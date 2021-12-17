ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

10596 Reeds Landing Circle

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGorgeous 3 level cozy Twin/Semi-Detached on a quiet cul-de-sac to back to the wood area. Newly upgraded kitchen countertop with new hardwood floor and new refrigerator. Renovated all bathrooms, freshly painted inside the house, hardwoods throughout, and new carpet...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1302 E 36TH Street

This wonderful family home is ready for you to move right in. Upon entering from the covered front porch, you will reach the foyer. To your left is a powder room, to your right is an extra large living room. The walls on the first and second floors have been professionally painted! Ignore the boxes in the corners and concentrate on the wood floors, throughout. The updated kitchen opens up to the dining room. There is a deck, driveway, and garage at the rear of the home. The lower level includes a bar, laundry, small bathroom, and tons of storage. The upper level has 3 nice sized bedrooms, and an updated bathroom.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6517 Wilmett Road

CONSTRUCTION NOT STARTED.New home & design by award winning Paramount Construction.100's of new homes plans to choose:Traditional, Contemporary, Arts & Crafts, Craftsman, Modern, French Country, Mediterranean & more.Or Builder will create custom plan. Granite tops, Pella wds, Brookhaven Cabs. Price depends on size and finishes.We've never designed or built the same home twice.Lot has gorgeous views of nature, trees and serenity.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4009 Payne Drive

Very nice split foyer. Hardwood throughout the main level. Recess lighting throughout. 3 full baths, Brick wood burning fireplace in Bsmt with walk up to the exterior. Natural light from the outside in basemet. Agent owner. Listing courtesy of Ted Payton Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5900 Durbin Road

CONSTRUCTION NOT STARTED.PLEASE DO NOT WALK THE LOT WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT. New home & design by award winning Paramount Construction.100's of new homes plans to choose:Traditional, Contemporary, Arts & Crafts, Craftsman, Modern, French Country, Mediterranean & more.Or Builder will create custom plan. Granite tops, Pella windows, Luxury Cabs. Price depends on size and finishes.We've never designed or built the same home twice.Lot has gorgeous views of nature, trees and serenity. Ideal lot for first floor master, side load garage, multiple car garage and swimming pool. All our homes are designed to fit perfectly on each lot.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circle#Twin Semi Detached#Jog Walk Path#Samson Properties#All Rights Reserved#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8264 Knight Station Way

Perfect move-in ready, basically brand new construction without the wait! This luxury townhome-condo by award-winning Drees Homes offers three full levels, balcony, full baths for all three rooms. A townhouse with the added benefits of condo-maintained exterior and landscaping! The entry level offers a bedroom and full bathroom and a den (potential to use as 4th bedroom) with walk-out to patio in fully-fenced private yard. On the main level you walk into a spacious open layout and chef's kitchen with island with bar seating, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops! A deck and large office round out is both stylish and perfect for those needed to work from home or desire an at home office space! Upstairs are two bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, which includes in the primary bedroom suite luxury finishes like standing glass shower and dual sinks. New ceiling fans and recessed lighting complete the luxury finishes. Conveniently located in the heart of Manassas Signal Hill neighborhood, close to Old Town, within walking distance to stores and restaurants, Signal Hill Park trails, playgrounds, waterpark, Historic Mayfield Fort, and commuting options! CONDO FEES INCLUDE WATER!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

27616 Log Cabin Road

Beautiful property in Salisbury! Jacuzzi tub in one bathroom and walk in closet. Amazing back patio with a great size pavement driveway. Listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1339 Greenbriar , #8

Freshly painted mid-level condo into move-in condition. Pergo floor in entire unit, separate dining room. Stainless still appliances, replaced windows. Secured main entry. Swimming pool. Plenty of unassigned parking. perfect location in the heart of Pikesville, close to beltway and shopping. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Legacy. ©2021 Bright MLS,...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2420 Shirley Avenue

REMARKABLE RENOVATION WITH 3 FINISHED LEVELS AND DESIGNER FINISHES! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level, spacious living room with a tray ceiling and rope lighting, separate dining area, designer island kitchen with granite counters, ss appliances & tile backsplash, upper level with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath, fully finished basement with a family room, 4th bedroom, and 2nd full bath. Pack your bags and move right in!
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1014 W Fayette Street

PICTURE PERFECT RENOVATION WITH 3 FINISHED LEVELS OF LIVING SPACE! Hardwood floors throughout the main level, Chef's eat-in kitchen with granite counters, ss appliances, and tile backsplash, main level full bath, 2nd level with a large bedroom, 2nd full bath, and desirable bedroom level laundry, 3rd level with 2 additional bedrooms, a full unfinished basement which is perfect for storage and a large fenced yard. Close to University of MD, Biotech Park, Camden Yards and Ravens Stadium. There is tons of revitalization happening in the area - combine that with low interest rates and now is the perfect time to buy!
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

43689 Warbler Square

Carriage home with 2 car garage and large fenced backyard has 2 master suites & 4 1/2 baths*Main level features hardwood floors and 2-story living room which leads to formal dining room*Nice kitchen with granite, maple cabinetry, double oven and 5 burner cooktop*Family room features built ins and gas fireplace*Main level also has large master suite with master bath and separate powder room and separate laundry room*Upper level has 4 large bedrooms including 2nd master suite, 3 full baths and separate den/playroom and loft area & more! Property is also listed for rent!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3207 Sandburg Terrace

This great Olney Hallowell home has been lived in and loved by the same family for almost 30 years! Great location - easy access to ICC and accessible to major road for commuting, and great conditions - almost everything has been upgraded in recent years and the house has been taken care very well. Don't miss this opportunity to create your dream single family home, with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths, in a sought after location!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1613 Wycliffe Avenue

Come see this beautifully redone end of row. New front door leads to brand new hardwood in the main area and up the stairs, new flooring throughout the rest of home, new kitchen with all new appliances, new washer and dryer, new bathroom, new windows, observation deck overlooking the off street parking, large yard with storage shed, This will not last long.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

707 Atlantic Street SE

This Remarkably Renovated Singe Family Semi-Detatched Three-Level Home offers a open-floor style concept in the desired Congress Heights Neighborhood. The main level features a bright and functional new kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Herringbone Design Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliance Suite, and a Pot-Filler above the Gas Range Stove, along with a nicely appointed dining and living areas. The upper level offers an expansive master with 2-closets and a modern ceiling fan, along with a 2nd bedroom and beautiful full bathroom, with marble floors, and black mate finishes throughout, and a modern bathtub. The lower level includes a quaint general use space, along with a full bedroom and stylish full bath with standing shower, along with a walk-out door to the rear. You are sure to enjoy the spacious front and rear yard, along with a brand new rear deck off the kitchen. This location offers easy access to downtown Washington DC, I-295, George Washington Memorial Pkwy, and the Wharf. In close proximity there are several parks, and the newly redeveloped Washington Highland Recreation Center.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5500 Ross Neck Road

Welcome to Ross Neck Road...Wooded acreage for hunting, recreation or to build your dream house.Back corner of this wooded lot has approximately 175 ft of water frontage. Want an existing waterfront home? 1120 Ross Thumb Rd adjoins this property. (See MDDO2001414) Combine both lots for your private oasis. Buyer of MDDO2001414 has First Right of Refusal.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3418 Blandford Way

Welcome to 3418 Blandford Wy in the sought-after Wynnewood neighborhood! This meticulously kept home offers 4 Bedrooms/3.5 Bathrooms, freshly painted and and new carpet throughout on a fully finished basement! You will enter into the two-story foyer that leads into the kitchen which boasts brand new stainless steel appliances, gas stove, double wall ovens, quartz countertops, new flooring and an island for entertaining. The kitchen opens to the living room with a fireplace for those chilly winter days! Right off of the kitchen opens to a deck that overlooks the in-ground pool! You will have a separate dining room, sitting room and an office. Upstairs you'll find the owner's suite with cathedral ceilings, a sitting room, and a beautifully updated bathroom with double vanities, custom tiled shower and tub! There are three more ample-sized bedrooms, and a full bathroom! The basement offers a great open space with a wet bar and a full bathroom. The house has a whole house generator, sprinkler system, and 40yr shingles! You're just a short drive to downtown Annapolis, shopping, restaurants, boating, and DC! *Check out the video tour!
ANNAPOLIS, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7561 E Howard Road

Location, Location - This parcel is comprised of 3 acres and is priced below market value. It does have subdivision potential for single family homes, TH's or an Age Restricted Community. The seller is looking to close within 30-60 days- AS IS - Cash. Public water and sewer hookup is available. Buyer to pay the $1500 purchase payment for the water/sewer at the time of settlement. Buyer to pay all Transfer and Recordation taxes at settlement. Call for additional information and an appointment.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3308 Weymouth Court

Showing will begin 01/25/2021!Come and show this Amazing fully remodeled Townhome in the vibrant community of Lakeridge .The improvement includes the followings:New 42" kitchen cabinets and counters, New stainless appliances and New Washer and Dryer, New Backsplash, New Red Oak hand sanded and stained wood floors. New base and Crown Molding . New doors , Hinges and door handles . New front Door and Back door leading up the New Trex Deck with new Railing . New Bathrooms including tiles, fixtures and vanities on all baths, New Upgraded Carpet throughout, New stained Patio, Newer roof(2 years old). new led recess lights (30)throughout, chandelier and dining room light. New ceiling fan in the master bed . Triple pane windows throughout, New custom paint on all three levels. New Faucets in all baths and kitchen .New build in storage under the front bay window ..Be the first to schedule your showing before it's to late !!!All offers will be reviewed on 1/7/2022Shed Storage As-IS.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4219 Fernhill Avenue

Rancher located in West Arlington..Great location. Well maintained neighborhood. Listing courtesy of Execuhome Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-12-23T17:49:35.993.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2484 Angeline Drive , #301

The Wow Factor! Walk through the front door of this sunny Two Level Penthouse condo and notice the beautiful engineered hardwood flooring (2019) from living room to dining area AND the impressive three sided fireplace! Surround sound is wired for entertainment and includes two ceiling speakers. The kitchen renovation includes granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances (2017). The engineered hardwood continues upstairs to the second floor landing. Also upstairs you will find brand new carpet, two large bedrooms each with it's own bathroom with updated showers and lighting and both bedrooms have custom Elfa Decor closet designs. The 2nd bathroom has a reinforced storage area to hold all your extras. BIG Ticket Items are done for you and include NEW HVAC (Oct 2020 -warranty conveys), Windows & Sliding Door (2020), Appliances (2017). Showings will begin approximately 12/27! Call your agent today to schedule your visit to a community with amenities such as an outdoor pool, tennis, basketball and party room, plus more! **Professional Photos Coming!**
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5500 Lincoln Way E , 12C

Updated mobile home situated on one of the larger lots in Colonial Estates (lot size is approximate). A screened in front porch with doorways on each end of the porch are a nice detail of the property. This home has an open floor plan with two bedrooms on opposite ends each with their own full bathroom. Updated flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms and new fixtures in the master bathroom. Kitchen is complete with stove, refrigerator and shelf microwave and a newer window ac unit. Back door access off the kitchen. The furniture is negotiable.
LINCOLN, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy