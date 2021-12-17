7309 Summit Rock Road

Join other new construction owners in this convenient location with Evergreene Homes delivering their famous construction quality at the right price. Come make this one your own and take advantage of options upgrades and pre-construction pricing. The Evergreene Rockingham model offers up to 7 BRs & 6.5 BAs on 4 finished levels. A 2-Car garage on the basement level offers a 4-level +G+elevator ready+G- shaft/closet tower, Rec Room, BR w/BA and Areaway access/exit. The Main Level is wide open and big windows bright with open area DR, Family Room, Kitchen, plus a private In-Law Suite w/full BA and stacked Craftsman Hardwood Stairs. HW floors grace the Main Level and 2nd level hallway. The Kitchen has been nicely appointed with huge Center Island. Upstairs, the Master Suite has large His and Hers Closets, Tray Ceiling, Large MBA with Dual Vanities, Frameless Doors, floor to ceiling tile, and Free Standing Soaking Tub. 3 Secondary nicely sized BRs with large closets, 1 Buddy BA, 1 en suite BA round out this level with a Laundry Room that rivals the BRs in size! The fun Loft option can be outfitted with a BR, full BA, and separate Rec Room area that is accessible if you add the Elevator. All Evergreene Homes come with a whole house fan on the second level with ability to improve the air quality within the entire home, a best in the business 10 year transferable Builders Warranty, 2X6 upgraded exterior framing and insulation, and pest tubes in the exterior walls. Quality is not expensive, it+GGs priceless! Come see why so many NoVA buyers have chosen Evergreene Homes!
Comments / 0