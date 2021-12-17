ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Zoe Lister-Jones Calls Chris Noth a ‘Sexual Predator,’ Accuses Him of Inappropriate On-Set Behavior

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActress Zoe Lister-Jones is speaking out against Chris Noth after two women came forward accusing the 67-year-old actor of sexual assault. Noth has vehemently denied all allegations. In an Instagram post on Thursday, Lister-Jones called the Sex and the City star a "sexual predator," and recalled working with him...

