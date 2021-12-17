4708 Deer Run Court

Welcome home! This amazing home in New Windsor gives you all the luxury and privacy one could ever hope for. Enjoy many upgrades, modern amenities and exceptional classic design in this beautiful home! Gleaming hardwood floors span the entire first floor. The foyer is full of natural light, featuring the staircase leading to the upper floor. Entertain family and friends in your spacious living room with tons of natural light. Wine and dine your family and guests in the formal dining room. Enjoy cooking in your oversized kitchen featuring tons of cabinet space, plenty of counter space, and custom tile backsplash. Host dinner parties in your eat-in kitchen, enough space for a large dining table. The primary suite is spacious, complete with a reading nook and a generous amount of closet space, including a custom walk-in closet. The ensuite bath gives you a spa-like retreat featuring a glass stall shower. The additional bedrooms are sized perfect for family and friends. The hall full bath is finished with fashionable fixtures. The finished lower level is ideal for a large recreation area with plenty of storage space, plus space for extra guest bedrooms, and it+GGs own access to outside. Take a step out onto the gorgeous second level deck, great for hosting BBQs and summer fun, with a walk out to the generously sized backyard, surrounded by a lovely fence providing privacy with entry from the back of the home. A large driveway provides ample parking leading to the attached one car garage with tons of additional storage and parking space! With shopping, restaurants, and entertainment just minutes away, what more could you ask for! Schedule your showing today!

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO