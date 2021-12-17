ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surveillance video shows tragic moment jet crashed in the Dominican Republic and killed its three crew members and producer 'Flow La Movie', his wife and son

By Adry Torres For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

A Dominican Republic airport security camera captured the tragic moment a jet crashed, killing its three crew members and an American family-of-six, including music producer ‘Flow La Movie,’ leaked video footage shows.

The Gulfstream IV private aircraft had taken off La Isabela International Airport in Santo Domingo on Wednesday and was headed to Orlando, Florida, when the pilot encountered problems about 15 minutes later.

The pilot changed course and headed toward Las Américas International Airport for an emergency landing.

The video shows the jet over a grass field next to the runway before it suddenly crashed and exploded.

The accident killed the music producer, José Ángel Hernández, 38, along with his wife Debbie Von Marie Jiménez García, 31, and the couple’s four-year-old son, Jayden Hernández.

Also confirmed dead were Flow La Movie’s two daughters, Kellyan Hernández Peña, 21, and Yeilianys Jeishlimar Meléndez Jiménez, 18, and Jiménez García‘s 13-year-old son, Jassiel Yabdiel Silva.

The crew members, Venezuelan pilot Luis Alberto Eljuri Tancreado, 47; Dominican co-pilot Emilio Herrera, 32, and Dominican stewardess Veronica Estrella, 26, also died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KCuUJ_0dQ46LOp00
The Puerto Rican music producer known as 'Flow La Movie' (left) died along with his wife Debbie Von Marie Jiménez García (right), the couple's son Jayden Hernández (center) and their three children after their private jet bound for Orlando, Florida, crashed and burst into flames during an emergency crash landing in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday. All three are pictured during boy's fourth birthday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aqEaa_0dQ46LOp00
A security camera shows a private jet after it exploded at an airport in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tPfLa_0dQ46LOp00
Flow La Movie with his two daughters, Kellyan Hernández Peña, 21, and Yeilianys Jeishlimar Meléndez Jiménez, 18, and his four-year-old son, Jayden Hernández

Flow La Movie’s brother, Manny Hernández, told the press in the Dominican Republic on Friday that the medical examiner was having difficulties identifying the bodies of Hernández Peña and Meléndez Jiménez because they were found sitting together in the jet.

Technicians with the Dominican Republic’s Air Accident Investigation Commission (CIAA) located the black box on Thursday.

The aeronautics agency said Eljuri Tancreado had contacted the flight control tower at Las Américas International Airport to report technical failures with the aircraft.

The CIAA said the United States’ National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are taking part in the ongoing investigation and that it expects to have an accident report completed within 30 days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iK1HC_0dQ46LOp00
Flow La Movie with his 18-year-old daughter Yeilianys Jeishlimar Meléndez Jiménez, wife Debbie Von Marie Jiménez García, the couple’s four-year-old son, Jayden Hernández, and Jiménez García's 13-year-old son, Jassiel Yabdiel Silva
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D0Tda_0dQ46LOp00
Dominican stewardess Veronica Estrella, 26, was one of the three crew members who died in the crash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KmxAv_0dQ46LOp00
Venezuelan pilot Luis Alberto Eljuri Tancredo, left, and Dominican co-pilot Emilio Herrera, right, flew the plane that crashed 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eKnrx_0dQ46LOp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aPwUn_0dQ46LOp00
The plane took off on Wednesday afternoon and was bound for Orlando Florida, but it suddenly needed to make an emergency landing at the nearby Las Americas International Airport

Deputy Director of the Fire Department Kai Schenhals confirmed had confirmed that all passengers and crew members where dead and told reporters at the scene that the aircraft appeared to have taken off while damaged.

Helidosa Aviation Group, which is owned by 2020 presidential runner-up Gonzalo Castillo, defended its reputation in a press release Thursday, pointing out to its 29 years of service in the industry and the more than 55,000 flight hours that its fleet of jets and helicopters have accumulated.

The company also offered its fleet of jets to transport the families of the victims to the Dominican Republic.

Flow La Movie gained fame for his urban hit songs, including 'Te Boté' with Latin American sensations Bad Bunny and Ozuna in 2018. He has produced and invested in dozens of concerts for Latino rappers and singers in Florida and across Latin America.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cibEe_0dQ46LOp00
The flight plan shows the plane took off from Las Isabela International Airport before circling over Santo Domingo before the crash landing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r8wga_0dQ46LOp00
The Gulftream IV that crashed in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, killing three crew members and an American family-of-six, including music producer Flow La Movie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QkXbJ_0dQ46LOp00
Many mourned the death of Hernandez and his family as the music producer became a staple in Latin America's urban scene. José Ángel Hernández, aka Flow La Movie, Debbie Von Marie Jiménez García, 31,  and son Jayden Hernández, are pictured during Jayden's fourth birthday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45L70l_0dQ46LOp00
Flow La Movie with his son Jayden Hernández and wife Debbie Von Marie Jiménez García celebrate his 38th birthday in August
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FERKj_0dQ46LOp00
The popular music producer regularly shared snaps from his trips on private jets, pictured eating with his son Jayden who also died in the crash

His death comes as a blow to the Latin music industry as many mourned the producer's death.

Although he spent 10 years in the industry, his career took off with 'Te Boté,' which topped Billboard's Hot Latin Songs list for 14 weeks.

He also produced reggaetón singer Nio Gracia's 'AM' and the viral hit 'La Jeepeta' and went on to launch his own indie record label, managing artists like Nio García, Casper Mágico and Xound. Casper Ma2gico, whose real name is Julio Alberto Cruz García, is his brother-in-law.

Flow La Movie also produced hit songs for artists such as Manuel Turizo, Don Omar, Natti Natasha, J Balvin, Myke Towers and Anuel AA.

In 2021, he earned LatinPlug's Manager of the Year award in its US category.

