Pharmaceuticals

2021 Notebook: The COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccine rollout

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

The year started with a lot of promise. The world had a vaccine. And even as the planet reached 2 million dead by the...

Reuters

Key moments of COVID-19 pandemic

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The upcoming New Year's Eve will mark the second anniversary of the first reported COVID-19 case in Wuhan, China. Since then, more than 272 million cases of the disease have been reported worldwide and over 5 million people have died of COVID-19. To combat the health...
WORLD
KEYT

S. Korea marks deadliest day of pandemic as omicron looms

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has set a new record for COVID-19 deaths as officials warn that the highly transmissible omicron variant could soon become the dominant strain. In recent weeks, South Korea has been grappling with soaring infections and deaths after it significantly relaxed restrictions in early November as part of efforts to return to pre-pandemic normalcy. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency says a record 109 people died in the last 24-hour period and the number of patients in serious or critical conditions hit a fresh high of 1,083. Authorities have also confirmed 12 more cases of the omicron variant, pushing the total to 246. The delta variant is currently accounting for most cases but that could change soon as omicron spreads.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Houston Chronicle

Despite vaccines, more Texans died of COVID-19 in 2021 than in first year of pandemic

Texas has recorded more COVID-19 deaths in 2021 than in the first year of the pandemic, even though vaccines have been available for all adults since March. The first case of COVID-19 in the United States was recorded in February 2020, and the pandemic was declared the following month. The current year began amid a winter surge of infections, which was followed by a rapid rise in vaccinations in the spring that later ebbed.
TEXAS STATE
KEYT

UK data suggests hospitalization is less likely with omicron

LONDON (AP) — Britain's public health agency says preliminary data suggests that people with the omicron variant of the coronavirus are 50% to 70% less likely to be hospitalized than those with the delta strain. One researcher described the findings announced Thursday as "a small ray of sunlight among all the dark clouds." The report from the U.K. Health Security Agency adds to emerging evidence that omicron produces milder illness than other variants. But scientists caution that any reductions in severity must be weighed against the fact that omicron spreads much faster than delta and is better at evading vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

A new generation of vaccines could turn covid-19 from a pandemic to just a problem

After nearly two years of the pandemic, the first wave of vaccines have performed magnificently but also showed their limitations. In the United States, 240 million people are fully vaccinated, and an enormous amount of suffering and death has been averted. But vaccine efficacy began to wane, the need for boosters arose, and a new coronavirus variant is upending everything all over again. Is this the new normal?
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEYT

German health minister expects virus surge around New Year's

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's health minister says he expects a surge in coronavirus cases around the New Year period, as the national disease control center says the country has now recorded its first death of someone with the new omicron variant. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said Thursday that Germany hasn't seen a big, rapid wave of new infections sparked by the omicron variant that's already hit European countries such as Britain. He said that this would change "around New Year and in the first week of January." The national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, said that 3,198 COVID-19 cases in Germany were attributed to omicron as of Wednesday, a 25% increase compared with the previous day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEYT

Ecuador: Coronavirus vaccination mandatory for most citizens

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador says vaccination against the coronavirus will be mandatory for most citizens. Only Ecuadorians with a medical condition that could be complicated by vaccination will be exempt from the new rule, according to the government. It said Thursday that those people must have documentation to prove it. The government said it was implementing the requirement because of an increase in coronavirus infections and the circulation of new variants such as omicron. Ecuador has enough vaccines to ″immunize the entire population,″ the government says. As of Tuesday, about 77% of 17.3 million people in Ecuador have been vaccinated. More than 920,000 people have received a booster shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Markets Insider

As the pandemic raged, at least 75 lawmakers bought and sold stock in companies that make COVID-19 vaccines, treatments, and tests

At least 75 federal lawmakers held shares of Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, or Pfizer in 2020. Lawmakers' holding stock in these companies has prompted ethical concerns. Several other lawmakers traded shares of companies with a direct stake in the pandemic. Dozens of Republican and Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill have...
CONGRESS & COURTS

