering the Golden Temple 09:00 - Speak with the Monk, Sogen 10:19 - Acquire the Samurai Clan Armor 11:24 - Reuniting with Lady Masako 12:32 - Spying on Sogen 15:28 - Sogen's Hideout 15:51 - Kill the Assassins 17:22 - Searching the Inn 17:32 - Cutscene: Confronting a Murderer 19:33 - Cutscene: Masako's List For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

The Curse of Uchitsune - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

One of the three Mythic tales for Jin to find during Act 1 of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, this walkthrough shows you how to follow the blue flowers, defeat the Tengu Demon, and obtain the longbow. 00:00 - Intro 00:06 - Cutsene: The Tale of Uchitsune 02:22 - Searching for Blue Flowers 03:32 - Hyoshi Coast Cave 04:27 - Cutscene: A Deadly Warning 04:39 - Back on the Hunt for Blue Flowers 07:11 - Hyoshi Coast Cliffs 09:53 - The Blue Island 10:24 - Investigating the Island 10:45 - Cutscene: Another Warning 11:19 - Travel to the Jade Hills Survivor Camp 11:43 - A Mountain Covered in Flowers 12:53 - Duel of Demons 13:33 - Tengu Demon Boss Fight 15:26 - The Cursed Bow For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

The Tale of Ryuzo - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission The Tale of Ryuzo in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to help Ryuzo and his group of straw hat Ronin by retaking the docks. 00:00 - Intro 00:09 - Cutscene: Making a Plan 00:48 - Following Ryuzo 01:18 - The Watchtower 03:02 - Battle With the Strawhats 05:37 - Cutscene: Making a New Plan 06:40 - Surveying the Docks 07:56 - The Attack on the Docks 08:53 - To the Sea 09:22 - Searching the Ship for Food 10:02 - Fight on the Boat 12:04 - Splitting up From Ryuzo 12:49 - The Bare Necessities 14:36 - Mongol War Plans 15:21 - Saving Ryuzo 15:36 - Returning Home Empty-handed For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

The Legacy of Kazumasa Sakai - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Mythic Tale mission The Legacy of Kazumasa Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how hear the story of Jin's father, sneak back into the village to hear the rest of the tale, locate the Sakai Horse armor, and save the village from the Mongol threat. 00:00 - Intro 00:15 - Cutscene: The Tale of Kazumasa Sakai 02:58 - Sneaking Back to Hear the Story 03:43 - Cutscene: The Rest of the Story 05:28 - Beginning the Search 06:32 - Navigating the Ship Graveyard 09:59 - Staying Above the Crashing Waves 10:55 - Reclaiming the Sakai Horse Armor 11:38 - A Valiant Steed 12:01 - Saving the Village from Mongols 14:09 - Thankful Villagers For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

The Ghost of Yarikawa - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission A New Horizon in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to defend the city of Yarikawa from the Mongol invaders by defeating General Temuge and driving them out of the keep with Yuna and Taka, ultimately recruiting the warriors of the city to lord Shimura's cause. 00:00 - Intro 00:07 - Cutscene: Preparing Taka For What's to Come 00:45 - Meeting With Yuna 02:03 - Cutscene: The Calm Before the Storm 04:55 - The Seige on Yarikawa 07:00 - The Second Gate 08:59 - Cutscene: Seige Weapons 09:34 - Taking Care of the Trebuchets 11:57 - Cutscene: Through Broken Walls 12:11 - Pushing Back to the Keep 13:59 - The Mongol General Temuge 14:39 - General Temuge Boss Fight 15:41 - Cutscene: The Ghost of Tsushima 15:55 - Becoming the Ghost 17:20 - Cutscene: Not Soldiers; Warriors 19:16 - Cutscene: Meanwhile, at Castle Shimura For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Fate of Tsushima - Ghost of Tsushima Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission The Fate of Tsushima in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to ride into battle with Yuna and Lord Shimura, retake Castle Shimura, and discuss the next steps with Jin's uncle. 00:00 - Intro 00:02 - Cutscene: The Shogun's Reinforcements 00:51 - Meditation Before Battle 01:48 - Cutscene: Meeting With Yuna 03:11 - Sensei Ishikawa's Wisdom 03:53 - Lady Masoko's Wisdom 04:29 - Cutscene: Lord Oga 04:51 - Riding With Lord Oga 06:10 - Cutscene: Moments Before Battle With Lord Shimura 07:31 - Cutscene: Meanwhile, At Castle Shimura 07:55 - Riding to War 08:31 - Assault on the Gates 10:47 - Reclaiming the Gates 12:04 - Pushing Further into the Castle 14:41 - Cutscene: Seeing What Jin Sakai Has Become 15:47 - Dealing with the Flaming Arrows 16:43 - Raining Fire Once More 18:42 - Back on the Front Lines 19:44 - To the Bridge 20:58 - Cutscene: Devastation on the Bridge 22:39 - Cutscene: Heavy is the Head For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

The Legend of Black Hand Riku - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Mythic Tale mission The Legend of Black Hand Riku in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to rescue Minato, find the glowing water, explore the mysterious cave, duel Black Hand Riku, and collect the Sarugami Armor. 00:00 - Intro 00:14 - Cutscene: The Tale of Black Hand Riku 04:03 - Searching for Minato 04:53 - Rescuing Minato 06:54 - Searching for the Glowing Water 07:20 - Climbing Down the Thunderhead Cliffs 08:08 - Following the Glowing Water 09:30 - The Mysterious Cave 10:02 - Exploring the Cave 14:49 - Duel in the Pit of Darkness 15:44 - Black Hand Riku Boss Fight 17:20 - The Sarugami Armor 18:22 - A Pirate's Betrayal For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

Prologue (2/2) - Ghost of Tsushima Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the second half of the prologue in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to fight your way to the seemingly unstoppable force that is Khotun Khan and reunite with Yuna following Jin's defeat. 00:00 - Intro 00:26 - Defeating the Mongol 01:24 - Fighting to the Stables 03:51 - The Samurai Horses 04:43 - Castle Kaneda 09:28 - Standoff on the Bridge 11:30 - An Unwinnable Battle 12:36 - The End of Lord Sakai 16:23 - Cutscene: The Wind Behind Jin's Back 17:25 - Follow the Wind 18:11 - Reunited with Yuna 20:04 - Calling a Samurai Horse 21:37 - Ghost of Tsushima Title Card For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
TheSixthAxis

Ghost of Tsushima patch 2.14 addresses Legends issues, notes here

Ghost of Tsushima update 2.14 on PS4, or 2.014.000 on PS5, is going to be released soon, and it is going to address some issues with the Legends content. These fixes include certain abilities not triggering, players getting stuck in stunlocks, weapons not appearing, and adding descriptions for the weekly Nightmare modifiers. The list is not that long but should improve the experience of Legends for players.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy