2620 N Sycamore Street

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin other new construction owners in this convenient location with Evergreene Homes delivering their famous construction quality at the right price. Come make this one your own and take advantage of options upgrades and pre-construction pricing. The Evergreene Rockingham model offers up to 7 BRs & 6.5 BAs on 4 finished...

6517 Wilmett Road

CONSTRUCTION NOT STARTED.New home & design by award winning Paramount Construction.100's of new homes plans to choose:Traditional, Contemporary, Arts & Crafts, Craftsman, Modern, French Country, Mediterranean & more.Or Builder will create custom plan. Granite tops, Pella wds, Brookhaven Cabs. Price depends on size and finishes.We've never designed or built the same home twice.Lot has gorgeous views of nature, trees and serenity.
2420 Shirley Avenue

REMARKABLE RENOVATION WITH 3 FINISHED LEVELS AND DESIGNER FINISHES! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level, spacious living room with a tray ceiling and rope lighting, separate dining area, designer island kitchen with granite counters, ss appliances & tile backsplash, upper level with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath, fully finished basement with a family room, 4th bedroom, and 2nd full bath. Pack your bags and move right in!
4009 Payne Drive

Very nice split foyer. Hardwood throughout the main level. Recess lighting throughout. 3 full baths, Brick wood burning fireplace in Bsmt with walk up to the exterior. Natural light from the outside in basemet. Agent owner. Listing courtesy of Ted Payton Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information...
1613 Wycliffe Avenue

Come see this beautifully redone end of row. New front door leads to brand new hardwood in the main area and up the stairs, new flooring throughout the rest of home, new kitchen with all new appliances, new washer and dryer, new bathroom, new windows, observation deck overlooking the off street parking, large yard with storage shed, This will not last long.
Nova
15616 Avocet Loop

Beautiful end unit townhome, freshly painted, hardwood floors throughout. Enter to a bright foyer on the lower level with hardwood stairs leading to the main level. Open kitchen with large island, dark cabinetry, decorative backsplash, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. The main level offers crown molding and decorative shadow boxing. Upstairs find the large primary suite with ensuite bathroom featuring a large soaking tub and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms and bathroom, laundry room with front load washer can be found on the upper level. New office with glass French doors. Large low maintenance deck with new composite decking and fenced in back yard. Great location close to I-95, and an abundance of shopping and dining at Stonebridge and Potomac Mills.
REAL ESTATE
43689 Warbler Square

Carriage home with 2 car garage and large fenced backyard has 2 master suites & 4 1/2 baths*Main level features hardwood floors and 2-story living room which leads to formal dining room*Nice kitchen with granite, maple cabinetry, double oven and 5 burner cooktop*Family room features built ins and gas fireplace*Main level also has large master suite with master bath and separate powder room and separate laundry room*Upper level has 4 large bedrooms including 2nd master suite, 3 full baths and separate den/playroom and loft area & more! Property is also listed for rent!
1339 Greenbriar , #8

Freshly painted mid-level condo into move-in condition. Pergo floor in entire unit, separate dining room. Stainless still appliances, replaced windows. Secured main entry. Swimming pool. Plenty of unassigned parking. perfect location in the heart of Pikesville, close to beltway and shopping. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Legacy. ©2021 Bright MLS,...
3418 Blandford Way

Welcome to 3418 Blandford Wy in the sought-after Wynnewood neighborhood! This meticulously kept home offers 4 Bedrooms/3.5 Bathrooms, freshly painted and and new carpet throughout on a fully finished basement! You will enter into the two-story foyer that leads into the kitchen which boasts brand new stainless steel appliances, gas stove, double wall ovens, quartz countertops, new flooring and an island for entertaining. The kitchen opens to the living room with a fireplace for those chilly winter days! Right off of the kitchen opens to a deck that overlooks the in-ground pool! You will have a separate dining room, sitting room and an office. Upstairs you'll find the owner's suite with cathedral ceilings, a sitting room, and a beautifully updated bathroom with double vanities, custom tiled shower and tub! There are three more ample-sized bedrooms, and a full bathroom! The basement offers a great open space with a wet bar and a full bathroom. The house has a whole house generator, sprinkler system, and 40yr shingles! You're just a short drive to downtown Annapolis, shopping, restaurants, boating, and DC! *Check out the video tour!
ANNAPOLIS, MD
4219 Fernhill Avenue

Rancher located in West Arlington..Great location. Well maintained neighborhood.
5500 Ross Neck Road

Welcome to Ross Neck Road...Wooded acreage for hunting, recreation or to build your dream house.Back corner of this wooded lot has approximately 175 ft of water frontage. Want an existing waterfront home? 1120 Ross Thumb Rd adjoins this property. (See MDDO2001414) Combine both lots for your private oasis. Buyer of MDDO2001414 has First Right of Refusal.
3382 Williamsport Pike

138 acre farm with beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom colonial in North Berkeley County. The home boasts charm of yesteryear with an inviting floor plan, thoughtful additions, large rooms, and modern conveniences. Spacious two car garage with entry into the eat in kitchen featuring plenty of storage in the cabinets and counter space. Formal living and dining rooms, a family room with gas fireplace, study just off the gathering areas, a large laundry room, and a full bath complete the main level. The second floor provides privacy and space with the primary bedroom and bathroom, two spacious spare rooms and a full bath. The property has three ponds, four outbuildings to include a barn, run in shed, workshop, and shed. Fully fenced.
AGRICULTURE
457 Chestnut Drive S

Contemporary home with open floor plan. This home shows like new. Fresh paint, new carpets, new roof, New laminate flooring, newer appliances. Quartz counter tops in kitchen, new faucets and sink. Wood burning fireplace in living room. HVAC system is 2 years young. Located in a Great water privileged community, with community beach and activity center all located on a dead end street, 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings, Deck, flat yard, mature trees, paved driveway, shed... The Master bedroom is on the main level with a large private bath and large walk-in closet. It has a half bath on main level and a formal dinning room or office and a breakfast area overlooking the deck and back yard. Start the new year off right in this great home.
REAL ESTATE
Economy
Real Estate
1213 N Decker Avenue

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Saturday, January 8th & ends Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Brick-Front Townhouse in the "Berea" Neighborhood of Baltimore City with 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. There is a porch off the back of the house that includes a walk-down to the fenced-in backyard. Main level: living room, dining rooms (with wood type floors), kitchen & 1/2 bath. Upper level: 2 bedrooms (with wood type floors) and 1 full bath. Lower level: unfinished basement, gas meter, gas hot water heater, force hot air heat, walk-up to the backyard.
BALTIMORE, MD
3805 St Barnabas Road , #202

One of the largest 2 bedroom Condos in Marlow Towers Condos with balcony***Close to shopping and transportation***All utilities included in Condo fee except electricity***Waiting on new owner***Call agent with questions***Thanks.
FAIRFAX, VA
123 Denison Street

Attention investors to owner-occupants. Amazing opportunity awaits! All offers will be presented, $5000 deposit, proof of funds, ai-is sale. Cash or hard money financing preferred. Don't let this opportunity pass you by!
172 Steamboat Court

Better than new in a fantastic community within minutes to Charlestown and North East, on a premium lot backing to woods. This amazing stone and vinyl two story offers updates and upgrades rarely available.Engineered hardwood on first floor, high ceilings. Den and great room/family room with dining area and eat in kitchen. Upgraded staggered cabinets, stainless appliances and island with breakfast bar. First floor primary bedroom with walk-in closet and upgraded bathroom. On the second floor you will find two bedrooms with spacious closet space and built ins. A large sitting area could be used as an office, den or hobby/craft room. Full walk out basement with bathroom rough-in and high ceilings. A cozy screened porch with views of the open space and woods leads you to the ground floor patio. Front porch has been upgraded with stone steps. All this plus a first floor laundry and two car garage. Take a look at this amazing home and you will not be disappointed. Available now!
REAL ESTATE
8620 Liberty Trail , #303

Liberty Grove is a 55+ adult living condominiums housed in secure buildings.This unit is located on the 3rd floor and is one level living at its best. There are 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus a bonus room that could be a bedroom, office, or den. The primary bedroom is large and has a regular closet along with a walk-in closet. The primary bath has new tile flooring, a soaking tub, separate shower, and dual sinks.The kitchen has new tile flooring. There is a pantry, build in microwave, and Corian counter tops. The dining area has a tray ceiling and plenty of space for a large table and chairs.The large living area has vaulted ceiling in one area and a tray ceiling in another. Lots of sunlight flowing in the entire unit.New carpet throughout the condo. The washer & dryer are in the unit.The larger garage is a handicapped garage with a ramp. You enter right into the building from the garage on the main level or enter the garage from the building.
REAL ESTATE
Listing of the Day: 888 N. Quincy Street #1007

Welcome to the “007 condo” located in one of Ballston’s most high-end communities, The Residences at Liberty Center. This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom is home to 670 square feet of open and luxurious living space. The spacious kitchen opens to the living area and features maple cabinets,...
REAL ESTATE
5806 Amelia Street

Agents: Please Remember that the Square Footage shown on the tax records is not accurate ,Square footage shown is for before the new addition was added and does not include the additional level.DON'T JUDGE THE HOUSE BEFORE YOU SEE!! HARD TO FIND 4 LVL HOUSE WITH ALOT OF UPGRADES!! ADDED UPPER LVL!! HARDWOOD FLOOR, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, KITCHEN ISLAND, 42" KITCHEN CABINET, STAINLESS APPLIANCES ALSO WITH 9' CEILINGS AND MUCH MORE! FANTASTIC SPLIT LEVEL WITH 4BEDROOMS, *3FBATHS AND A HALF BATH , Basement APT with separate Entrance,Second Kitchen, and living room,(EXTRA RENTAL INCOME). *HUGE LOTS, * HUGE DECK!! DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE AND COME AND SEE THIS LOVELY HOUSE.
2797 Graybill Court

Welcome home! This amazing home in New Windsor gives you all the luxury and privacy one could ever hope for. Enjoy many upgrades, modern amenities and exceptional classic design in this beautiful home! Gleaming hardwood floors span the entire first floor. The foyer is full of natural light, featuring the staircase leading to the upper floor. Entertain family and friends in your spacious living room with tons of natural light. Wine and dine your family and guests in the formal dining room. Enjoy cooking in your oversized kitchen featuring tons of cabinet space, plenty of counter space, and custom tile backsplash. Host dinner parties in your eat-in kitchen, enough space for a large dining table. The primary suite is spacious, complete with a reading nook and a generous amount of closet space, including a custom walk-in closet. The ensuite bath gives you a spa-like retreat featuring a glass stall shower. The additional bedrooms are sized perfect for family and friends. The hall full bath is finished with fashionable fixtures. The finished lower level is ideal for a large recreation area with plenty of storage space, plus space for extra guest bedrooms, and it+GGs own access to outside. Take a step out onto the gorgeous second level deck, great for hosting BBQs and summer fun, with a walk out to the generously sized backyard, surrounded by a lovely fence providing privacy with entry from the back of the home. A large driveway provides ample parking leading to the attached one car garage with tons of additional storage and parking space! With shopping, restaurants, and entertainment just minutes away, what more could you ask for! Schedule your showing today!
REAL ESTATE

