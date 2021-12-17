Lot 7 Cedar Creek Grade

CONSTRUCTION NOT STARTED.PLEASE DO NOT WALK THE LOT WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT. New home & design by award winning Paramount Construction.100's of new homes plans to choose:Traditional, Contemporary, Arts & Crafts, Craftsman, Modern, French Country, Mediterranean & more.Or Builder will create custom plan. Granite tops, Pella windows, Luxury Cabs. Price depends on size and finishes.We've never designed or built the same home twice.Lot has gorgeous views of nature, trees and serenity. Ideal lot for first floor master, side load garage, multiple car garage and swimming pool. All our homes are designed to fit perfectly on each lot.
