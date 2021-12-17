ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

2502 Linden Avenue

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA place to call home where the past meets the present. A home with a rich history spanning almost seven decades with the same family;...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1302 E 36TH Street

This wonderful family home is ready for you to move right in. Upon entering from the covered front porch, you will reach the foyer. To your left is a powder room, to your right is an extra large living room. The walls on the first and second floors have been professionally painted! Ignore the boxes in the corners and concentrate on the wood floors, throughout. The updated kitchen opens up to the dining room. There is a deck, driveway, and garage at the rear of the home. The lower level includes a bar, laundry, small bathroom, and tons of storage. The upper level has 3 nice sized bedrooms, and an updated bathroom.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2420 Shirley Avenue

REMARKABLE RENOVATION WITH 3 FINISHED LEVELS AND DESIGNER FINISHES! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level, spacious living room with a tray ceiling and rope lighting, separate dining area, designer island kitchen with granite counters, ss appliances & tile backsplash, upper level with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath, fully finished basement with a family room, 4th bedroom, and 2nd full bath. Pack your bags and move right in!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3418 Blandford Way

Welcome to 3418 Blandford Wy in the sought-after Wynnewood neighborhood! This meticulously kept home offers 4 Bedrooms/3.5 Bathrooms, freshly painted and and new carpet throughout on a fully finished basement! You will enter into the two-story foyer that leads into the kitchen which boasts brand new stainless steel appliances, gas stove, double wall ovens, quartz countertops, new flooring and an island for entertaining. The kitchen opens to the living room with a fireplace for those chilly winter days! Right off of the kitchen opens to a deck that overlooks the in-ground pool! You will have a separate dining room, sitting room and an office. Upstairs you'll find the owner's suite with cathedral ceilings, a sitting room, and a beautifully updated bathroom with double vanities, custom tiled shower and tub! There are three more ample-sized bedrooms, and a full bathroom! The basement offers a great open space with a wet bar and a full bathroom. The house has a whole house generator, sprinkler system, and 40yr shingles! You're just a short drive to downtown Annapolis, shopping, restaurants, boating, and DC! *Check out the video tour!
ANNAPOLIS, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1014 W Fayette Street

PICTURE PERFECT RENOVATION WITH 3 FINISHED LEVELS OF LIVING SPACE! Hardwood floors throughout the main level, Chef's eat-in kitchen with granite counters, ss appliances, and tile backsplash, main level full bath, 2nd level with a large bedroom, 2nd full bath, and desirable bedroom level laundry, 3rd level with 2 additional bedrooms, a full unfinished basement which is perfect for storage and a large fenced yard. Close to University of MD, Biotech Park, Camden Yards and Ravens Stadium. There is tons of revitalization happening in the area - combine that with low interest rates and now is the perfect time to buy!
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

707 Atlantic Street SE

This Remarkably Renovated Singe Family Semi-Detatched Three-Level Home offers a open-floor style concept in the desired Congress Heights Neighborhood. The main level features a bright and functional new kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Herringbone Design Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliance Suite, and a Pot-Filler above the Gas Range Stove, along with a nicely appointed dining and living areas. The upper level offers an expansive master with 2-closets and a modern ceiling fan, along with a 2nd bedroom and beautiful full bathroom, with marble floors, and black mate finishes throughout, and a modern bathtub. The lower level includes a quaint general use space, along with a full bedroom and stylish full bath with standing shower, along with a walk-out door to the rear. You are sure to enjoy the spacious front and rear yard, along with a brand new rear deck off the kitchen. This location offers easy access to downtown Washington DC, I-295, George Washington Memorial Pkwy, and the Wharf. In close proximity there are several parks, and the newly redeveloped Washington Highland Recreation Center.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1613 Wycliffe Avenue

Come see this beautifully redone end of row. New front door leads to brand new hardwood in the main area and up the stairs, new flooring throughout the rest of home, new kitchen with all new appliances, new washer and dryer, new bathroom, new windows, observation deck overlooking the off street parking, large yard with storage shed, This will not last long.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

337 Wildcat Drive

Adorable cabin in the woods on a beautiful one acre lot with plenty of outdoor space. 2 bedrooms,1 bath, den, great room with fireplace and cathedral ceiling, large, wrap deck to enjoy the wildlife. Property is being sold "AS IS". Great Location With Shenandoah River Within Minutes To Enjoy All It Has To Offer, Fishing & Canoeing & More. Cash or Rahab Loan.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1919 York Drive

Welcome home to this wonderful bright raised rambler in the heart of Marumsco Hills, great location, close to PW Parkway, Potomac Mills Mall and I95. Open layout, Family room, super spacious Kitchen with, Kitchen island, new cabinets, gorgeous counter tops with a unique backsplash, new appliances, new paint all throughout, beautiful updated bathrooms. New light fixtures, and modern laminate plank flooring. Spacious family room in basement, perfect for family movie nights and entertainment, bedroom and full bathroom. Fully fenced backyard and shed for your tools. Homes comes with 1 year Home Warranty thru Old Republic.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3308 Weymouth Court

Showing will begin 01/25/2021!Come and show this Amazing fully remodeled Townhome in the vibrant community of Lakeridge .The improvement includes the followings:New 42" kitchen cabinets and counters, New stainless appliances and New Washer and Dryer, New Backsplash, New Red Oak hand sanded and stained wood floors. New base and Crown Molding . New doors , Hinges and door handles . New front Door and Back door leading up the New Trex Deck with new Railing . New Bathrooms including tiles, fixtures and vanities on all baths, New Upgraded Carpet throughout, New stained Patio, Newer roof(2 years old). new led recess lights (30)throughout, chandelier and dining room light. New ceiling fan in the master bed . Triple pane windows throughout, New custom paint on all three levels. New Faucets in all baths and kitchen .New build in storage under the front bay window ..Be the first to schedule your showing before it's to late !!!All offers will be reviewed on 1/7/2022Shed Storage As-IS.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5500 Ross Neck Road

Welcome to Ross Neck Road...Wooded acreage for hunting, recreation or to build your dream house.Back corner of this wooded lot has approximately 175 ft of water frontage. Want an existing waterfront home? 1120 Ross Thumb Rd adjoins this property. (See MDDO2001414) Combine both lots for your private oasis. Buyer of MDDO2001414 has First Right of Refusal.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3805 St Barnabas Road , #202

One of the largest 2 bedroom Condos in Marlow Towers Condos with balcony***Close to shopping and transportation***All utilities included in Condo fee except electricity***Waiting on new owner***Call agent with questions***Thanks. Listing courtesy of Fairfax Realty Elite. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal,...
FAIRFAX, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3382 Williamsport Pike

138 acre farm with beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom colonial in North Berkeley County. The home boasts charm of yesteryear with an inviting floor plan, thoughtful additions, large rooms, and modern conveniences. Spacious two car garage with entry into the eat in kitchen featuring plenty of storage in the cabinets and counter space. Formal living and dining rooms, a family room with gas fireplace, study just off the gathering areas, a large laundry room, and a full bath complete the main level. The second floor provides privacy and space with the primary bedroom and bathroom, two spacious spare rooms and a full bath. The property has three ponds, four outbuildings to include a barn, run in shed, workshop, and shed. Fully fenced.
AGRICULTURE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1213 N Decker Avenue

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Saturday, January 8th & ends Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Brick-Front Townhouse in the "Berea" Neighborhood of Baltimore City with 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. There is a porch off the back of the house that includes a walk-down to the fenced-in backyard. Main level: living room, dining rooms (with wood type floors), kitchen & 1/2 bath. Upper level: 2 bedrooms (with wood type floors) and 1 full bath. Lower level: unfinished basement, gas meter, gas hot water heater, force hot air heat, walk-up to the backyard.
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

457 Chestnut Drive S

Contemporary home with open floor plan. This home shows like new. Fresh paint, new carpets, new roof, New laminate flooring, newer appliances. Quartz counter tops in kitchen, new faucets and sink. Wood burning fireplace in living room. HVAC system is 2 years young. Located in a Great water privileged community, with community beach and activity center all located on a dead end street, 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings, Deck, flat yard, mature trees, paved driveway, shed... The Master bedroom is on the main level with a large private bath and large walk-in closet. It has a half bath on main level and a formal dinning room or office and a breakfast area overlooking the deck and back yard. Start the new year off right in this great home.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Old Bust Head

NEW CONSTRUCITON! Farmhouse front elevation with black windows. Very private GEORGUS homesite! New Construction= everything is fresh and new. Open and flowing floorplan built for the family lifestyle and entertaining. Kitchen complimented by professional grade appliances including a pot filler over the oven, granite counters of course a Kohler farmhouse sink and huge walk in pantry. Main level boasts an office, a great room, family dining area and family room highlighted by a fireplace. Four HUGE Bedrooms and 3 full baths on upper level. Lower Level walkout is finished with a large recreation room and full bath. Three car garage with door openers and remote. 10 year structural warranty. Gorgeous 5.54 acre lot with nature abounding from every angle, yet still in a prime location, mere minutes to everything your family will need. G & H Homess will build your dream Farmhouse on this lot. PLEASE DO NOT TOUCH HORSES IN FIELD ADJACENT TO THIS LOT.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8620 Liberty Trail , #303

Liberty Grove is a 55+ adult living condominiums housed in secure buildings.This unit is located on the 3rd floor and is one level living at its best. There are 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus a bonus room that could be a bedroom, office, or den. The primary bedroom is large and has a regular closet along with a walk-in closet. The primary bath has new tile flooring, a soaking tub, separate shower, and dual sinks.The kitchen has new tile flooring. There is a pantry, build in microwave, and Corian counter tops. The dining area has a tray ceiling and plenty of space for a large table and chairs.The large living area has vaulted ceiling in one area and a tray ceiling in another. Lots of sunlight flowing in the entire unit.New carpet throughout the condo. The washer & dryer are in the unit.The larger garage is a handicapped garage with a ramp. You enter right into the building from the garage on the main level or enter the garage from the building.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5806 Amelia Street

Agents: Please Remember that the Square Footage shown on the tax records is not accurate ,Square footage shown is for before the new addition was added and does not include the additional level.DON'T JUDGE THE HOUSE BEFORE YOU SEE!! HARD TO FIND 4 LVL HOUSE WITH ALOT OF UPGRADES!! ADDED UPPER LVL!! HARDWOOD FLOOR, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, KITCHEN ISLAND, 42" KITCHEN CABINET, STAINLESS APPLIANCES ALSO WITH 9' CEILINGS AND MUCH MORE! FANTASTIC SPLIT LEVEL WITH 4BEDROOMS, *3FBATHS AND A HALF BATH , Basement APT with separate Entrance,Second Kitchen, and living room,(EXTRA RENTAL INCOME). *HUGE LOTS, * HUGE DECK!! DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE AND COME AND SEE THIS LOVELY HOUSE.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

436 Dutch Dr

This home in Boones Estates Parks is a beautifully maintained double-wide home situated on a corner lot for extra privacy. It is over 1600 sq ft with a very open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a separate laundry room. In addition to the kitchen, eat-in space and family room, there is another room that can be used as a den or area for kids and/or adults to relax. The 3rd bedroom is currently being used as storage as the seller prepares to move. It has its own paved driveway with space for 2 cars. Ground rent includes water, sewage, common area maintenance along with community amenities including a pool. It is very close to shopping and dining and quick access to Annapolis and surrounding areas. Check out this great community today! Home Warranty Provided! **Note: prospective buyers need to get Boones Estates Park approval prior to submitting an offer. The application is uploaded in the disclosures or you may go online to horizonlandmgmt.com.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4801 Backlick Road

Looking for the best of the best???? Exceptionally well located Heritage Village brick end townhouse, 3 finished levels, main level hardwood and laminate on upper and lower levels, updated kitchen, baths, windows, HVAC, lower level, +++; bus stop in front, VRE nearby; well inside the Beltway with easy access to 395 and 495; shopping, restaurants, County parks nearby; kitchen includes silestone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and maple cabinetry, the adjoining breakfast/family room opens to very private patio. Lower level with recreation room with cozy wood burning fireplace, den/guest bedroom, convenient powder room, generous sized utility room with plenty of storage space. Patio provides excellent space for grilling and chilling out.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

18727 Walkers Choice Road

Nice 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with a lake practically in your back yard! The location provides a lovely view from the living room, deck, and back bedrooms. Natural light drenches the interior. Lake has walking, jogging, and bike paths; fishing, row boating, and kayaking too! Numerous ponds are also within walking distance that have nice walking, jogging, and bike paths too. There are also two huge soccer and baseball fields less than 1/2 mile away with walking, jogging, and bike paths encircling these fields for those preferring longer routes of exercise. Conveniently located to shopping, banks, I270. Large master bedroom with ensuite. Floors are 60% gorgeous hardwood and 40% carpet. The kitchen countertops are white with pretty pastel sprinkles. Beautiful ceramic in the hall bathroom. A LOT of storage: under stairs, walk-up attic & shed (new roof) off the deck. Two assigned parking spaces directly in front of the home for easy grocery unloading, as well as guest parking. Just a two-minute walk away you will find the community tennis courts and pool. The pool is big with swimming lanes and has sunlit AND shaded areas. These townhomes are built solid!! In the owner's 10 years living there, she NEVER heard sounds from neighbors as can often be the case in townhomes. New water heater. With a little paint and a new carpet, this home can easily and affordably be a gem again! sold as-is. The seller has the wallpaper for easy repairs. Please check out $7,500 toward the purchase of a primary residence. More detail under the document section.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy