Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is Back, Along With His Foes

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Spider-Man movie is set to crush the competition at the...

Vulture

Spider Man: No Way Home

It’s Been a Big Week for Daredevil FansThe MCU is pulling from its old Netflix universe left (Hawkeye) and right (Spider-man: No Way Home). Why Spider-Man: No Way Home Shattered Box-Office RecordsThe Spidey sequel webbed its way to the third-biggest box-office opening ever at a time when many counted out the movie theater for good.
CBS San Francisco

Spider-Man Snaps Moribund Movie Theater Business Back to Life

ALAMEDA (KPIX) — The movie theater industry needed a hero in the pandemic and it appears it has found one in the latest Spider-Man film, “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Industry experts projected the movie will surpass $150 million in ticket sales, which would be a pandemic opening-weekend record. “It is my second time watching the same movie, two days in a row. It’s really good,” said 12-year-old Zavin Price. “I give it, like, a 10 out of 10,” said Bezhan Niazi. For some, it was their first time in a theater during the pandemic. “No concerns at all. It’s good to be back,” said moviegoer Travis Frisch. “We’ve been vaccinated, boosted, tested recently. We’re not as concerned because we have been doing everything we can to stay safe,” said Angela Davis. Some theater owners worry the Omicron variant would hurt box office returns. “We’re seeing some sellout crowds. It’s been consistent all day today,” said Kyle Conner, who owns Alameda Theatre and Cineplex. “Very encouraging to see some activity like we’re seeing right now.” The National Association of Theatre Owners reported this year movie theaters are at about 40 percent of the business they recorded in 2019.
TechSpot

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie trailer introduces familiar friends and foes

What just happened? The 8th annual Game Awards was held last night in Los Angeles, where It Takes Two took home the coveted Game of the Year award. While the show is largely about the nominees and winners, many also tune in for the trailers. Among the highlights at this year’s show was the premiere of the official trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie.
okcfox.com

Spider-Man and nostalgia drawing Oklahomans back to cinema

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Spider-Man is swinging into Oklahoma theaters and shattering records. Despite the ongoing pandemic, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is the third highest grossing Thursday release after :Avengers: Endgame" and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens". "I don't mean to sound all emotional or whatever, but it was...
IGN

Spider-Man Face-Off: Who Is Your Favorite Version of Spider-Man?

In celebration of the theatrical release of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the return of some of Spidey's most iconic villains from throughout the years, we thought it would be the perfect time to look back at some of our favorite web-slingers from Spider-Man's long history in comics, television, games, and film. However, we thought it would be even better if YOU helped us decide who the best version of Spider-Man of all time is.
GamesRadar+

Spider-Man producer seemingly walks back Tom Holland trilogy comments

Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal has seemingly walked back previous comments about a new trilogy starring Tom Holland. In November, Pascal revealed plans for another three films with Holland's Peter Parker: "We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn't part of… we're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies." But Sony insiders indicated there are no official plans for a further three films, and Holland has not confirmed the news.
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Nets $27.8M Wednesday And Soars Above ‘Sing 2’, ‘Matrix’ & ‘King’s Man’ Openings

Three big event movies — Illumination/Universal’s Sing 2, Warner Bros’ The Matrix Resurrections and 20th Century Studios’ The King’s Man– were no match for Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which continued to dominate Wednesday with an amazing $27.8 million gross at the domestic box office. The Jon Watts-directed MCU title has a running U.S.-Canadian total of $356.5M over six days, which is the third best for that range after Avengers: Endgame ($452.3M) and Star Wars: Force Awakens ($363.4M). As of now, No Way Home is pacing behind Force Awakens by 2%. For the most part, low Wednesday openings before Christmas are par for the course, especially...
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Brings Back Marvel Netflix Hero

Buddy we're talking SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home below so be warned! It's been a long time coming folks, but the moment that many have waited for is here, with Spider-Man: No Way Home now playing in theaters, the MCU just got a little bigger in one specific New York neighborhood. As rumored for quite a long time, and even denied by the man himself, the latest Spider-Man movie officially brings back a fan-favorite hero from the Marvel Netflix TV shows, putting Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock on the big screen. Daredevil is officially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe now.
IndieWire

It’s a Resurrection: ‘Matrix’ Will Add to the Box Office Boom ‘Spider-Man’ Began

After four days of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony), December domestic grosses have unexpectedly done only 4 percent less than the same first 20 days in 2019. And to put the huge increase in comparison, before this weekend the total gross stood at less than half. Of course, the good news is a result of the just-under-$300-million total for the latest Marvel sequel. The early result of “No Way Home” alone is 63 percent of the month’s take so far. All of a sudden, this Christmas looks like it could be closer to normal than anyone expected. Our December preview suggested...
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to Steamroll ‘Matrix Resurrections,’ ‘Sing 2’ in Holiday Box Office Pileup

As the saying goes, hindsight is 20/20. But pandemic or not, it seems ambitious to have seven new movies scheduled to open nationwide in the wake of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” That’s right, seven new films — “The Matrix Resurrections” (Warner Bros.), “Sing 2” (Universal), “The King’s Man” (Disney and 20th Century), “The Tender Bar” (Amazon Studios), “A Journal for Jordan” (Sony), “American Underdog” (Lionsgate) and “Licorice Pizza” (MGM) — will make their way to North American theaters around Christmas Day and attempt to lure audiences away from the box office behemoth that is “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Cue the voice on...
ComicBook

Back Issues: Spider-Man's Deadliest Foes Form the Sinister Six

Sinister supervillains from across the Multiverse unite to squash Spider-Man when the wall-crawler's greatest enemies team up in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Framed for murder after Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) exposes his secret identity in Far From Home, an unmasked Peter Parker (Tom Holland) turns to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make everyone forget he's Spider-Man. Peter's Avengers ally casts a dangerous spell, unwittingly unleashing the Multiverse and a gang of the most powerful super-criminals Spider-Man has ever faced: the Green Goblin (Spider-Man's Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Spider-Man 2's Alfred Molina), Sandman (Spider-Man 3's Thomas Haden Church), the Lizard (The Amazing Spider-Man's Rhys Ifans), and Electro (The Amazing Spider-Man 2's Jamie Foxx).
Variety

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Kicks Off Busy Holiday by Crossing $800 Million Globally

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the grand finale in Marvel’s web-slinging superhero trilogy, has crossed another major box office milestone, surpassing $800 million globally. After only 10 days on the big screen, the latest Tom Holland-led Spidey adventure has become the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year with $813.9 million worldwide. On Wednesday, it passed MGM’s James Bond sequel “No Time to Die,” which grossed $774 million globally. To date, only two local Chinese movies — “The Battle at Lake Changjin” ($902 million) and “Hi, Mom” ($882 million) — have generated more than “No Way Home” at the global box office, but Sony...
uticaphoenix.net

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ brings back a beloved character fans

Tom Holland as Peter Parker in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man meets a few new faces in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”Sony Pictures. Warning: There are massive spoilers ahead for “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”. An unexpected actor shows up briefly at the film’s start...
theyoungfolks.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ spoiler review: Maybe the real multiversal threats were the friends we made along the way

Warning: This review contains spoilers for Spider-man: No Way Home. You have been warned. Spider–Man: No Way Home is finally here. After the entirety of COVID and then some, one of the most awaited films in recent memory just hit the big screen, and for once, it delivered on every promise that fans dug up one rumor or leak after another.
ComicBook

Tom Holland Speaks Out on His Future Spider-Man Trilogy

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland spoke out on his future Spidey trilogy this week. In an interview with USA Today, the Marvel actor just sounded thankful he already had his vacation. Apparently, he's going to be a busy man in the next few months. Uncharted hits theaters next year, he just signed on for a Fred Astaire biopic, and the Spider-Man actor still has another unscheduled appearance in the MCU before Sony and Marvel make their new deal permanent. All of that will have to wait until the entire world sees No Way Home though. And from the sound of things, it's going to be just a massive opening for Holland's latest MCU entry. Check out what he had to say about when he found out about the next trilogy.
