AMResorts®, an Apple Leisure Group Company, hosted its second annual Amazing Agents Celebration in Cancun, Mexico. The three-day gathering held at AMR™ Collection’s Dreams® Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort honored about 90 top-performing agents and travel agent leadership from the United States and Canada. The event showcased Apple Leisure Group and AMR™ Collection’s appreciation for its loyal travel agent community with complimentary travel and resort accommodations for agents with a guest, and dedicated programming to experience its award-winning brands, while giving agents access to meet and engage with executives and senior leadership from AMResorts®, Apple Leisure Group and Hyatt.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO