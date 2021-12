ELY— The Timberwolves struggled to find the basket here on Friday and it allowed Cherry to make the ride home celebrating a 58-31 victory. It was Ely’s lowest point total of the season so far, a testament to the undefeated Tigers’ stingy defense. The loss drops Ely’s season record to 3-2. “I thought we played well enough defensively but we just couldn’t do a whole lot offensively against them,” said Ely Head Coach Tom McDonald. “They are really athletic and we couldn’t get a whole lot going.”

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO