Lyell Immunopharma Receives IND Clearance for Phase I Trial of CAR T-Cell Therapy for ROR1-Expressing TNBC, NSCLC

By staff reporter
precisiononcologynews.com
 6 days ago

NEW YORK – Lyell Immunopharma said on Thursday that the US Food and Drug Administration has given it the go-ahead to begin a Phase I clinical trial to assess the activity of its investigational CAR T-cell therapy in ROR1-positive breast and lung cancer patients. The FDA's clearance of...

Related
precisiononcologynews.com

Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca Begin Phase III Trial of Enhertu in HER2-Mutant NSCLC

NEW YORK – Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca on Thursday said that the first patient with HER2-mutant advanced non-small cell lung cancer has received treatment in a Phase III trial comparing their antibody-drug conjugate trastuzumab deruxtecan (Enhertu) against an immunotherapy-chemotherapy combination in the first-line setting. The DESTINY-Lung04 trial is evaluating...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Black Patients Are Severely Under-Represented in Pivotal CAR T-Cell Clinical Trials

Pivotal trials that supported Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies had low proportions of Black patients enrolled, according to research presented at the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting. Lead author Samer Al Hadidi, MD, MSc, of the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute at the...
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Anti-BCMA CAR T-Cell Therapy CT103A Provides Rapid, Durable Responses

In a single-arm phase I/II study, infusion with CT103A, a novel fully human B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-targeted chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, led to rapid and durable responses in patients with heavily pretreated relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. These outcomes were seen even among patients with prior anti-BCMA CAR T-cell exposure, the authors reported in their presentation at the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exhibition.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

CAR T-Cell Therapy Recipients May Have Higher Unplanned Use of Healthcare Resources

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is a potentially life-saving option for patients with hematologic cancers, but it may lead to higher use of healthcare resource utilization after infusion, according to an analysis of real-world data presented at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting. Researchers examined hospitalizations and...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Breast Cancer#Tnbc#Cancer Cell#Ind#Lyl797#Epi R
targetedonc.com

CAR T-Cell Therapy Indications Grow Significantly in 2021

With the rapid advancement of CAR T, there is no doubt that many patients in the future will reap the benefits. (CAR) T-cell therapy has revolutionized the treatment of hematologic malignancies since the initial approval of antiCD19 CAR T for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in 2017.1 2021 proved an exceptionally busy year for approvals in CAR T therapeutics, with several ongoing trials showing that additional indications are not far behind.
CANCER
MedCity News

BMS joins off the shelf cancer therapy chase with Immatics’ T cell-engaging drug

The first cancer cell therapies were personalized treatments made by isolating and engineering a patient’s own T cells in the lab—a complex, cumbersome, and expensive process. A slew of companies are pursuing off-the-shelf biologic drugs that could be easier to produce and quicker to administer. Bristol Myers Squibb is adding a prospect to its pipeline with a deal for rights to an Immatics drug that’s approaching its first test in humans.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Novel CD19-Directed CAR T-Cell Therapy Shows Favorable Results in R/R DLBCL

Early study results indicate that YTB323 may be effective and safe for the treatment of patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. In adults with relapsed/refractory diffuse large b-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), YTB323, an investigational, autologous CD19-directed CAR-T cell therapy, showed a favorable safety profile and efficacy across multiple dose levels, according to findings from a phase 1 trial (NCT03960840) presented at the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition.
SCIENCE
The Press

Nektar Therapeutics Announces Phase 1b Data for Novel T Regulatory Cell Stimulator NKTR-358 (LY3471851) in Patients with Atopic Dermatitis

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) today announced that its partner Eli Lilly & Company presented preliminary results from a Lilly-sponsored Phase 1b proof-of-concept study of NKTR-358 (LY3471851*), a novel T regulatory (Treg) cell stimulator, in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis during its Investment Community Meeting.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
precisiononcologynews.com

CAR T-Cell Therapies Continue March Toward Earlier Lymphoma Treatment Lines, New ASH Data Show

NEW YORK – In recent years, autologous CD19-directed CAR T-cell therapy has cemented its position as third-line treatment for relapsed or refractory lymphoma patients with few other treatment options. Now, new data presented at the American Society of Hematology's annual meeting show that the one-time therapy could benefit patients when administered earlier as second-line treatment.
HEALTH
ajmc.com

Dr Andre Goy on Predictive Biomarker Use for CAR T-Cell Therapy Response in Patients With Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Andre Goy, MD, MS, chairman and executive director of the John Theurer Cancer Center, speaks on molecular features of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and how this explains differences in patient response for chemotherapy and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy. A majority of clinical prognostic features associated with poor response...
CANCER
MedPage Today

CAR T-Cell Therapy Makes Strong Case for Earlier Use in Lymphoma

ATLANTA -- Earlier use of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for relapsed B-cell lymphoma substantially improved outcomes as compared with standard treatment, two randomized trials showed. After 2 years of follow-up in the ZUMA-7 trial, patients treated with axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel, Yescarta) had a median event-free survival (EFS) of...
CANCER
ajmc.com

Use of CAR T-Cell Therapy in LBCL Could Come Earlier After ASH 2021

Some of the most anticipated presentations at the 63rd Annual American Society of Hematology (ASH) Meeting and Exposition involve phase 3 results for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy in second-line treatment. In 2017, FDA approved the first chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies, tisangenlecleucel (tisa-cel), sold as Kymriah, and...
CANCER
precisiononcologynews.com

Allarity Therapeutics Submits NDA for Dovitinib for Treating Certain Renal Cancer Patients

NEW YORK – Allarity Therapeutics on Wednesday submitted a new drug application (NDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration for dovitinib for third-line treatment of renal cell carcinoma patients who have been selected by Allarity's Dovitinib-DRP companion diagnostic. Allarity is seeking marketing approval for dovitinib alongside the companion...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
The Press

Lion TCR Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for its HBV-specific TCR T Cell Therapy for Hepatocellular Carcinoma

SINGAPORE and GUANGZHOU, China and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion TCR Pte Ltd today announced that it has received Fast Track Designation from United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for LioCyx-M004, autologous T-cells transfected with mRNA encoding Hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) specific TCR, for the treatment of HBV-related hepatocellular carcinoma (HBV-related HCC). This Fast Track Designation provides Lion TCR with an expedited path towards the regulatory approval for its leading investigational product, LioCyx-M004, which is being developed as a potential first-in-class drug for HBV-related HCC. This designation was granted based on that the efficacy of LioCyx-M004, as demonstrated by an improvement in the overall survival in patients with HBsAg-positive HCC relapsed or refractory to prior systemic treatment.
HEALTH
scienceworldreport.com

RegMedNet Explains How CAR-T Therapy Can Engineer Patients’ Immune Cells to Treat Their Cancers

New studies highlight CAR-T therapy's success in treating acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoma. 20 years ago, virtually all cancer treatments involved surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. But the past two decades have seen advances in targeted therapies like trastuzumab (Herceptin®) and imatinib (Gleevec®), which target cancer cells by homing in on molecular changes in these cells. Today, targeted therapies like these are now standard treatments for various cancers.
CANCER
onclive.com

FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Patritumab Deruxtecan for EGFR+ NSCLC

The FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy designation to patritumab deruxtecan for the treatment of patients with metastatic or locally advanced EGFR-mutated non–small cell lung cancer with disease progression on or after treatment with a third-generation TKI and platinum-based therapies. The FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy designation to...
CANCER
onclive.com

Adjuvant Therapy for EGFR Mutant Early-Stage NSCLC: ADAURA

Solange Peters, MD, PhD: Looking at early-stage non-small cell lung cancer, and after complete resection, we have established 15 years ago the rule for an adjuvant chemotherapy. Adjuvant chemotherapy in resected non-small cell lung cancer has a modest but significant overall survival benefit above observation or placebo. What I mean by that is, in unselected non-small cell lung cancer, like stage 2 or stage 3, an adjuvant chemotherapy with 4 cycles of chemotherapy is recommended. There’s a discussion still about the end 0 disease. There are 2 trials, the Canadian 1 and the American 1, showing that if no lymph nodes are affected by the disease, it’s about the tumor size. Chemotherapy and adjuvant chemotherapy might be recommended above 4 cm of the size of the tier—the size of the tumor. That’s the modest, but beneficial adjuvant chemotherapy to be given to all patients irrespective of molecular iterations and biomarker. That’s the standard of care of the recent decade. We have been exposed recently to 2 new standards of care. The first 1 is on the top of the chemotherapy, which is to add targeted therapy, osimertinib [Tagrisso]. This is an EGFR third generation TKI [tyrosine kinase inhibitor] that lasts up to 3 years in this patient with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer. This has shown, per trial design, the benefits, according to the seventh TNM classification in stage 2 and in stage 3a in progression-free survival. We still don’t have the OS [overall survival] data in the secondary end point, also in stage 1b, in that trial according to the seventh TNM classification. Meaning more than 3 cm. So basically, on the top of the standard chemotherapy, osimertinib for 3 years has become a standard of care in many countries because of the huge magnitude of disease-free survival benefit ranging from 2.12 in stage 3 to 0.39 in stage 1b, which is still very significant. This means that we should test these patients for EGFR mutation. In my center again, it’s done routinely in all patients with non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer. We routinely do an NGS [next-generation sequencing] on the biopsies. In centers where it is not reflex testing, I think it has to be established in non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer. EGFR mutation, per se, or part of an NGS testing, is performed to be able to offer this adjuvant osimertinib after chemotherapy. Remember that in the ones without EGFR and without ALK, adjuvant immunotherapy can also be offered. We have data from the IMpower010 [clinical trial], which is now telling us that in the adjuvant setting, adding atezolizumab [Tecentriq] can also improve the disease-free survival in patients without EGFR mutation. This is related to the PD-L1 [programmed death-ligand 1] expression. It’s validated in positive PD-L1 expression and even more, I would say, validated in high PD-L1 expression. To answer your question, you have EGFR testing for chemotherapy followed by adjuvant osimertinib. You might have PD-L1 testing for chemotherapy plus adjuvant atezolizumab. That’s my current opinion on what you should do in addition to the old days chemotherapy.
CANCER
onclive.com

Rapid Readouts: Interim Analysis Results From the Phase 2 PRIMO Trial in R/R Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma

Jonathan E. Brammer, MD, reports data presented at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting regarding interim analysis study results from the phase 2 PRIMO trial evaluating the use of duvelisib monotherapy in patients with relapsed/refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma. Jonathan E. Brammer, MD,discusses data from the following poster: “Duvelisib...
SCIENCE

