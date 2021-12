(The Center Square) – Several companies, schools and employers have received nearly $11 million in grants to help further career and apprenticeship programs in Florida. Including these awards, more than $30 million has been invested since 2019 to expand registered apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs in the state, according to the state education department. The funding will help Floridians obtain high-value skills and nationally recognized credentials in growing industries throughout the state.

