ACA 134 Results

Taila Santos should be up next for Valentina Shevchenko. Shevchenko is without a doubt the greatest flyweight of all time. So dominant she has nearly cleaned out her division and defended her title six times since winning it back in 2018. Beating Joanna Jędrzejczyk by unanimous decision in 5 rounds. Shevchenko has proven she is so good her opponents have little to no chance of beating her. Many even believe she beat the great Amanda Nunes in her second fight with the former bantamweight champion and current featherweight queen. These days, her division looks bleak at best. The “Bullet” has already blasted everyone in the top-4, making Taila Santos seem like she might get the next call.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO