ACA 134 Results

According to TMZ former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Junior dos Santos has signed a deal with Triad Combat to fight next year and his opponent will be Kubrat Pulev. A longtime UFC veteran Dos Santos has a 21 – 9 professional record with 15 of his wins coming by the way of knockout. He punched into submission such notable names as Fabricio Werdum, Mirko Cro Cop, Roy Nelson, Cain Velasquez, Frank Mir, Mark Hunt, Tai Tuivasa, and Derrick Lewis. That last fight was his last victory in his career, as for the next four bouts he found himself at the receiving end of his opponent’s punches leading to his release from UFC in past March.
