10596 Reeds Landing Circle

Welcome to 3418 Blandford Wy in the sought-after Wynnewood neighborhood! This meticulously kept home offers 4 Bedrooms/3.5 Bathrooms, freshly painted and and new carpet throughout on a fully finished basement! You will enter into the two-story foyer that leads into the kitchen which boasts brand new stainless steel appliances, gas stove, double wall ovens, quartz countertops, new flooring and an island for entertaining. The kitchen opens to the living room with a fireplace for those chilly winter days! Right off of the kitchen opens to a deck that overlooks the in-ground pool! You will have a separate dining room, sitting room and an office. Upstairs you'll find the owner's suite with cathedral ceilings, a sitting room, and a beautifully updated bathroom with double vanities, custom tiled shower and tub! There are three more ample-sized bedrooms, and a full bathroom! The basement offers a great open space with a wet bar and a full bathroom. The house has a whole house generator, sprinkler system, and 40yr shingles! You're just a short drive to downtown Annapolis, shopping, restaurants, boating, and DC! *Check out the video tour!

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 5 HOURS AGO