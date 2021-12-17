ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lot 7 Cedar Creek Grade

Cover picture for the articleFive acre building lot with road frontage on Froman's Road. Lot runs down hill then uphill to house site.Beautiful mountain views, peaceful surroundings. Listing courtesy of George W. Glaize, Jr., Inc. Realtor....

1302 E 36TH Street

This wonderful family home is ready for you to move right in. Upon entering from the covered front porch, you will reach the foyer. To your left is a powder room, to your right is an extra large living room. The walls on the first and second floors have been professionally painted! Ignore the boxes in the corners and concentrate on the wood floors, throughout. The updated kitchen opens up to the dining room. There is a deck, driveway, and garage at the rear of the home. The lower level includes a bar, laundry, small bathroom, and tons of storage. The upper level has 3 nice sized bedrooms, and an updated bathroom.
6517 Wilmett Road

CONSTRUCTION NOT STARTED.New home & design by award winning Paramount Construction.100's of new homes plans to choose:Traditional, Contemporary, Arts & Crafts, Craftsman, Modern, French Country, Mediterranean & more.Or Builder will create custom plan. Granite tops, Pella wds, Brookhaven Cabs. Price depends on size and finishes.We've never designed or built the same home twice.Lot has gorgeous views of nature, trees and serenity.
4009 Payne Drive

Very nice split foyer. Hardwood throughout the main level. Recess lighting throughout. 3 full baths, Brick wood burning fireplace in Bsmt with walk up to the exterior. Natural light from the outside in basemet. Agent owner. Listing courtesy of Ted Payton Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information...
5900 Durbin Road

CONSTRUCTION NOT STARTED.PLEASE DO NOT WALK THE LOT WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT. New home & design by award winning Paramount Construction.100's of new homes plans to choose:Traditional, Contemporary, Arts & Crafts, Craftsman, Modern, French Country, Mediterranean & more.Or Builder will create custom plan. Granite tops, Pella windows, Luxury Cabs. Price depends on size and finishes.We've never designed or built the same home twice.Lot has gorgeous views of nature, trees and serenity. Ideal lot for first floor master, side load garage, multiple car garage and swimming pool. All our homes are designed to fit perfectly on each lot.
3207 Sandburg Terrace

This great Olney Hallowell home has been lived in and loved by the same family for almost 30 years! Great location - easy access to ICC and accessible to major road for commuting, and great conditions - almost everything has been upgraded in recent years and the house has been taken care very well. Don't miss this opportunity to create your dream single family home, with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths, in a sought after location!
337 Wildcat Drive

Adorable cabin in the woods on a beautiful one acre lot with plenty of outdoor space. 2 bedrooms,1 bath, den, great room with fireplace and cathedral ceiling, large, wrap deck to enjoy the wildlife. Property is being sold "AS IS". Great Location With Shenandoah River Within Minutes To Enjoy All It Has To Offer, Fishing & Canoeing & More. Cash or Rahab Loan.
1014 W Fayette Street

PICTURE PERFECT RENOVATION WITH 3 FINISHED LEVELS OF LIVING SPACE! Hardwood floors throughout the main level, Chef's eat-in kitchen with granite counters, ss appliances, and tile backsplash, main level full bath, 2nd level with a large bedroom, 2nd full bath, and desirable bedroom level laundry, 3rd level with 2 additional bedrooms, a full unfinished basement which is perfect for storage and a large fenced yard. Close to University of MD, Biotech Park, Camden Yards and Ravens Stadium. There is tons of revitalization happening in the area - combine that with low interest rates and now is the perfect time to buy!
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2420 Shirley Avenue

REMARKABLE RENOVATION WITH 3 FINISHED LEVELS AND DESIGNER FINISHES! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level, spacious living room with a tray ceiling and rope lighting, separate dining area, designer island kitchen with granite counters, ss appliances & tile backsplash, upper level with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath, fully finished basement with a family room, 4th bedroom, and 2nd full bath. Pack your bags and move right in!
7561 E Howard Road

Location, Location - This parcel is comprised of 3 acres and is priced below market value. It does have subdivision potential for single family homes, TH's or an Age Restricted Community. The seller is looking to close within 30-60 days- AS IS - Cash. Public water and sewer hookup is available. Buyer to pay the $1500 purchase payment for the water/sewer at the time of settlement. Buyer to pay all Transfer and Recordation taxes at settlement. Call for additional information and an appointment.
5500 Ross Neck Road

Welcome to Ross Neck Road...Wooded acreage for hunting, recreation or to build your dream house.Back corner of this wooded lot has approximately 175 ft of water frontage. Want an existing waterfront home? 1120 Ross Thumb Rd adjoins this property. (See MDDO2001414) Combine both lots for your private oasis. Buyer of MDDO2001414 has First Right of Refusal.
4219 Fernhill Avenue

Rancher located in West Arlington..Great location. Well maintained neighborhood. Listing courtesy of Execuhome Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-12-23T17:49:35.993.
5500 Lincoln Way E , 12C

Updated mobile home situated on one of the larger lots in Colonial Estates (lot size is approximate). A screened in front porch with doorways on each end of the porch are a nice detail of the property. This home has an open floor plan with two bedrooms on opposite ends each with their own full bathroom. Updated flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms and new fixtures in the master bathroom. Kitchen is complete with stove, refrigerator and shelf microwave and a newer window ac unit. Back door access off the kitchen. The furniture is negotiable.
LINCOLN, VA
3805 St Barnabas Road , #202

One of the largest 2 bedroom Condos in Marlow Towers Condos with balcony***Close to shopping and transportation***All utilities included in Condo fee except electricity***Waiting on new owner***Call agent with questions***Thanks. Listing courtesy of Fairfax Realty Elite. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal,...
FAIRFAX, VA
1213 N Decker Avenue

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Saturday, January 8th & ends Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Brick-Front Townhouse in the "Berea" Neighborhood of Baltimore City with 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. There is a porch off the back of the house that includes a walk-down to the fenced-in backyard. Main level: living room, dining rooms (with wood type floors), kitchen & 1/2 bath. Upper level: 2 bedrooms (with wood type floors) and 1 full bath. Lower level: unfinished basement, gas meter, gas hot water heater, force hot air heat, walk-up to the backyard.
BALTIMORE, MD
8620 Liberty Trail , #303

Liberty Grove is a 55+ adult living condominiums housed in secure buildings.This unit is located on the 3rd floor and is one level living at its best. There are 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus a bonus room that could be a bedroom, office, or den. The primary bedroom is large and has a regular closet along with a walk-in closet. The primary bath has new tile flooring, a soaking tub, separate shower, and dual sinks.The kitchen has new tile flooring. There is a pantry, build in microwave, and Corian counter tops. The dining area has a tray ceiling and plenty of space for a large table and chairs.The large living area has vaulted ceiling in one area and a tray ceiling in another. Lots of sunlight flowing in the entire unit.New carpet throughout the condo. The washer & dryer are in the unit.The larger garage is a handicapped garage with a ramp. You enter right into the building from the garage on the main level or enter the garage from the building.
REAL ESTATE
9962 Royal Commerce Place

Blank Canvas Opportunity for you to customize into your dream home. Beautiful Architectural Bonuses throughout the home. Owners Suite boasts a vaulted ceiling with an Art Display ledge, full bath, ample closet space and lots of natural light. Large Eat-In Kitchen is located between the formal Dining and Living areas allowing you to stay connected to your family and guests when entertaining. Dining room has an overlook to the foyer/entrance below.
4927 Forest Park

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 1/7/2022 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 1/11/2022 @ 11:00 AM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $5,000. +/- 1.36 Arce Parcel of Land located in the West Forest Park Area. BLOCKS to Forest Park Golf Course. JUST MINUTES to Gwynns Falls/Leakin Park and Dead Run Park. Easy access to major traffic arteries Windsor Mill Rd and N Forest Park Ave. Vacant Parcel of Land.
25929 Lasalle Court

Charming split level in the quiet and beautiful town of Damascus. Located in a great neighborhood, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home boasts a large, fenced in backyard, oversized driveway, and spacious basement. This property is minutes from shopping centers, schools, and a short drive to Interstate 70. This home is move in ready, but could also be an excellent opportunity for an investor looking to flip or rent! This one won't last long.
DAMASCUS, MD
2507 Marbourne Avenue

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Saturday, January 8th & ends Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11:30 AM. Brick-Front Townhouse in the "Lakeland" Neighborhood of Baltimore City.Per a past listing of the house in 2014: The property has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath; includes central A/C, forced air heat, natural gas hot water heater; wood type floors, kitchen granite counter tops, ceramic tile in bathroom and kitchen floors and fenced-in backyard.
14821 Rising Sun Lane

Beautiful two-story townhouse in Haymarket! Lots of upgrades: hardwood floors on main level, freshly painted and new carpet on second level, stainless steel appliances in kitchen with new refrigerator. New tile added to all bathrooms. Fenced in backyard with sundeck. Excellent location close to major highways and shopping. Listing courtesy...
HAYMARKET, VA

