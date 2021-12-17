2021 Notebook: The COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccine rollout

A Swedish firm named Epicenter is currently promoting a microchip implant that aims to be a COVID-19 vaccine tracker. In addition, the said COVID-19 microchip implant costs as low as $100. Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker?. In a video posted by South China Morning Post, it showed a microchip...
The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
The first death of a child with Covid-19 in New Zealand has prompted calls for Māori children to be prioritised in the next stage of the vaccine rollout, as the country grapples with racial inequalities compounded by the pandemic. A Māori boy, under the age of 10 and who...
The Omicron variant currently accounts for 3 percent of coronavirus infections in the United States, which is up from 0.4 percent last week. The other 97 percent are caused by the Delta variant. Omicron has taken off in New York and New Jersey, where it now accounts for approximately 13...
WHO officials criticized blanket Covid vaccine booster programs as poor countries struggle to obtain initial immunization shots. The officials warned vaccine inequality could lead to the emergence of more mutant variants. The comments from the WHO come as health officials in the U.S. promote vaccine booster shots amid a surge...
One year ago, 10 Oklahomans rolled up their sleeves and received the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state. In one year, health care workers have given more than 5 million total vaccine doses across Oklahoma. An OU Health nurse, who received one of the first shots, said...
Dec 20 (Reuters) - The upcoming New Year's Eve will mark the second anniversary of the first reported COVID-19 case in Wuhan, China. Since then, more than 272 million cases of the disease have been reported worldwide and over 5 million people have died of COVID-19. To combat the health...
New York [US], December 10 (ANI): Amid the ongoing spread of Omicron variant around the world, a UN health agency panel on Thursday said that early laboratory data on the effectiveness of existing vaccines against the new COVID-19 variant is useful, but it is still unclear how effective these will be in treating severely sick patients.
New York [India], December 16 (ANI): Emphasising that following the emergence of the Omicron variant, India had immediately offered support including supplying made vaccines to the affected countries in Africa, India at the UN said that sustainable recovery from the pandemic should start with vaccines. "Following the emergence of the...
Speaking in the House of Commons this week, health and social care secretary Sajid Javid highlighted evidence that two doses of COVID-19 vaccine offer 'lower immunity against Omicron...when compared to the Delta variant'. As a result, two doses of vaccine are 'less effective at reducing transmission in the community' of...
The coronavirus pandemic has been a global catastrophe, affecting every man, woman and child for the past two years. Originally detected in Wuhan, China, the coronavirus has spread to every continent and continues to mutate, and 20 named variants to date have highlighted the virus’s efficiency at overcoming immune system defenses.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has set a new record for COVID-19 deaths as officials warn that the highly transmissible omicron variant could soon become the dominant strain. In recent weeks, South Korea has been grappling with soaring infections and deaths after it significantly relaxed restrictions in early November as part of efforts to return to pre-pandemic normalcy. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency says a record 109 people died in the last 24-hour period and the number of patients in serious or critical conditions hit a fresh high of 1,083. Authorities have also confirmed 12 more cases of the omicron variant, pushing the total to 246. The delta variant is currently accounting for most cases but that could change soon as omicron spreads.
Texas has recorded more COVID-19 deaths in 2021 than in the first year of the pandemic, even though vaccines have been available for all adults since March. The first case of COVID-19 in the United States was recorded in February 2020, and the pandemic was declared the following month. The current year began amid a winter surge of infections, which was followed by a rapid rise in vaccinations in the spring that later ebbed.
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s public health agency says preliminary data suggests that people with the omicron variant of the coronavirus are 50% to 70% less likely to be hospitalized than those with the delta strain. One researcher described the findings announced Thursday as “a small ray of sunlight among all the dark clouds.” The report from the U.K. Health Security Agency adds to emerging evidence that omicron produces milder illness than other variants. But scientists caution that any reductions in severity must be weighed against the fact that omicron spreads much faster than delta and is better at evading vaccines.
After nearly two years of the pandemic, the first wave of vaccines have performed magnificently but also showed their limitations. In the United States, 240 million people are fully vaccinated, and an enormous amount of suffering and death has been averted. But vaccine efficacy began to wane, the need for boosters arose, and a new coronavirus variant is upending everything all over again. Is this the new normal?
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister says he expects a surge in coronavirus cases around the New Year period, as the national disease control center says the country has now recorded its first death of someone with the new omicron variant. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said Thursday that Germany hasn’t seen a big, rapid wave of new infections sparked by the omicron variant that’s already hit European countries such as Britain. He said that this would change “around New Year and in the first week of January.” The national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, said that 3,198 COVID-19 cases in Germany were attributed to omicron as of Wednesday, a 25% increase compared with the previous day.
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador says vaccination against the coronavirus will be mandatory for most citizens. Only Ecuadorians with a medical condition that could be complicated by vaccination will be exempt from the new rule, according to the government. It said Thursday that those people must have documentation to prove it. The government said it was implementing the requirement because of an increase in coronavirus infections and the circulation of new variants such as omicron. Ecuador has enough vaccines to ″immunize the entire population,″ the government says. As of Tuesday, about 77% of 17.3 million people in Ecuador have been vaccinated. More than 920,000 people have received a booster shot.
At least 75 federal lawmakers held shares of Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, or Pfizer in 2020. Lawmakers' holding stock in these companies has prompted ethical concerns. Several other lawmakers traded shares of companies with a direct stake in the pandemic. Dozens of Republican and Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill have...
