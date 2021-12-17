ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Airlines CEO tests positive for Covid-19 after Senate hearing

After testifying at a Senate hearing regarding federal funding...

Biden's new Omicron plan involves mailing households half a billion at-home COVID tests, White House says

President Biden on Tuesday will lay out his new plan to tackle the dominant new COVID-19 Omicron variant, including deploying military medical personnel and other health resources to strained hospitals, strongly encouraging unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated and vaccinated Americans to get a booster shot, and sending 500 million free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests to U.S. households, White House officials said Monday night, previewing Biden's Tuesday afternoon speech.
White House Press Secretary expresses regret over answer on free COVID testing

Before President Biden announced a new plan Tuesday to distribute 500 million free COVID-19 tests to Americans in January, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki addressed her own dismissive response to the idea of such a proposal just two weeks earlier. While briefing the press at the White House on...
Former Senate candidate found dead after being sued for pulling gun on aide in cryptocurrency row

Max Linn, a former US Senate candidate from Maine known for his opposition to Covid-19 mandates, has died at the age of 62.One of his lawyers said Linn had died of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, reported Bangor Daily News. Linn ran for the US Senate in 2020 as an independent but won only 1.6 per cent of the votes in the election that eventually sent incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins back to Washington. However, he attracted attention during the Senate campaign and debates. He famously cut up a mask on stage in protest against Covid-19 mitigation rules and...
Kamala Harris contrasts with Biden, refuses to blame unvaccinated for COVID waves

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden. "I don't think this is a moment to talk about fault," Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make."
An unvaccinated Texas man became the first person in the United States to die from Omicron infection, according to reports

According to media accounts, the Omicron Covid-19 version has resulted in the first death in the United States. It’s thought to be the country’s first known Omicron death, with the new Covid strain accounting for 73% of new cases. A man in his fifties who had never been vaccinated was the victim. He resided in the state of Texas.
A “danger to society” anti-vaccine doctor was fired after switching FDA approved medicine with Ivermectin while treating his Covid-19-ill patients

An experienced doctor, known in the past as the “danger to society” doctor, was recently fired from the hospital where he worked for almost two years after he decided to treat his Covid-ill patients with the anti-parasite drug Ivermectin instead of following the hospital policy and use Remdesivir as a part of the Covid-19 treatment.
Maxine Waters Ditches Mask On United Airlines Flight To LA, Witness Claims Congresswoman Only Wore One When Asked By Attendant

Maxine Waters is being called out for seemingly not practicing what she preaches. The Democratic representative from California – who has been vocally critical of those who refuse to comply with mandatory mask mandates since the start of the coronavirus pandemic – was photographed without her mask on during a cross-country flight on United Airlines.
Do I Need a Booster Shot to Take a Cruise?

Wondering if you need a booster shot for your COVID vaccine in order to take a cruise? At this time you don’t, but don’t be surprised if in the near future the rules surrounding a so-called “third shot” are changed. So far, cruise lines have largely...
PUBLIC HEALTH

