Surging COVID-19 cases bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — U.S. officials intensified calls for unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated in the face of the new omicron variant that contributed to...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

 

The Week

Biden's new Omicron plan involves mailing households half a billion at-home COVID tests, White House says

President Biden on Tuesday will lay out his new plan to tackle the dominant new COVID-19 Omicron variant, including deploying military medical personnel and other health resources to strained hospitals, strongly encouraging unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated and vaccinated Americans to get a booster shot, and sending 500 million free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests to U.S. households, White House officials said Monday night, previewing Biden's Tuesday afternoon speech.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

White House COVID 'fact sheet' features inconsistencies

The White House released a "fact sheet" of accomplishments and future promises related to the coronavirus on Tuesday that contained inconsistent or misleading statements. "The president will take several steps to ensure states and health systems across the country have the personnel, beds and supplies they need as they battle rising omicron hospitalizations, mostly among the unvaccinated," the fact sheet said, outlining how the White House is deploying additional medical personnel, expanding hospital capacity and providing critical supplies.
POTUS
goodmorningamerica.com

CityMD temporarily closes 19 locations amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Urgent care chain CityMD announced it is temporarily closing more than a dozen of its 150 locations in New York and New Jersey amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and increased demands for testing. The 19 shuttered clinics include 13 in New York City -- impacting every borough except Staten...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Restrictions Return in Region as COVID-19 Cases Surge

With COVID-19 cases surging throughout the Northeast, areas bordering Berkshire County are beginning to see increased restrictions in a post-Thanksgiving surge of the novel coronavirus. On Friday afternoon, Bennington, Vt.'s, Southwestern Vermont Medical Center announced that it is suspending in-person visits for hospital patients beginning Monday, Dec. 13. Earlier Friday,...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
CBS Sacramento

California Brings Back Indoor Mask Mandate As COVID-19 Cases Surge After Thanksgiving

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California public health leaders are reinstituting a universal indoor mask requirement. Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s Health and Human Services Secretary, announced the mandate on Monday. He cited statistics that show a significant increase in COVID-19 cases across the state since the Thanksgiving holiday. Breaking: Indoor #MaskMandate returns to California, statewide, from 12/15 to 1/15, says @CAPublicHealth & CHHS Secy Ghaly. #COVID case rate +47% in last 3 weeks due to both #Omicron & #DELTA Many CA counties already do, but now all must require masks in indoor public spaces. — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) December 13, 2021 The mandate means everyone, regardless of their vaccination status, is being directed to wear a mask indoors. Further, more requirements are also being put in place for people who are unvaccinated and trying to attend so-called mega-events like concerts and sporting events. People who are unvaccinated will now need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test 48 hours or less before the event. Along with the surge in COVID-19 cases, the requirements come at the same time that the omicron variant has spiked fears of a new wave. The requirements will go into effect Dec. 15 and will stay in place until Jan. 15, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOLR10 News

Testing opportunities to combat holiday surge of COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, MO– As the year winds down and omicron fears rise, testing and vaccination are being encouraged by the Greene-County Health Department. Especially after the 20 percent increase in covid cases locally post Thanksgiving. The GCHD will be holding daily vaccination opportunities and a Celebrate Safely Testing Event on December 22 and 23 for the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kusi.com

US COVID-19 death toll surpasses 800,000 as cases surge

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The United States reached another grim milestone of the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday, as the official COVID-19 death count exceeded 800,000, according to frequently updated data from Johns Hopkins University. The stark news came almost a year since the release of the first coronavirus vaccines and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS News

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge ahead of holidays

Coronavirus infections and hospitalizations are continuing to climb at an alarming rate in the U.S. ahead of the busy holiday season. CBS News correspondent Meg Oliver reports on how the recent COVID-19 surge is prompting disruptions across the country. Then, Dr. Shad Marvasti, an associate professor and the director of Public Health, Prevention and Health Promotion at the University of Arizona College of Medicine-Phoenix joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

COVID-19 omicron and delta variants bring US a double surge

The new omicron coronavirus mutant speeding around the world may bring another wave of chaos, threatening to further stretch hospital workers already struggling with a surge of delta cases and upend holiday plans for the second year in a row. The White House on Wednesday insisted there was no need...
NFL
KEYT

UK data suggests hospitalization is less likely with omicron

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s public health agency says preliminary data suggests that people with the omicron variant of the coronavirus are 50% to 70% less likely to be hospitalized than those with the delta strain. One researcher described the findings announced Thursday as “a small ray of sunlight among all the dark clouds.” The report from the U.K. Health Security Agency adds to emerging evidence that omicron produces milder illness than other variants. But scientists caution that any reductions in severity must be weighed against the fact that omicron spreads much faster than delta and is better at evading vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC San Diego

Holiday Travel is Underway as COVID-19 Cases Surge

According to TSA roughly 2 million people have passed through airport security each day since Dec. 16. “No complaints, it’s been very good so far,” Chris Detwiler said. The 2021 holiday season comes as COVID-19 cases surge fueled by the Delta and Omicron variants. San Diego County is...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

