Lowry ready for debut as Jets interim head coach

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINNIPEG - Dave Lowry has played in 1,084 National Hockey League games but tonight, he'll be a head coach at the NHL level for the first time. Lowry had been the assistant coach of the Winnipeg Jets since the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign, but that title changed Friday morning following...

NHL

Ducky Pond Hockey Classic cancelled for 2022

All registered teams have been communicated with and will receive a full refund. WINNIPEG, Dec. 22, 2021 - In light of the evolving COVID situation in Manitoba and corresponding health orders, True North has made the difficult decision to cancel the inaugural Ducky Pond Hockey Classic, scheduled for January 2022.
NHL
NHL

Jets hold one final practice before holiday break

WINNIPEG - The National Hockey League's pause of the 2021-22 campaign - until December 26 at 2 pm CT - meant a change in the Winnipeg Jets practice plans this week. With games against the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars postponed, the Jets had planned to practice Tuesday and Wednesday before dispersing for the holidays.
NHL
NHL

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
NHL

Rask, Bruins have not discussed new contract, Neely says

The 34-year-old unrestricted free agent has practiced regularly with Boston, beginning as an emergency backup Dec. 6, when goalieLinus Ullmark was unavailable because of a non-COVID-19 illness. "I know Don and Tuukka's agent have had some discussions," Neely said, referring to Bruins general manager Don Sweeney. "I don't think they've...
NHL

NHL, NHLPA agree to begin Holiday Break after Dec. 21 games

NEW YORK/TORONTO -- With no games currently scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22, because of COVID-related postponements, the National Hockey League and NHL Players' Association have agreed to postpone the five games that remain scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 23, in order to begin the collectively-bargained Holiday Break effective with the conclusion of games tomorrow night, Dec. 21.
NHL

Capitals Re-assign forwards Brett Leason and Joe Snively to Hershey

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have re-assigned forwards Brett Leason and Joe Snively to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Leason, 22, made his NHL debut on Oct. 29 against the Arizona Coyotes and has recorded...
San Jose Sharks Season Placed On Holiday Pause Amid Growing COVID Concerns

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/AP) — The National Hockey League has decided to start its holiday break a little early this year amid mounting concerns over a rise in new COVID cases among the players on teams both in the United States and in Canada. The San Jose Sharks already had games this week with the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers cancelled. Now their practice facility will be closed at least until Sunday. “Due to the concern about cross-border travel and, given the fluid nature of federal travel restrictions, all games involving a Canadian-based team playing a U.S.-based team from Dec. 20...
