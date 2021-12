BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson did not practice Thursday, casting doubt on his availability for Sunday’s game against the division rival Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore’s star quarterback has not practiced since suffering a sprained ankle in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns, an injury that kept him out of last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Ravens coach John Harbaugh did not speculate Wednesday when asked about Jackson’s status, calling it a “wait-and-see” situation. “That’s wait-and-see for all those guys,” Harbaugh told reporters. “I mean, every single guy you’re going to ask me about is all going to be day by day, and...

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO