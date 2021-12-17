Adobe Releases Its App Builder For General Use

Pixelmator Photo was released for the iPhone on Thursday, and due to the smaller screen the UI is different than on the iPad. Here are some quick tips to get started. When you open the app you’ll find four tabs at the bottom: All Photos, Albums, Recents, Favorites. Fairly standard. A gear for Settings is in the upper-left corner, and you’l find a Menu icon and a Select button in the upper-right corner. Inside the menu you have choices to zoom into and out of the photo view, which is important because you can’t pinch-to-zoom. The Aspect button changes the way your photos are displayed; either as squares or in their natural ratio.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO