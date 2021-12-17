ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

7309 Summit Rock Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOP THE CAR! New to the Market, this LIKE-NEW 2015 Fabulous End-of Group, Garage Townhome is LOADED with Builder Upgrades. Located in Popular Howard Square, this is One of the Largest Homes in the Community, and One of Only a Handful of Homes with FOUR Bathrooms. The List of Features is...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

30637 Olde Fruitland Road

Charming Colonial style home located in Rustic Acres subdivision in Salisbury, MD! Home is 2724 Sq ft with 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths. Home holds a traditional floor plan with formal dining and living room which features chair molding and hardwood flooring. The separate family room is carpeted and offers a wood burning fireplace, also well as dining area. Kitchen has ample cabinet space and laundry access. The open sunroom will be where you spend most of your time with beautiful, vaulted ceilings, skylights and access to composite back deck. Garage was converted into a bonus room, perfect for an office or workshop. Upstairs holds the primary bedroom with has primary bath and walk in closet. Three additional bedrooms, one with connecting bonus room and hall bath complete the 2nd floor. Home sits on .69 acres with spacious front yard and a backyard that backs to trees. Additional features included floored attic, storage shed, and asphalt drive.
SALISBURY, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6517 Wilmett Road

CONSTRUCTION NOT STARTED.New home & design by award winning Paramount Construction.100's of new homes plans to choose:Traditional, Contemporary, Arts & Crafts, Craftsman, Modern, French Country, Mediterranean & more.Or Builder will create custom plan. Granite tops, Pella wds, Brookhaven Cabs. Price depends on size and finishes.We've never designed or built the same home twice.Lot has gorgeous views of nature, trees and serenity.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

457 Chestnut Drive S

Contemporary home with open floor plan. This home shows like new. Fresh paint, new carpets, new roof, New laminate flooring, newer appliances. Quartz counter tops in kitchen, new faucets and sink. Wood burning fireplace in living room. HVAC system is 2 years young. Located in a Great water privileged community, with community beach and activity center all located on a dead end street, 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings, Deck, flat yard, mature trees, paved driveway, shed... The Master bedroom is on the main level with a large private bath and large walk-in closet. It has a half bath on main level and a formal dinning room or office and a breakfast area overlooking the deck and back yard. Start the new year off right in this great home.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

115 W Hilltop Road

Look no further! This fully updated home provides you with everything you ever wanted. New Hardwood floors and stunning cedar shiplap accent walls in the living room. New Wolfe cabinets and granite countertops in the kitchen along with new stainless steel appliances. Kitchen floors are wood grain porcelain tile. 6 total bedrooms (2 on the upper floor - 2 on the main level & 2 on the lower level) and 2 full bathrooms (1 on the main level & 1 on the lower level). Tons of storage throughout! Newer roof and new windows. Detached garage is great for parking or storage and is equipped with electric - new garage door and opener! Back yard is your own private oasis with hardscape and landscape surrounded by 6 foot privacy fence. Enjoy the 10 X 13 gazebo equipped with electric and cable TV! Truly a MUST SEE! Great location close to shopping and major highways.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Vehicles#Community#Granite Counterspace#Handsome Cabinetry#Even More Cabinetry#Large Pantry#French#Recessed Lighting#Garage#Driveway#Easy Access#Bwi#House
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4708 Deer Run Court

Sunny and spacious 3 bed 3.5 bath townhouse nestled in the Deer Run Crossing Community. Ready for you to move right in, gleaming hardwood floors usher you inside to find a spacious entryway and a light filled kitchen boasting ample cabinet and counter space. Chefs of all skill sets will enjoy cooking on the stainless steel appliances! Just off the kitchen, hardwood floors carry into the dining room overlooking the cozy family room with plush new carpet. Enjoy the serene views of the woods behind the home from the oversized windows and slider opening to the porch and patio. A half bath is conveniently located on the main level for guests. New carpet carries upstairs and into the 3 spacious bedrooms. The oversized primary bedroom features an updated bath. The guest bedrooms share an updated hall bath. The finished basement features a large rec room with a charming wood burning fireplace, wet bar, ample storage space and an additional full bath. Two reserved parking spaces are conveniently located just in front of the home. Additional updates include new hardwood floors, new carpet, fresh neutral paint throughout and a new HVAC. This highly sought after enclave of town homes boasts a peaceful nature setting and is situated just minutes from Kingstowne Shops and Dining, Huntley Meadows Park, the Huntington Metro station and 495 for easy commuting access. Ring in the New Year from your new home!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

934 Cloverfields Drive

Live on vacation all year long! This is your chance to own and enjoy your new home in sought after Cloverfields! You will never even have to leave your backyard. This 3 bedroom , 2 bath home is perfect to host those events with friends and family. The primary bedroom has en suite full bath with jetted tub. The cathedral ceilings with skylights in the back recreation room make an ideal area to warm up by the fire when you aren't enjoying the backyard. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, oak cabinets, and breakfast bar. Now this is what truly sets this house apart, the backyard! The backyard is ready for you to entertain all of your friends and family. Hang out by the saltwater pool, gather on the patio, or enjoy some refreshments at the pool side bar. The home also features an oversized 2 car attached garage. This community has an abundance of amenities which include community pool and clubhouse, private beach, play area, pier for fishing, boat ramp, waterfront recreation area, and a marina (slips available at an additional fee).
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

182 English Run Circle

Here's your chance to own one of the larger end-of-group townhomes in Loveton Farms with the side entrance door. Large 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom townhouse with a fully finished walk-out basement (with one of the full bathrooms). The extra large deck off of the dining room is a perfect setting to relax while over-looking the stream and woods just below that the home backs up to. Also has two fireplaces (one in the living room and one in the basement). New roof and new sliding doors just installed with an updated HVAC system.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

436 Dutch Dr

This home in Boones Estates Parks is a beautifully maintained double-wide home situated on a corner lot for extra privacy. It is over 1600 sq ft with a very open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a separate laundry room. In addition to the kitchen, eat-in space and family room, there is another room that can be used as a den or area for kids and/or adults to relax. The 3rd bedroom is currently being used as storage as the seller prepares to move. It has its own paved driveway with space for 2 cars. Ground rent includes water, sewage, common area maintenance along with community amenities including a pool. It is very close to shopping and dining and quick access to Annapolis and surrounding areas. Check out this great community today! Home Warranty Provided! **Note: prospective buyers need to get Boones Estates Park approval prior to submitting an offer. The application is uploaded in the disclosures or you may go online to horizonlandmgmt.com.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

18727 Walkers Choice Road

Nice 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with a lake practically in your back yard! The location provides a lovely view from the living room, deck, and back bedrooms. Natural light drenches the interior. Lake has walking, jogging, and bike paths; fishing, row boating, and kayaking too! Numerous ponds are also within walking distance that have nice walking, jogging, and bike paths too. There are also two huge soccer and baseball fields less than 1/2 mile away with walking, jogging, and bike paths encircling these fields for those preferring longer routes of exercise. Conveniently located to shopping, banks, I270. Large master bedroom with ensuite. Floors are 60% gorgeous hardwood and 40% carpet. The kitchen countertops are white with pretty pastel sprinkles. Beautiful ceramic in the hall bathroom. A LOT of storage: under stairs, walk-up attic & shed (new roof) off the deck. Two assigned parking spaces directly in front of the home for easy grocery unloading, as well as guest parking. Just a two-minute walk away you will find the community tennis courts and pool. The pool is big with swimming lanes and has sunlit AND shaded areas. These townhomes are built solid!! In the owner's 10 years living there, she NEVER heard sounds from neighbors as can often be the case in townhomes. New water heater. With a little paint and a new carpet, this home can easily and affordably be a gem again! sold as-is. The seller has the wallpaper for easy repairs. Please check out $7,500 toward the purchase of a primary residence. More detail under the document section.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4801 Backlick Road

Looking for the best of the best???? Exceptionally well located Heritage Village brick end townhouse, 3 finished levels, main level hardwood and laminate on upper and lower levels, updated kitchen, baths, windows, HVAC, lower level, +++; bus stop in front, VRE nearby; well inside the Beltway with easy access to 395 and 495; shopping, restaurants, County parks nearby; kitchen includes silestone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and maple cabinetry, the adjoining breakfast/family room opens to very private patio. Lower level with recreation room with cozy wood burning fireplace, den/guest bedroom, convenient powder room, generous sized utility room with plenty of storage space. Patio provides excellent space for grilling and chilling out.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8313 Oakleigh Road

REAL ESTATE AUCTION featuring ON SITE and SIMULCAST ONLINE Bidding!! Online Bidding Opens - Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Live Onsite Bidding - Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM. List price is opening bid only. More property details coming soon! 8313 Oakleigh Road is located in the Hillendale Farms neighborhood in the Parkville area of Baltimore County. Hillendale Farms is situated south of E. Joppa Road, between Oakleigh Road and Perring Parkway. The neighborhood comprises a little over 200 single family homes with a variety of architectural styles and sizes, having been constructed from the 1930s through 2019.The location offers a number of conveniences. Major employers in the general area include Stanley Black & Decker, Baltimore County Schools and Towson University. Nearby Loch Raven Boulevard and Perring Parkway provide good access to both the Baltimore Beltway and Downtown Baltimore, for those commuting throughout the area. Shopping, dining and entertainment are close-by, including along both Taylor Avenue and E. Joppa Road. Excellent crabcakes are about one-half mile south of the property at the well-known Pappas Restaurant and Sports Bar.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4017 4TH Street

A true opportunity to own a solidly built home with super multi-generational living possibilities. A grand exterior with a large front porch is fabulous for meaningful conversations. The second floor is ideal if you need multiple home offices, to invite long-term guests, or have family members to care for because of the second kitchenette, two bedrooms, full bath, and a large gathering area that can be separated from the first floor for privacy. With a two-metered system for utilities (excluding water), the options are endless. A preserved structure built with multiple layers of brick, stone, and brick foundation this home boasts a unique layout on a double corner lot with a large fenced-in yard and a separate garage for private parking and or additional storage. The screened-in porch is a great spot to extend your outdoor living space. The lower level is fully finished with a built-in bar, cedar closet, masonry electric fireplace, and a full bath which adds lots of livable sf. The entire home was repainted with brand new carpet throughout. Additional features like new hanging light fixtures, crown moldings and 9+GG ceilings on the first floor with plenty of windows for natural light will wow your guests as they enjoy a real wood fireplace in the living room. There are plenty of storage spaces to accommodate your hobbies and holiday decorations so look no further, this home is an excellent choice for the discerning buyer. Includes a one-year premium Cinch warranty for additional peace of mind.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5900 Durbin Road

CONSTRUCTION NOT STARTED.PLEASE DO NOT WALK THE LOT WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT. New home & design by award winning Paramount Construction.100's of new homes plans to choose:Traditional, Contemporary, Arts & Crafts, Craftsman, Modern, French Country, Mediterranean & more.Or Builder will create custom plan. Granite tops, Pella windows, Luxury Cabs. Price depends on size and finishes.We've never designed or built the same home twice.Lot has gorgeous views of nature, trees and serenity. Ideal lot for first floor master, side load garage, multiple car garage and swimming pool. All our homes are designed to fit perfectly on each lot.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3418 Blandford Way

Welcome to 3418 Blandford Wy in the sought-after Wynnewood neighborhood! This meticulously kept home offers 4 Bedrooms/3.5 Bathrooms, freshly painted and and new carpet throughout on a fully finished basement! You will enter into the two-story foyer that leads into the kitchen which boasts brand new stainless steel appliances, gas stove, double wall ovens, quartz countertops, new flooring and an island for entertaining. The kitchen opens to the living room with a fireplace for those chilly winter days! Right off of the kitchen opens to a deck that overlooks the in-ground pool! You will have a separate dining room, sitting room and an office. Upstairs you'll find the owner's suite with cathedral ceilings, a sitting room, and a beautifully updated bathroom with double vanities, custom tiled shower and tub! There are three more ample-sized bedrooms, and a full bathroom! The basement offers a great open space with a wet bar and a full bathroom. The house has a whole house generator, sprinkler system, and 40yr shingles! You're just a short drive to downtown Annapolis, shopping, restaurants, boating, and DC! *Check out the video tour!
ANNAPOLIS, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11375 Laurelwalk Drive , B-129

This is a wonderful and strategic LOCATION in the highly sought after division of Laurel Maryland. Whether you are a starter or an investor, this is a home for you. Located in a quiet neighborhood where you are far from the noise but not far away from the commute. This property is 2minutes from 295, 8 minutes from 495/95, 11 minutes from 100, 695, 301/50. You are 15-20minutes away from DC and Baltimore. This is a perfect location. This property is a spacious 3 bedroom and 2 full bath end-unit condominium freshly painted with an updated kitchen ( Range 2021, stove 2021, dishwasher 2021, laundry dryer and washer 2018) and Nicely updated bathroom and floors. Ample parking and visitor parking.Added to this beauty, is a lovely backyard for cookout, gardening and relaxing. Backyard also houses two roomy storage sheds that have electricity. This property is well maintained by the previous owners.
LAUREL, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8324 Woodland Road

This is a a rare opportunity. A Single Family zoned R-2 home, located on over5 acres. Come with your ideas and imagination. You can live in this home while you build your dream home right next door. You can leave this home on over an acre and subdivide into 1-8 other lots. Lot is accessible to 2 roads. All homes in area are well and septic. This home was built in 1975 by the father of the current owner. This is definitely a must see.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Haven Road

RARE Residential Development Opportunity on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. 17.186 acres in waterfront community within the Town limits of Rock Hall, Maryland. Located just 3 blocks from Haven Creek. Quiet residential area within walking distance to stores, banking amenities, and multiple restaurants. Conceptual plan available for reference. Listing courtesy...
ROCK HALL, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

61 Darien Drive

This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 baths has everything you can imagine from SS Appliances, stunning granite countertops and an also added the French Door Refrigerator that everyone loves. Built in 2018 and in great condition. This is a must see townhouse that has all the bells and whistles and not to mention it is decorated so nicely. The half bath off of the living room makes for ideal guests. Additional bump-outs in the living room, master bedroom and kitchen make for more sq ft and added charm to this home. The spacious master bedroom includes a vaulted ceiling and a walk-in closet, as well as a large master bathroom with double sinks. For your convenience, the laundry area is located on the top level. The fenced rear yard makes the perfect place for entertaining guests/pets, etc. Located in the sought after Musselman School district and just minutes to commuter route Interstate 81. Don't miss your opportunity, schedule your showing today before it's gone!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2620 N Sycamore Street

Join other new construction owners in this convenient location with Evergreene Homes delivering their famous construction quality at the right price. Come make this one your own and take advantage of options upgrades and pre-construction pricing. The Evergreene Rockingham model offers up to 7 BRs & 6.5 BAs on 4 finished levels. A 2-Car garage on the basement level offers a 4-level +G+elevator ready+G- shaft/closet tower, Rec Room, BR w/BA and Areaway access/exit. The Main Level is wide open and big windows bright with open area DR, Family Room, Kitchen, plus a private In-Law Suite w/full BA and stacked Craftsman Hardwood Stairs. HW floors grace the Main Level and 2nd level hallway. The Kitchen has been nicely appointed with huge Center Island. Upstairs, the Master Suite has large His and Hers Closets, Tray Ceiling, Large MBA with Dual Vanities, Frameless Doors, floor to ceiling tile, and Free Standing Soaking Tub. 3 Secondary nicely sized BRs with large closets, 1 Buddy BA, 1 en suite BA round out this level with a Laundry Room that rivals the BRs in size! The fun Loft option can be outfitted with a BR, full BA, and separate Rec Room area that is accessible if you add the Elevator. All Evergreene Homes come with a whole house fan on the second level with ability to improve the air quality within the entire home, a best in the business 10 year transferable Builders Warranty, 2X6 upgraded exterior framing and insulation, and pest tubes in the exterior walls. Quality is not expensive, it+GGs priceless! Come see why so many NoVA buyers have chosen Evergreene Homes!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4860 Eisenhower Avenue , #194

Recently updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo unit conveniently located in Alexandria. Just minutes away from public transportation and major highways. Freshly painted, new hardwood flooring in the living area, spacious and modern kitchen with plenty of cabinets, countertop space, breakfast bar area, full sized washer/dryer, master bedroom with walk-in closet! Relax on your balcony to enjoy the beautiful scenery in total privacy! 2 parking spaces adjacent to the unit, charming courtyard area, community fitness center, community recreation room/clubhouse, basketball courts, outdoor pool and so much MORE!
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy