Video Games

All Armor Sets - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Guide

By Best Games
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video shows you all of the collectible armor sets in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. Many can be acquired by simply playing through...

www.ign.com

Related
GamesRadar+

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut gets a new update for a slate of bug fixes

A brand new Ghost of Tsushima update is here to fix bugs and glitches throughout the Director's Cut version of the game. Earlier this week on December 13, Sucker Punch announced that a Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut update would be made available over the coming few days. This update is now live as of December 16, and is primarily aimed at fixing a slew of bugs and glitches throughout both the base game, and the online Legends mode.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Tale of Lady Masako - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission The Tale of Lady Masako in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to recruit Lady Masako to Jin's side in the fight against the Mongols. 00:00 - Intro 00:14 - Investigate the Estate 00:59 - Defeat the Intruders 02:04 - Search the Stables 02:16 - Follow the Tracks 03:07 - Cutscene: Lady Masako 05:08 - Ride with Lady Masako 06:03 - Honoring the Dead 08:03 - Entering the Golden Temple 09:00 - Speak with the Monk, Sogen 10:19 - Acquire the Samurai Clan Armor 11:24 - Reuniting with Lady Masako 12:32 - Spying on Sogen 15:28 - Sogen's Hideout 15:51 - Kill the Assassins 17:22 - Searching the Inn 17:32 - Cutscene: Confronting a Murderer 19:33 - Cutscene: Masako's List For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
Twinfinite

Halo Infinite Mjolnir Armor Lockers: How to Find All 34 Armor Locker Locations & All Multiplayer Cosmetic Rewards

On your adventure across Zeta Halo, you’re likely going to come across some of the Halo Infinite Mjolnir Armor Lockers. These are one of the various different collectibles that you’ll need to find if you want to 100% the campaign. The good news is that there’s only 34, and they’re relatively easy to track down. Even better news? Opening one nets you a cosmetic item to use in the game’s multiplayer, which is a neat little incentive to search far and wide for these UNSC-branded goody bags.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Tale of Ryuzo - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission The Tale of Ryuzo in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to help Ryuzo and his group of straw hat Ronin by retaking the docks. 00:00 - Intro 00:09 - Cutscene: Making a Plan 00:48 - Following Ryuzo 01:18 - The Watchtower 03:02 - Battle With the Strawhats 05:37 - Cutscene: Making a New Plan 06:40 - Surveying the Docks 07:56 - The Attack on the Docks 08:53 - To the Sea 09:22 - Searching the Ship for Food 10:02 - Fight on the Boat 12:04 - Splitting up From Ryuzo 12:49 - The Bare Necessities 14:36 - Mongol War Plans 15:21 - Saving Ryuzo 15:36 - Returning Home Empty-handed For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

The Curse of Uchitsune - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

One of the three Mythic tales for Jin to find during Act 1 of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, this walkthrough shows you how to follow the blue flowers, defeat the Tengu Demon, and obtain the longbow. 00:00 - Intro 00:06 - Cutsene: The Tale of Uchitsune 02:22 - Searching for Blue Flowers 03:32 - Hyoshi Coast Cave 04:27 - Cutscene: A Deadly Warning 04:39 - Back on the Hunt for Blue Flowers 07:11 - Hyoshi Coast Cliffs 09:53 - The Blue Island 10:24 - Investigating the Island 10:45 - Cutscene: Another Warning 11:19 - Travel to the Jade Hills Survivor Camp 11:43 - A Mountain Covered in Flowers 12:53 - Duel of Demons 13:33 - Tengu Demon Boss Fight 15:26 - The Cursed Bow For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
TheSixthAxis

Ghost of Tsushima patch 2.14 addresses Legends issues, notes here

Ghost of Tsushima update 2.14 on PS4, or 2.014.000 on PS5, is going to be released soon, and it is going to address some issues with the Legends content. These fixes include certain abilities not triggering, players getting stuck in stunlocks, weapons not appearing, and adding descriptions for the weekly Nightmare modifiers. The list is not that long but should improve the experience of Legends for players.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Shadow of the Samurai - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission Shadow of the Samurai in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to storm the gates of Castle Kaneda, duel the Straw Hat Ronin, and rescue Lord Shimura. 00:00 - Intro 00:06 - Cutscene: Another Meeting with Yuna 00:35 - Cutscene: Meanwhile in Castle Kaneda 01:57 - Preparing for the Seige 03:32 - Making a Plan 04:43 - Scaling Castle Kaneda's Walls 05:28 - The First Gates 07:19 - Regrouping and Assigning Roles 07:35 - Lady Masako and the Upper Courtyard 09:57 - Yuna and the Bridge 12:57 - Past the Bridge 16:31 - Cutscene: Return of the Ronin 17:50 - Ryuzo Boss Fight 18:55 - Cutscene: A Friend's Betrayal 19:37 - Pushing to the Castle 23:44 - Cutscene: Lord Shimura 24:39 - Retaking Castle Kaneda 26:34 - Cutscene: A Rescued Lord 27:13 - Cutscene: In the North For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Fate of Tsushima - Ghost of Tsushima Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission The Fate of Tsushima in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to ride into battle with Yuna and Lord Shimura, retake Castle Shimura, and discuss the next steps with Jin's uncle. 00:00 - Intro 00:02 - Cutscene: The Shogun's Reinforcements 00:51 - Meditation Before Battle 01:48 - Cutscene: Meeting With Yuna 03:11 - Sensei Ishikawa's Wisdom 03:53 - Lady Masoko's Wisdom 04:29 - Cutscene: Lord Oga 04:51 - Riding With Lord Oga 06:10 - Cutscene: Moments Before Battle With Lord Shimura 07:31 - Cutscene: Meanwhile, At Castle Shimura 07:55 - Riding to War 08:31 - Assault on the Gates 10:47 - Reclaiming the Gates 12:04 - Pushing Further into the Castle 14:41 - Cutscene: Seeing What Jin Sakai Has Become 15:47 - Dealing with the Flaming Arrows 16:43 - Raining Fire Once More 18:42 - Back on the Front Lines 19:44 - To the Bridge 20:58 - Cutscene: Devastation on the Bridge 22:39 - Cutscene: Heavy is the Head For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
twistedvoxel.com

Ghost of Tsushima Update 2.14 Brings Further Fixes To Legends

Sucker Punch has continued to update Ghost of Tsushima bringing some fixes to the Legends mode while sneaking in new content as well. The Ghost of Tsushima update that has been released today is mostly aimed at resolving some of the issues that were clarified earlier this week by Sucker Punch. In a tweet, the developers mentioned that an update is due out soon that will resolve issues with the Legends mode.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Legacy of Kazumasa Sakai - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Mythic Tale mission The Legacy of Kazumasa Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how hear the story of Jin's father, sneak back into the village to hear the rest of the tale, locate the Sakai Horse armor, and save the village from the Mongol threat. 00:00 - Intro 00:15 - Cutscene: The Tale of Kazumasa Sakai 02:58 - Sneaking Back to Hear the Story 03:43 - Cutscene: The Rest of the Story 05:28 - Beginning the Search 06:32 - Navigating the Ship Graveyard 09:59 - Staying Above the Crashing Waves 10:55 - Reclaiming the Sakai Horse Armor 11:38 - A Valiant Steed 12:01 - Saving the Village from Mongols 14:09 - Thankful Villagers For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

The Lightning in the Storm - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission The Lightning in the Storm in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to retake Fort Sakai from the Mongols and win the Khunbish boss fight duel. 00:00 - Intro 00:09 - Cutscene: The Plan to Retake Fort Sakai 03:54 - Retaking Fort Sakai 04:40 - Freeing the Prisoners 05:31 - Pushing Forward 10:37 - One Final Push to the Keep 13:12 - The Duel for Fort Sakai 14:20 - Khunbish Boss Fight 16:00 - Driving the Mongols Out 17:06 - Cutscene: Finishing Khunbish For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Journey into the Past - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission Journey into the Past in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to interrogate the Mongols about the Eagle, sail to Iki Island, and wash up on the shores. 00:00 - Intro 00:04 - Investigate the Settlement 00:49 - Investivage the Mongol Yurt 01:23 - Cutscene: The Eagle's Call 01:49 - Fight the Mongols 04:17 - Cutscene: The Eagle of Iki Island 06:43 - To the Sea 08:31 - Cutscene: An Unexpected Swim 09:37 - Iki Island For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Legend of Black Hand Riku - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Mythic Tale mission The Legend of Black Hand Riku in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to rescue Minato, find the glowing water, explore the mysterious cave, duel Black Hand Riku, and collect the Sarugami Armor. 00:00 - Intro 00:14 - Cutscene: The Tale of Black Hand Riku 04:03 - Searching for Minato 04:53 - Rescuing Minato 06:54 - Searching for the Glowing Water 07:20 - Climbing Down the Thunderhead Cliffs 08:08 - Following the Glowing Water 09:30 - The Mysterious Cave 10:02 - Exploring the Cave 14:49 - Duel in the Pit of Darkness 15:44 - Black Hand Riku Boss Fight 17:20 - The Sarugami Armor 18:22 - A Pirate's Betrayal For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
COMICS
IGN

Iki Island DLC - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Iki Island DLC. This walkthrough shows you how to travel to Iki Island, confront the Eagle, and reckon with Jin's past as the son of the Butcher of Iki. 00:00:00 - Intro 00:00:07 - Journey Into the Past 00:11:41 - A Lost Friend 00:17:24 - The Eagle's Cry 00:32:22 - A Raider's Return 00:43:12 - Jin From Yarikawa 00:58:48 - Lightning in the Storm 01:16:47 - Massacre at Kidafure Village 01:37:27 - The Blessing of Death 02:02:13 - Epilogue For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Massacre at Kidafure Village - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the Takes of Iki mission Massacre at Kidafune Village in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to fight back against the Mongols at Kidafune Village and confront Jin's past with Tenzo. 00:00 - Intro 00:17 - Cutscene: Drawing the Eagle Away From the Village 01:50 - Kidafure Village 02:35 - Surveying the Battlefield 03:56 - Cutscene: The Semantics of the Massacre 05:26 - Riding to Battle 06:13 - Kidafure Fields 08:30 - Riding to the Next Fight 09:02 - A Flaming Ambush 10:58 - On Horseback Once More 11:34 - The Ghost of Iki Island 13:44 - Rescuing the Captives 14:29 - Another Push Against the Mongols 16:26 - Mongol Reinforcements 18:06 - Cutscene: The Butcher of Iki For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

A Message in Fire - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission A New Horizon in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to find Goro to make him honor his debt, storm Fort Mitodake with Lord Shimura, and successfully allow Goro to pass through the Mongol blockade to get to the mainland. 00:00 - Intro 00:07 - Following the Ronin 00:47 - Cutscene: A Meeting With Lady Sanjo 01:28 - Finding Goro 02:24 - Goro's Debt 04:02 - Lord Shimura's Camp 04:11 - Cutscene: Getting Goro to the Mainland 05:04 - Riding with Shimura 06:28 - Cutscene: The Plan 07:12 - To the Fortress 08:39 - A Frontal Assault 11:43 - Into the Fire 14:28 - Cutscene: A Flaming Plan 15:09 - Raining Fire 16:45 - Cutscene: Father and Son For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Warrior's Code - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission The Warrior's Code in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to use Jin's Focused Hearing while he begins to question the values he was raised on. 00:00 - Intro 00:14 - Meeting up with Yuna 00:49 - The Ride to the Mongol Camp 02:28 - Scouting out the Camp 04:04 - Approaching at Nightfall 04:57 - Cutscene: A Knife in the Back 05:48 - Flashback: Pursuing the Wounded Bear 09:25 - Learning How to Listen 12:40 - Freeing the Prisoner 13:03 - Fleeing the Camp 14:00 - Cutscene: A Conversation With Yuna and the Prisoner 15:27 - Cutscene: Castle Kaneda For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES

