U.S. Politics

Bill to cut forced Uyghur labor from US suppliers heads to Biden's desk

By Ben Brody
protocol.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bill aimed at putting pressure on tech supply chains by making companies prove goods from China’s Xinjiang region weren't produced using forced labor will likely soon become law. The House and Senate have both passed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act — named for the western region's...

www.protocol.com

morningbrew.com

Biden signs bill banning imports from Xinjiang region in swipe at China

It is now illegal to import goods from China’s Xinjiang region into the US unless companies can prove they weren’t made with forced labor, according to a historic bill signed by President Biden yesterday. The law, which Congress passed with overwhelming bipartisan support, is the US government’s biggest...
FOREIGN POLICY
New York Post

Biden quietly signs import ban targeting China’s abuse of Uyghur Muslims

President Biden signed a major bill targeting China’s abuse of Uyghur Muslims off-camera and without media in the room Thursday, forcing press secretary Jen Psaki to deny he did so in order to spare the Chinese government’s feelings. “He signs bills on camera. Off camera sometimes, sometimes on...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forced Labor#Uyghur#Senate#Turkic Muslims#The White House#Chinese#Australian
Click2Houston.com

Biden signs bills on forced labor in China, ALS research

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden signed a bill into law Thursday to block imports from China's Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove the items were made without forced labor, the latest in a series of intensifying U.S. penalties against the Asian power for alleged abuses. The measure had to...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US bans Xinjiang imports, forcing firms to navigate sticky diplomacy

President Joe Biden signed a law Thursday virtually banning all imports from the Chinese region of Xinjiang in response to concerns over forced labor, as US companies find themselves caught in the diplomatic fray. The bill, which was approved by Congress last week, bans the import of all goods from the region unless companies offer verifiable proof that production did not involve forced labor. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act sets its sights on three products in particular: cotton, of which Xinjiang is one of the world's major producers; tomatoes; and polysilicon, a material used to produce solar panels. In a rare bipartisan move, the Senate last week unanimously voted to make the United States the first country to ban virtually all imports from the region.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Intel apologizes over letter addressing US sanctions on Xinjiang

Intel found itself on the back foot in Washington and Beijing on Thursday after issuing a public apology over a letter to its suppliers referencing US sanctions targeting human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region. The conflict follows passage of a US law that bans virtually all imports from Xinjiang in response to concerns over the use of forced labor and other human rights abuses against an ethnic minority.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Intel for banning Xinjiang slave-made goods; Intel later apologizes

China threatened U.S. chip maker Intel after the company told its suppliers not to use products or labor from the Xinjiang region due to governmental restrictions for reported forced labor and other human rights abuses against the Uyghurs by the Chinese Communist Party. Intel later apologized in Chinese for its comments.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Biden signs bill punishing China for human rights abuses against the Uyghurs: Bans imports from Xinjiang unless manufacturers can prove they weren't made by forced labor

President Biden signed a bill Thursday cracking down on human rights abuses in China, banning imports from the Xinjiang province unless Chinese officials can prove they were not made with forced labor. The bipartisan legislation, the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, passed the Senate by unanimous consent last week. It...
FOREIGN POLICY
ABC News

China denounces US law on Xinjiang imports

BEIJING -- The Chinese government on Friday denounced a U.S. law that restricts imports from Xinjiang as a violation of international law and dismissed complaints of abuses against mostly Muslim minorities in the northwestern region as lies. President Joe Biden signed the measure Thursday amid mounting tension including appeals by...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

China imposes sanctions on US officials over Xinjiang

BEIJING — China announced sanctions on Tuesday on four members of the U.S. government's Commission on International Religious Freedom in retaliation for penalties imposed on Chinese officials over complaints of abuses in the country’s northwestern Xinjiang region. The tit-for-tat sanctions add to spiraling tension over Xinjiang. Washington has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Intel China apologises over Xinjiang supplier statement

HONG KONG (Reuters) - U.S. chip maker Intel apologised on Thursday to Chinese customers, partners and the public for telling its suppliers not to source products or labour from the region of Xinjiang, following a backlash in China. The company recently published what it described as an annual letter to...
BUSINESS
Axios

Biden signs historic bill punishing China for Uyghur genocide

President Biden signed a bill Thursday banning imports from China's Xinjiang region and punishing the Chinese government for its genocide of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities, per a White House release. Why it matters: Human rights activists say the bill will impose the first substantive costs the Chinese government has...
FOREIGN POLICY
FOXBusiness

Intel is latest US company to apologize to China while pushing social justice at home

Intel has apologized for discouraging suppliers from doing business with China's Xinjiang region, after a letter published on its website sparked backlash from a Chinese state-run publication and social media users. Citing government restrictions in multiple countries on products from the area, Intel said they were "required to ensure our...
ECONOMY

