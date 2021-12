It’s a good thing the undermanned Maple Leafs aren’t playing this week. While they were near the top of the Atlantic Division when the whole league hit the pause button on Tuesday night, they’re also tied for second in most COVID-19 protocol cases — 11 — according to CapFriendly Depth Charts. Calgary, the first NHL team to shut down, was worse off with 20 players down, with Toronto and Detroit next. Four more Leafs and two staffers were added Tuesday afternoon. Forwards David Kampf, Ilya Mikheyev, goaltender Petr Mrazek and defenceman Rasmus Sandin joined forwards John Tavares, Jason Spezza, Wayne Simmonds, Alex Kerfoot, defencemen Travis Dermott and TJ Brodie, and goalie Jack Campbell in isolation.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO